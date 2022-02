This is an in-memory adapter for micro-analytics.

Why would you want to to use an in memory adapter for micro-analytics?

It can be useful for testing and when deploying test deployments to now.sh. now does not support writing to the filesystem, which makes micro-analytics unable to start with the flat-file-db-adapter. In production use, you would probably want to use a real database if you care about the data collected.

Usage

npm install micro-analytics-cli micro-analytics-adapter-memory micro-analytics --adapter memory

and open localhost:3000.