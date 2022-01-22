Utility for converting between WGS84 lat/lng and MGRS coordinates, spunoff from proj4js
has 3 methods
[lon,lat] and optional accuracy and returns an mgrs string
install dev dependencies with
npm install
test with
npm test
test coverage with
npm test --coverage
build with
npm run build
Licensed under the MIT license except:
Portions of this software are based on a port of components from the OpenMap com.bbn.openmap.proj.coords Java package. An initial port was initially created by Patrice G. Cappelaere and included in Community Mapbuilder (http://svn.codehaus.org/mapbuilder/), which is licensed under the LGPL license as per http://www.gnu.org/copyleft/lesser.html. OpenMap is licensed under the following license agreement: