Micri — Asynchronous HTTP microservices
async and
await (more)
const { serve } = require('micri')
const sleep = (ms) => new Promise((r) => setTimeout(r, ms));
const server = serve(async (req, res) => {
await sleep(500)
return 'Hello world'
})
server.listen(3000)
And go to this URL:
http://localhost:3000 - 🎉
async &
await
Micri is built for usage with async/await. You can read more about async / await here
const sleep = (ms) => new Promise((r) => setTimeout(r, ms));
module.exports = async (req, res) => {
await sleep(500);
return 'Ready!';
}
For parsing the incoming request body we included an async functions
buffer,
text and
json
const {buffer, text, json} = require('micri')
module.exports = async (req, res) => {
const buf = await buffer(req)
console.log(buf)
// <Buffer 7b 22 70 72 69 63 65 22 3a 20 39 2e 39 39 7d>
const txt = await text(req)
console.log(txt)
// '{"price": 9.99}'
const js = await json(req)
console.log(js.price)
// 9.99
return ''
}
Micri has a simple built-in function router. The idea is fairly simple, you can
use it as a wrapper virtually anywhere where it will be called with
(req, res, optionalArgs) and can return a promise as a response to
micri().
Firstly you create a router by calling the
router(...) function. The router
function takes routes as arguments. Routes are created by calling functions
under
on map, and the functions are organized there by HTTP method name. These
functions in turn take two arguments, a predicate and request handler functions.
A predicate function gets the usual arguments
(req, res, opts?). A predicate
function may return a truthy value if the handler function should take care of
this request, or it may return a falsy value if the handler should not take
this request.
Multiple predicates can be combined by using
Router.everyPredicate(...) that
takes predicate functions as arguments. The function returns true if every
predicate function given as an argument returns true.
The order of the route arguments marks the priority order of the routes.
Therefore if two routes would match to a request the one that was passed earlier
in the arguments list to the
router() function will handle the request.
otherwise() is a special route function that will always match and thus can be
used as the last route rule for sending an error and avoid throwing an exception
in case no other route predicate matches.
const { Router: { router } } = require('micri');
micri(router(
on.get((req) => req.url === '/', (req, _res) => ({ message: 'Hello world!'})),
on.post((req) => req.url === '/', (req) => text(req)),
otherwise((req, res) => send(res, 400, 'Method Not Accepted'))))
.listen(3000);
Micri supports offloading computationally heavy request handlers to worker
threads seamlessly. The offloading is configured per handler by wrapping the
handler function with
withWorker(). It works directly at the top-level or per
route when using the router. See with-workerthreads for
a couple of examples how to use it.
micri(withWorker(() => doSomethingCPUHeavy))
Offloading requests to a worker may improve the responsiveness of a busy API
significantly, as it removes almost all blocking from the main thread. In the
following examples we first try to find prime numbers and finally return one
as a response. In both cases we do two concurrent HTTP
GET requests using
curl.
Finding prime numbers using the main thread:
~% time curl 127.0.0.1:3000/main
299993curl 127.0.0.1:3000/main 0.01s user 0.00s system 0% cpu 8.791 total
~% time curl 127.0.0.1:3000/main
299993curl 127.0.0.1:3000/main 0.00s user 0.00s system 0% cpu 16.547 total
Notice that the second curl needs to wait until the first request finishes.
Finding prime numbers using a worker thread:
~% time curl 127.0.0.1:3000/worker
299993curl 127.0.0.1:3000/worker 0.00s user 0.00s system 0% cpu 9.025 total
~% time curl 127.0.0.1:3000/worker
299993curl 127.0.0.1:3000/worker 0.00s user 0.00s system 0% cpu 9.026 total
Note how both concurrently executed requests took the same time to finish.
buffer(req, { limit = '1mb', encoding = 'utf8' })
text(req, { limit = '1mb', encoding = 'utf8' })
json(req, { limit = '1mb', encoding = 'utf8' })
async function that can be run with
await.
limit is how much data is aggregated before parsing at max. Otherwise, an
Error is thrown with
statusCode set to
413 (see Error Handling). It can be a
Number of bytes or a string like
'1mb'.
Error is thrown with
statusCode set to
400 (see Error Handling)
For other types of data check the examples
So far we have used
return to send data to the client.
return 'Hello World' is the equivalent of
send(res, 200, 'Hello World').
const {send} = require('micri')
module.exports = async (req, res) => {
const statusCode = 400
const data = { error: 'Custom error message' }
send(res, statusCode, data)
}
send(res, statusCode, data = null)
require('micri').send.
statusCode is a
Number with the HTTP status code, and must always be supplied.
data is supplied it is sent in the response. Different input types are processed appropriately, and
Content-Type and
Content-Length are automatically set.
Stream:
data is piped as an
octet-stream. Note: it is your responsibility to handle the
error event in this case (usually, simply logging the error and aborting the response is enough).
Buffer:
data is written as an
octet-stream.
object:
data is serialized as JSON.
string:
data is written as-is.
400 error is thrown. See Error Handling.
default export.
require('micri').
http.Server that uses the provided
function as the request handler.
await. So it can be
async
require('micri').sendError.
error.statusCode.
error.message as the body.
console.error and during development (when
NODE_ENV is set to
'development') also sent in responses.
throw.
Micri allows you to write robust microservices. This is accomplished primarily by bringing sanity back to error handling and avoiding callback soup.
If an error is thrown and not caught by you, the response will automatically be
500. Important: Error stacks will be printed as
console.error and during
development mode (if the env variable
NODE_ENV is
'development'), they will
also be included in the responses.
If the error object throw is an instance of
MicriError the
message,
statusCode and
code properties of the object are used for the HTTP response.
Let's say you want to write a rate limiting module:
const rateLimit = require('my-rate-limit')
micri((req, res) => {
await rateLimit(req);
// ... your code
}).listen(3000);
If the API endpoint is abused, it can throw a
MicriError like so:
if (tooMany) {
throw MicriError(429, 'rate_limited' 'Rate limit exceeded');
}
The nice thing about this model is that the
statusCode is merely a suggestion.
The user can override it:
try {
await rateLimit(req)
} catch (err) {
if (429 == err.statusCode) {
// perhaps send 500 instead?
send(res, 500);
}
}
If the error is based on another error that Micri caught, like a
JSON.parse
exception, then
originalError will point to it. If a generic error is caught,
the status will be set to
500.
In order to set up your own error handling mechanism, you can use composition in your handler:
const {send} = require('micri');
const handleErrors = fn => async (req, res) => {
try {
return await fn(req, res)
} catch (err) {
console.log(err.stack)
send(res, 500, 'My custom error!')
}
}
micri(handleErrors(async (req, res) => {
throw new Error('What happened here?')
})).listen(3000);
npm link
npm link micri. Instead of the default one from npm, node will now use your clone of Micri!