A zero-config, out-of-the-box, multi-purpose toolbox and development environment.
It's really hard to define what
mhy (my) is, because it tries to create a unified developer experience for any stage of your project:
mhyhelps you to be able to focus on your code again rather then the tech behind it.
mhy you'll have
npm install.
mhy provides.
Note that
mhy's focus is on client side currently, but server side features are about to come.
npm install mhy -g
From
npm@7.0.0 peer dependencies are automatically being installed.
mhy uses some dependencies that are not prepared
yet for this new mechanism. We cannot do anything, but wait for updates. You need to install
mhy using the
--legacy-peer-deps or
--force flag.
npm install mhy -g --legacy-peer-deps
Create an empty project with a single
index.js file that is being served using
webpack-dev-server (wds)
pre-configured with Babel, React and React Fast-Refresh.
mkdir src
echo "console.log('Hello mhy!')" > src/index.js
mhy wds
Create a production ready library. From the
src folder it creates a complied
dist folder.
mhy babel --mhy-env=prod
Create a production ready bundle for you website/app using pre-configured Webpack. From the
src folder it creates a
build folder with your bundle ready to be served supporting many popular features/loaders.
mhy webpack --mhy-env=prod
It'll run Jest, Webpack Dev Server, TypeScript compiler, Storybook at once in a single Terminal UI (TUI).
mhy
These are only a few examples from all the possibilities
mhyprovides. Start exploring on https://mhy.js.org
mhy is providing many common/popular packages. There are continuous adjustments being made to the includes to match the most common needs and being able to develop without the need of your own
npm install command ever again. It's in plan to accurately list these on the site, for now the best is to check the dependencies of our
package.json for the included packages, and I also advice you to check out our sources for more details.
|
Andy1210
🐛 ⚠️
|
Pablo Henrique
📖
|
Eugen Guriev
💻
|
Fabian Lauer
💻
|
Thomas Winckell
💻 📖
|
Steven Mitts
📖
|
Zakhar
💻 📖
|
Andor Polgar
💻
|
Andrei Bunulu
💻
|
Zakhar
💻 📖
❤ Thank you all! ❤
I'm using Webpack's logo to build an
M shape from multiple blocks. I'd like to say Thank You for their great logo.
I also would like to thank to every developer's hard work which I'm using as a dependency in
mhy. It would be really hard to collect all those people, but in case you find your work in our
package.json, please feel free to create a pull request and add your logo and link.
|
wintercounter
while(!credits.length)
🌟 PLEASE STAR THIS REPO IF YOU FOUND SOMETHING INTERESTING! 🌟