mgp

by DispatchMe
1.3.0 (see all)

Install private meteor packages

npm
GitHub
CDN

Readme

Meteor Git Packages Build Status

This tools helps you share private meteor packages.

Getting Started

  • npm install -g mgp

  • Add git-packages.json to the root of your project.

{
  "my:private-package": {
    "git": "git@github.com:my/private-packages.git",
    "version": "commithashortag",
    "path": "optional/directory/path"
  },
  "my:other-private-package": {
    "git": "git@github.com:my/private-packages.git",
    "version": "commithashortag"
  },
  "my:yet-another-private-package": {
    "git": "git@github.com:my/private-packages.git",
    "branch": "dev"
  }
}
  • Run mgp in your meteor directory to copy the packages from github or mgp my:private-package to copy an individual package.

You can also run mgp --https to convert github ssh urls to https. This is useful for using .netrc on build machines.

  • Add local-packages.json to the root of your project:
{
  "my:private-package": {
    "path": "~/path/to/private-package"
  },
  "my:other-private-package": {
    "path": "relative/path/to/other-private-package"
  }
}
  • Run mgp link in your meteor directory to symlink your local packages or mgp link my:private-package to symlink an individual package.

