This project is not maintained anymore. Feel free to:
Simple react PDF Viewer component with controls. Every element can be styled upon your preferences using default classes our your own.
npm install mgr-pdf-viewer-react --save
Since it is a React module, I suppose you have the webpack and babel configured.
import React from 'react';
import PDFViewer from 'mgr-pdf-viewer-react';
const ExamplePDFViewer = () => {
return (<PDFViewer document={{
url: 'https://arxiv.org/pdf/quant-ph/0410100.pdf'
}} />);
}
export default ExamplePDFViewer
React component prop. types:
document:
Type:
PropTypes.shape({
file: Any, // File object,
url: String, // URL to fetch the pdf
connection: Object, // connection parameters to fetch the PDF, see PDF.js docs
base64: String, // PDF file encoded in base64
binary: UInt8Array
})
Required: true
Description: Provides a way to fetch the PDF document
loader:
page:
scale:
onDocumentClick:
css:
hideNavbar:
navigation:
Type:
PropTypes.oneOfType([
// Can be an object with css classes or react elements to be rendered
PropTypes.shape({
css: PropTypes.shape({
previousPageBtn: String, // CSS Class for the previous page button
nextPageBtn: String, // CSS Class for the next page button
pages: String, // CSS Class for the pages indicator
wrapper: String // CSS Class for the navigation wrapper
}),
elements: PropTypes.shape({
previousPageBtn: Any, // previous page button React element
nextPageBtn: Any, // next page button React element
pages: Any// pages indicator React Element
})
}),
// Or a full navigation component
PropTypes.any // Full navigation React element
])
Required: false
Description: Defines the navigation bar styles and/or elements.
The
previousPageBtn and the
nextPageBtn elements should take following properties:
page for current page number,
pages for total number of pages, and the callback function
handlePrevClick for the
previousPageBtn and
handleNextClick for the
nextPageBtn.
The
pages element should take following properties:
page for current page number,
pages for total number of pages.
The
navigation element (so the full navigation element) should accept following properties:
page for current page number,
pages for total number of pages, and the callback functions
handlePrevClick and
handleNextClick.