This tools helps you share private meteor packages.
npm install -g mgp
Add
git-packages.json to the root of your project.
{
"my:private-package": {
"git": "git@github.com:my/private-packages.git",
"version": "commithashortag",
"path": "optional/directory/path"
},
"my:other-private-package": {
"git": "git@github.com:my/private-packages.git",
"version": "commithashortag"
},
"my:yet-another-private-package": {
"git": "git@github.com:my/private-packages.git",
"branch": "dev"
}
}
mgp in your meteor directory to copy the packages from github or
mgp my:private-package to copy an individual package.
You can also run
mgp --https to convert github ssh urls to https. This is useful for using
.netrc on build machines.
local-packages.json to the root of your project:
{
"my:private-package": {
"path": "~/path/to/private-package"
},
"my:other-private-package": {
"path": "relative/path/to/other-private-package"
}
}
mgp link in your meteor directory to symlink your local packages or
mgp link my:private-package to symlink an individual package.