Multi-repo manager for git. A tool for managing projects build using multiple repositories.
mrgit is designed to work with yarn workspaces and Lerna out of the box, hence, it mixes the "package" and "repository" concepts. In other words, every repository is meant to be a single npm package. It doesn't mean that you must use it with Lerna and npm, but don't be surprised that mrgit talks about "packages" and works best with npm packages.
npm install -g mrgit
Use:
mrgit --help
First, create a configuration file
mrgit.json:
{
"dependencies": {
"@ckeditor/ckeditor5-engine": "ckeditor/ckeditor5-engine",
"mrgit": "cksource/mrgit"
}
}
(Keys of the
dependencies object are package names and values are repository URLs (GitHub identifiers in this case). Read more about the
dependencies option.)
And run
mrgit sync to clone all the repositories. By default, they will be cloned to
<cwd>/packages/ directory:
packages/
ckeditor5-engine/
mrgit/
CLI options:
--branch For "save" command: whether to save branch names.
For "checkout" command: name of branch that would be created.
--hash Whether to save current commit hashes. Used only by "save" command.
--ignore Ignores packages which names match the given glob pattern. E.g.:
> mrgit exec --ignore="foo*" "git status"
Will ignore all packages which names start from "foo".
Default: null
--message Message that will be used as an option for git command. Required for "commit"
command but it is also used by "close" command (append the message to the default).
--packages Directory to which all repositories will be cloned or are already installed.
Default: '<cwd>/packages/'
--recursive Whether to install dependencies recursively. Used only by "sync" command.
--resolver-path Path to a custom repository resolver function.
Default: '@mrgit/lib/default-resolver.js'
--resolver-url-template Template used to generate repository URL out of a
simplified 'organization/repository' format of the dependencies option.
Default: 'git@github.com:${ path }.git'.
--resolver-directory-name Defines how the target directory (where the repository will be cloned)
is resolved. Supported options are: 'git' (default), 'npm'.
* If 'git' was specified, then the directory name will be extracted from
the git URL (e.g. for 'git@github.com:a/b.git' it will be 'b').
* If 'npm' was specified, then the package name will be used as a directory name.
This option can be useful when scoped npm packages are used and one wants to decide
whether the repository will be cloned to packages/@scope/pkgname' or 'packages/pkgname'.
Default: 'git'
--resolver-default-branch The branch name to use if not specified in mrgit.json dependencies.
Default: master
--scope Restricts the command to packages which names match the given glob pattern.
Default: null
All these options can also be specified in
mrgit.json (options passed through CLI takes precedence):
{
"packages": "/workspace/modules",
"resolverDirectoryName": "npm",
"resolverDefaultBranch": "dev",
"dependencies": {
"foo": "bar"
}
}
dependencies option
This option specifies repositories which
mrgit is supposed to clone. It can also clone its dependencies recursively (see Recursive cloning).
The dependency keys can be any strings, but it's recommended to use package names (e.g. npm package names, just like in
package.json). The values are repository URLs which
mrgit will clone.
Examples:
// Clone 'git@github.com:cksource/foo.git' and check out to 'master'.
{
"foo": "git@github.com:cksource/foo.git"
}
// Short format. Clone 'git@github.com:cksource/foo.git' and check out to branch 'dev'.
{
"@cksource/foo": "cksource/foo#dev"
}
// Clone 'https://github.com/cksource/foo.git' (via HTTPS) and check out to branch tag 'v1.2.3'.
{
"foo": "https://github.com/cksource/foo.git#v1.2.3"
}
When the
--recursive option is used
mrgit will clone repositories recursively. First, it will clone the
dependencies specified in
mrgit.json and, then, their
dependencies and
devDependencies specified in
package.json files located in cloned repositories.
However,
mrgit needs to know repository URLs of those dependencies, as well as which dependencies to clone (usually, only the ones maintained by you). In order to configure that you need to use a custom repository resolver (
--resolver-path).
Resolver is a simple Node.js module which exports the resolver function.
For example, assuming that you want to clone all
@ckeditor/ckeditor5-* packages, your resolver could look like this:
'use strict';
const parseRepositoryUrl = require( 'mrgit/lib/utils/parserepositoryurl' );
/**
* Resolves repository URL for a given package name.
*
* @param {String} packageName Package name.
* @param {Options} options The options object.
* @returns {Repository|null}
*/
module.exports = function resolver( packageName, options ) {
// If package name starts with '@ckeditor/ckeditor5-*' clone it from 'ckeditor/ckeditor5-*'.
if ( packageName.startsWith( '@ckeditor/ckeditor5-' ) ) {
const repositoryUrl = packageName.slice( 1 );
return parseRepositoryUrl( repositoryUrl );
}
// Don't clone any other dependencies.
return null;
};
You can also check the default resolver used by
mrgit and the config object definition.
