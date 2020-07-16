Microphone Recorder to Mp3

Record your microphone audio input and get an audio/mp3 file in the end.

Install

Yarn

yarn add mic-recorder-to-mp3

npm

npm install mic-recorder-to-mp3

CDN Usage

You can add via CDN using the address: https://unpkg.com/mic-recorder-to-mp3@2.2.1. You can find the minified version in the same address, ex: https://unpkg.com/mic-recorder-to-mp3@2.2.1/dist/index.min.js

About the version in URL: Change the URL version to any of our releases, or use https://unpkg.com/mic-recorder-to-mp3 to automatically use the latest version.

Development

Watch for changes:

npm run watch

Regular build:

npm run build

How to use

const MicRecorder = require ( 'mic-recorder-to-mp3' ); const recorder = new MicRecorder({ bitRate : 128 }); recorder.start().then( () => { }).catch( ( e ) => { console .error(e); }); recorder .stop() .getMp3().then( ( [buffer, blob] ) => { const file = new File(buffer, 'me-at-thevoice.mp3' , { type : blob.type, lastModified : Date .now() }); const player = new Audio(URL.createObjectURL(file)); player.play(); }).catch( ( e ) => { alert( 'We could not retrieve your message' ); console .log(e); });

Check the samples folder for more examples.

Live example on jsfiddle

Lamejs Notice

This library uses lamejs as a direct dependency. We build our releases with lamejs built-in, so you don't need to add another dependency.

Thanks to @zhuker for writing the lamejs library.

License

MIT