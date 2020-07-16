Record your microphone audio input and get an
audio/mp3 file in the end.
yarn add mic-recorder-to-mp3
npm install mic-recorder-to-mp3
You can add via CDN using the address: https://unpkg.com/mic-recorder-to-mp3@2.2.1. You can find the minified version in the same address, ex: https://unpkg.com/mic-recorder-to-mp3@2.2.1/dist/index.min.js
About the version in URL: Change the URL version to any of our releases, or use https://unpkg.com/mic-recorder-to-mp3 to automatically use the latest version.
npm run watch
npm run build
const MicRecorder = require('mic-recorder-to-mp3');
// New instance
const recorder = new MicRecorder({
bitRate: 128
});
// Start recording. Browser will request permission to use your microphone.
recorder.start().then(() => {
// something else
}).catch((e) => {
console.error(e);
});
// Once you are done singing your best song, stop and get the mp3.
recorder
.stop()
.getMp3().then(([buffer, blob]) => {
// do what ever you want with buffer and blob
// Example: Create a mp3 file and play
const file = new File(buffer, 'me-at-thevoice.mp3', {
type: blob.type,
lastModified: Date.now()
});
const player = new Audio(URL.createObjectURL(file));
player.play();
}).catch((e) => {
alert('We could not retrieve your message');
console.log(e);
});
Check the samples folder for more examples.
This library uses lamejs as a direct dependency. We build our releases with lamejs built-in, so you don't need to add another dependency.
Thanks to @zhuker for writing the lamejs library.
MIT