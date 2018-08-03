Mi Band 2 JS library

A clean implementation of Mi Band 2 library for Browsers and Node.js, using WebBluetooth API.

Setting up

It's best to unbind your Mi Band 2 from MiFit App first.

You should be able to bind it back again, but no guaranee here ;)

Browser

You need a browser with WebBluetooth support. Tested with:

Chrome on OS X (Yosemite or later)

Chrome on Android (6.0 Marshmallow or later)

Chrome on Linux (the chrome://flags/#enable-experimental-web-platform-features flag must be enabled)

npm install miband -g miband-test

This should work on Windows, Linux and OSX.

On Linux, you need to grant Bluetooth access for Node.js:

sudo setcap cap_net_raw+eip $( eval readlink -f ` which node`)

Features

Authentication

Device info: time, battery status, hw/sw versions, etc.

Button tap event

Notifications: message, phone, vibrate

Heart Rate Monitor

Realtime data (soon)

API usage example

const MiBand = require ( 'miband' ); const device = await bluetooth.requestDevice({ filters : [ { services : [ MiBand.advertisementService ] } ], optionalServices : MiBand.optionalServices }); const server = await device.gatt.connect(); let miband = new MiBand(server); await miband.init(); log( 'Notifications demo...' ) await miband.showNotification( 'message' );

Here you can find more API examples

Contributing

Please check out DEVELOPMENT.md