CI servers, such as Travis, can't clone repositories using Git URLs (such as
git@github.com:cksource/mrgit.git). By default,
mrgit uses Git URLs because it assumes that you'll want to commit to these repositories (and don't want to be asked for a password every time).
If you need to run
mrgit on a CI server, then configure it to use HTTPS URLs:
mrgit --resolver-url-template="https://github.com/\${ path }.git"
You can also use full HTTPS URLs to configure
dependencies in your
mrgit.json.
When you call
mrgit sync or
mrgit co, mrgit will use the following algorithm to determine the branch to which each repository should be checked out:
mrgit.json, use it. A branch can be defined after
# in a repository URL. For example:
"@cksource/foo": "cksource/foo#dev".
master.
You can define the base branches as follows:
{
...
"baseBranches": [ "master", "stable" ],
...
}
With this configuration, if the root repository is on
stable, calling
mrgit co will check out all repositories to
stable. If you change the branch of the root repository to
master and call
mrgit co, all sub repositories will be checked out to
master.
$ mrgit [command]
For displaying help screen for specified command, type:
$ mrgit [command] --help
Updates dependencies. Switches repositories to correct branches (specified in
mrgit.json) and pulls changes.
If any dependency is missing, the command will install this dependency as well.
This command does not touch repositories in which there are uncommitted changes.
If in the packages directory will be located some directories that are not specified in
mrgit.json, paths to these directories
will be printed out on the screen.
Examples:
mrgit sync --recursive
Pulls changes in existing repositories. It does not change branches in the repositories and pull the changes even if the repository contains uncommitted changes.
Examples:
mrgit pull
Pushes changes in existing repositories.
Examples:
mrgit push
Fetches changes in existing repositories.
Examples:
mrgit fetch
Executes specified shell command in existing repositories.
Example:
mrgit exec 'git status'
# Executes `git status` command on each repository.
During the task execution,
cwd is set to the repository path:
mrgit exec 'echo `pwd`'
# /home/mrgit/packages/organization/repository-1
# /home/mrgit/packages/organization/repository-2
ci)
For every repository that contains changes which can be committed, makes a commit with these files. You need to specify the message for the commit.
Example:
mrgit commit --message 'Introduce PULL_REQUEST_TEMPLATE.md.'
# Executes `git commit --message 'Introduce PULL_REQUEST_TEMPLATE.md.'` command on each repository.
# Commit will be made in repositories that "git status" returns a list if changed files (these files must be tracked by Git).
Requires a second argument which is a branch name that will be merged to current one. You can also specify the message which will be added to the default git-merge message.
Repositories which do not have specified branch will be ignored.
After merging, the merged branch will be removed from the remote and the local registry.
Example:
# Assumptions: we are on "master" branch and "develop" branch exists.
mrgit merge develop --message 'These changes are required for the future release.'
# Branch "develop" will be merged into "master".
# Branch "develop" will be removed from the origin.
Saves hashes of packages in
mrgit.json. It allows to easily fix project to a specific state.
Example:
mrgit save
If you would like to save name of branches instead of current commit, you can use an option
--branch:
mrgit save --branch
st)
Prints a table which contains useful information about the status of repositories.
Example:
mrgit status
# or
mrgit st
In order to save space in your terminal, you can define the
packagesPrefix option in your configuration file.
The prefix will be removed from packages' names. Full names of packages aren't needed so we can cut the names.
Prints changes from packages where something has changed.
It accepts additional options which will be passed directly to the
git diff command which is used to gather the changes.
These options must be separated by a double dash
--, the same way as
npm scripts does.
Prints changes from all repositories:
mrgit diff
Prints diffstat from all repositories:
mrgit diff -- --stat
Prints staged changes from restricted scope:
mrgit diff --scope=*@(engine|typing)* -- --staged
Prints changes from repositories which are not on
master:
mrgit diff -- master...HEAD
co)
Changes branches in repositories according to the configuration file. It does not pull the changes and hance is much faster than
mrgit sync.
The command is useful for bisecting if your main repository contain a revision log like CKEditor 5's
master-revision branch.
mrgit checkout
# or
mrgit co
If specified an argument, specified branch will be used instead of default or saved in
mrgit.json file.
# Checkout all repositories to "stable" branch.
mrgit checkout stable
Also you can specify the
--branch option which means that
mrgit creates a new branches in repositories that contains changes (that could be committed).
It works on the same terms like
mrgit commit.
# Create the branch "t/foo" in repositories where "git status" returns a list if changed files (these files must be tracked by Git).
mrgit checkout --branch t/foo
Before starting the release process, you need to generate the changelog:
npm run changelog
After generating the changelog, you are able to release the package.
First, you need to bump the version:
npm run release:bump-version
You can also use the
--dry-run option in order to see what this task does.
After bumping the version, you can publish the changes:
npm run release:publish
As in the previous task, the
--dry-run option is also available.