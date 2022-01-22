mgrs

Utility for converting between WGS84 lat/lng and MGRS coordinates, spunoff from proj4js

has 3 methods

forward, takes an array of [lon,lat] and optional accuracy and returns an mgrs string

and optional accuracy and returns an mgrs string inverse, takes an mgrs string and returns a bbox.

toPoint, takes an mgrs string, returns an array of '[lon,lat]'

install dev dependencies with

npm install

test with

npm test

test coverage with

npm test --coverage

build with

npm run build

Licensed under the MIT license except:

Portions of this software are based on a port of components from the OpenMap com.bbn.openmap.proj.coords Java package. An initial port was initially created by Patrice G. Cappelaere and included in Community Mapbuilder (http://svn.codehaus.org/mapbuilder/), which is licensed under the LGPL license as per http://www.gnu.org/copyleft/lesser.html. OpenMap is licensed under the following license agreement: