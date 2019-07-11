Meteor Git Packages

This tools helps you share private meteor packages.

Getting Started

npm install -g mgp

Add git-packages.json to the root of your project.

{ "my:private-package" : { "git" : "git@github.com:my/private-packages.git" , "version" : "commithashortag" , "path" : "optional/directory/path" }, "my:other-private-package" : { "git" : "git@github.com:my/private-packages.git" , "version" : "commithashortag" }, "my:yet-another-private-package" : { "git" : "git@github.com:my/private-packages.git" , "branch" : "dev" } }

Run mgp in your meteor directory to copy the packages from github or mgp my:private-package to copy an individual package.

You can also run mgp --https to convert github ssh urls to https. This is useful for using .netrc on build machines.

Add local-packages.json to the root of your project:

{ "my:private-package" : { "path" : "~/path/to/private-package" }, "my:other-private-package" : { "path" : "relative/path/to/other-private-package" } }