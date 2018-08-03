A clean implementation of Mi Band 2 library for Browsers and Node.js, using WebBluetooth API.
It's best to unbind your Mi Band 2 from MiFit App first.
You should be able to bind it back again, but no guaranee here ;)
You need a browser with WebBluetooth support. Tested with:
chrome://flags/#enable-experimental-web-platform-features flag must be enabled)
npm install miband -g
miband-test
This should work on Windows, Linux and OSX.
On Linux, you need to grant Bluetooth access for Node.js:
sudo setcap cap_net_raw+eip $(eval readlink -f `which node`)
const MiBand = require('miband');
const device = await bluetooth.requestDevice({
filters: [
{ services: [ MiBand.advertisementService ] }
],
optionalServices: MiBand.optionalServices
});
const server = await device.gatt.connect();
let miband = new MiBand(server);
await miband.init();
log('Notifications demo...')
await miband.showNotification('message');
Here you can find more API examples
Please check out DEVELOPMENT.md