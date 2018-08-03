openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
mib

miband

by Volodymyr Shymanskyy
0.1.4 (see all)

MiBand 2 JS library for Node.JS and HTML5 (WebBluetooth)

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

3

GitHub Stars

315

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

2

License

GPL-3.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

NPM version NPM download GitHub issues GitHub license

Mi Band 2 JS library

A clean implementation of Mi Band 2 library for Browsers and Node.js, using WebBluetooth API. demo

Setting up

It's best to unbind your Mi Band 2 from MiFit App first.
You should be able to bind it back again, but no guaranee here ;)

Browser

LIVE DEMO

You need a browser with WebBluetooth support. Tested with:

  • Chrome on OS X (Yosemite or later)
  • Chrome on Android (6.0 Marshmallow or later)
  • Chrome on Linux (the chrome://flags/#enable-experimental-web-platform-features flag must be enabled)

Node.js

npm install miband -g
miband-test

This should work on Windows, Linux and OSX.
On Linux, you need to grant Bluetooth access for Node.js:

sudo setcap cap_net_raw+eip $(eval readlink -f `which node`)

Features

  • Authentication
  • Device info: time, battery status, hw/sw versions, etc.
  • Button tap event
  • Notifications: message, phone, vibrate
  • Heart Rate Monitor
  • Realtime data (soon)

API usage example

const MiBand = require('miband');

const device = await bluetooth.requestDevice({
  filters: [
    { services: [ MiBand.advertisementService ] }
  ],
  optionalServices: MiBand.optionalServices
});

const server = await device.gatt.connect();

let miband = new MiBand(server);
await miband.init();

log('Notifications demo...')
await miband.showNotification('message');

Here you can find more API examples

Contributing

Please check out DEVELOPMENT.md

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial