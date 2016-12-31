mgeneratejs generates structured, semi-random JSON data according to a template object. It offers both a command line script and a JavaScript API.
npm install -g mgeneratejs
mgeneratejs '{"name": "$name", "age": "$age", "emails": {"$array": {"of": "$email", "number": 3}}}' -n 5
Results in:
{"name":"Glenn Simmons","age":32,"emails":["ivuge@afovopid.tt","gied@orsin.zw","wuhowbi@con.uk"]}
{"name":"Jane Santiago","age":57,"emails":["oliclon@ohaoni.la","hetoufi@em.ug","ecwawce@sewwato.kn"]}
{"name":"Winifred Martinez","age":59,"emails":["veag@gi.fm","liwfecor@vifbevof.gr","siwluz@habif.gf"]}
{"name":"Helena Chandler","age":65,"emails":["ga@latcon.tr","wur@helmawak.im","ovpifuva@gabruzup.vc"]}
{"name":"Gary Allison","age":30,"emails":["wiko@unuwudu.za","fog@zokje.sh","juppojer@jadi.tl"]}
You can also specify a JSON file instead of a JSON string:
mgeneratejs template.json -n 5
The input string or file must be valid JSON, with one exception: As a convenience, from version 0.3.0 onwards, it's ok to omit quotes around keys, so both these templates are equivalent:
{"name": "$name"}
{name: "$name"}
The output has the same shape as the input template (including nested keys), with
one exception: If a key is assigned the special value
$missing, then the
key is not present in the output (see
$missing below for an example).
All values are taken literally, except for special
$-prefixed values. These
values are called "operators". A list of operators can be found below.
Operators are used either in string or object format. The string format is a shortcut to call the operator with default options.
String format:
{"key": "$operator"}
Object format:
{"key": {"$operator": { <additional options> }}}
Most operators have sensible default values that are used for their string format.
Example:
$year
mgeneratejs '{"born_in": "$year"}' -n 5
{"born_in":"2035"}
{"born_in":"2086"}
{"born_in":"2088"}
{"born_in":"2022"}
{"born_in":"2082"}
The object format allows to pass in additional options to the operator, here, a minimum and maximum for the value:
mgeneratejs '{"born_in": {"$year": {"min": 1930, "max": 1970}}}'
{"born_in":"1936"}
{"born_in":"1953"}
{"born_in":"1964"}
{"born_in":"1932"}
{"born_in":"1943"}
See the definition of the operator for its default values.
Operators can be combined, where the result of one operator is passed in as an option to another operator.
Example: Here we pass in a random number between 0 and 5 to the
number option
of the
$array operator to generate variable-length arrays.
mgeneratejs '{"ip_addresses": {"$array": {"of": "$ip", "number": {"$integer": {"min": 0, "max": 5}}}}}'
{"ip_addresses":["166.182.72.83","127.94.56.191","236.79.131.157","94.66.121.242"]}
{"ip_addresses":["48.227.145.186","160.173.45.84","24.86.124.235"]}
{"ip_addresses":[]}
{"ip_addresses":["21.45.212.198"]}
{"ip_addresses":["199.209.162.241"]}
$array: Creates an array of values.
$choose: Chooses one element from an array of possible choices.
$inc: Generates natural numbers in increasing order.
$join: Joins elements of an array to a string.
$pick: Returns an element from an array.
$pickset: Returns a subset of an array.
$coordinates: Returns a pair of longitude/latitude coordinates.
$point: Returns a GeoJSON Point.
$linestring: Returns a GeoJSON LineString.
$polygon: Returns a GeoJSON Polygon.
$geometries: Returns a GeoJSON GeometryCollection.
$binary: Returns a MongoDB Binary type.
$date: Returns a random date, optionally in a given range.
$now: Returns the current date.
$maxkey: Returns a MongoDB MaxKey object.
$minkey: Returns a MongoDB MinKey object.
$numberDecimal: Returns a MongoDB Decimal128 number.
$numberLong: Returns a MongoDB Long (Int64) number.
$objectid: Returns MongoDB ObjectID.
$regex: Returns a Regular Expression object.
$timestamp: Returns a MongoDB Timestamp.
$array
Creates an array of values. Each new element is evaluated separately.
Options
of (required) Defines an element of the array. Operators are evaluated separately for each element.
number (optional) Number of elements. Default
0.
Example
{"countries": {"$array": {"of": {"$country": {"full": true}}, "number": 3}}}
Creates an array of 3 countries, e.g.
{"countries":["Czech Republic","Ireland","Argentina"]}
$binary
Returns a random MongoDB Binary value, optionally with a
length and
subtype.
Options
length (optional) Length in bytes of binary value. Default
10.
subtype (optional) Specific binary subtype (see BSON spec). Default
0.
Example
{"blob": "$binary"}
Returns a Binary object (stringified to extended JSON on stdout).
e.g.
{"blob":{"$binary":"TzhXcFZoRllRNg==","$type":"0"}}.
$choose
Chooses one element from an array of possible choices with uniform probability.
Optionally chooses with probability proportional to a provided
weights array.
Options
from (required) Array of values or operators to choose from.
weights (optional) Number of elements. Default
0.
Example
{"status": {"$choose": {"from": ["read", "unread", "deleted"], "weights": [2, 1, 1]}}}
Returns
{"status": "read"} with probability 1/2, and
{"status": "unread"} and
{"status": "deleted"} each with probability 1/4.
$coordinates
Returns a 2-element array of longitude/latitude coordinates, optionally within
long_lim and/or
lat_lim bounds.
Aliases
$coord
$coordinate
Options
long_lim (optional) Array of longitude bounds. Default
[-180, 180].
lat_lim (optional) Array of latitude bounds. Default
[-90, 90].
Example
{"position": {"$coordinates": {"long_lim": [-20, -19]}}}
Returns a pair of coordinates with the longitude bounds between -20 and -19,
e.g.
{"position":[-19.96851,-47.46141]}.
$date
Returns a random date object, optionally between specified
min and
max values.
If
min and/or
max are provided, they need to be in a format that Date.parse()
can read, e.g. ISO-8601.
Aliases
$datetime
Options
min (optional) Minimum date, as parseable string.
max (optional) Maximum date, as parsable string.
Example
{"last_login": {"$date": {"min": "2015-01-01", "max": "2016-12-31T23:59:59.999Z"}}}
Returns a random date and time between 2015 and 2016 (incl.), e.g.
{"last_login":{"$date":"2016-06-28T15:28:54.721Z"}}.
$now
Returns the current date at creation time. Ideal for time-stamping documents.
Options none
Example
{"created": "$now"}
Returns the extended JSON date and time at creation.
{"created":{"$date":"2017-02-20T04:44:24.880Z"}}.
$geometries
Returns a GeoJSON formatted GeometryCollection
with
number geometries. By default, the geometries are chosen from
Point,
LineString, and
Polygon. A subset of types can be specified with the
types
option.
Additional options are passed onto each geometry, e.g.
corners is passed
to polygons,
locs is passed to line strings.
Options
number (optional) Number of geometries in the collection. Default
3.
types (optional) Types of geometries to choose from. Default
["Point", "LineString", "Polygon"].
locs (optional) Number of locations in a line string. Default
2.
corners (optional) Number of corners in a polygon. Default
3. The last point in the
coordinates array closes the polygon and does not count towards the number of corners.
long_lim (optional) Array of longitude bounds. Default
[-180, 180].
lat_lim (optional) Array of latitude bounds. Default
[-90, 90].
Example
{"triangles": {"$geometries": {"types": ["Polygon"], "corners": 3, "number": 4}}}
Returns a GeoJSON GeometryCollection with 4 triangles.
{
"triangles": {
"type": "GeometryCollection",
"geometries": [
{
"coordinates": [[[39.3259,-16.71813],[172.02089,-14.75681],[61.97122,-1.4036],[39.3259,-16.71813]]],
"type": "Polygon"
},
{
"coordinates": [[[57.66865,-18.3085],[-48.81722,-40.64912],[-145.11102,32.8189],[57.66865,-18.3085]]],
"type": "Polygon"
},
{
"coordinates": [[[110.68379,28.31158],[-73.67573,-19.54736],[-73.29514,52.07583],[110.68379,28.31158]]],
"type": "Polygon"
},
{
"coordinates": [[[-29.36382,79.19853],[138.84298,7.43148],[176.28313,36.83292],[-29.36382,79.19853]]],
"type": "Polygon"
}
]
}
}
$inc
Generate natural numbers in increasing order.
Options
start (optional) starts counting at this value. Default
0.
step (optional) increases by this amount each time. Default
1. Can also take negative value.
Example
{"even_numbers": {"$inc": {"start": 0, "step": 2}}}
Assigns the numbers 0, 2, 4, 6, ... to subsequent objects.
$join
Takes an array
array and a separator string
sep and joins the elements
of the array (each cast to string) separated by
sep. The default separator
is the empty string ''.
Options
array (required) Array of values to be joined (cast to string).
sep (optional) Separator string. Default
'' (empty string).
Example
{"code": {"$join": {"array": ["foo", "bar", "baz"], "sep": "-"}}}
Returns
{"code": "foo-bar-baz"}.
$linestring
Returns a GeoJSON formatted LineString
with optionally
locs locations and within
long_lim and/or
lat_lim bounds.
Options
locs (optional) Number of locations in the line string. Default
2.
long_lim (optional) Array of longitude bounds. Default
[-180, 180].
lat_lim (optional) Array of latitude bounds. Default
[-90, 90].
Example
{"line": "$linestring"}
Returns a GeoJSON line string with 2 locations,
e.g.
{"line":{"type":"LineString","coordinates":[[35.67106,-41.9745],[120.07739,68.46491]]}}.
$maxkey
Returns the MongoDB MaxKey value.
Example
{"upper_bound": "$maxkey"}
Returns
{"upper_bound":{"$maxKey":1}}.
$minkey
Returns the MongoDB MinKey value.
Example
{"lower_bound": "$minkey"}
Returns
{"lower_bound":{"$minKey":1}}.
$numberDecimal
Returns a MongoDB Decimal128 number.
Options
min (optional) minimum value. Default
0.
max (optional) maximum value. Default
1000.
fixed (optional) number of digits after the decimal. Default
2.
Example
{"price": {"$numberDecimal": {"fixed": 3}}}
Returns
{"price":{"$numberDecimal": "1545.241"}}.
$numberLong
Returns a MongoDB Long (Int64) number.
Options
min (optional) minimum value. Default
-2^53.
max (optional) maximum value. Default
2^53.
Example
{"price": {"$numberLong": {"min": 100000}}}
Returns
{"price":{"$numberLong":"7624790980443125"}}.
$objectid
Returns a new MongoDB ObjectId.
Aliases
$oid
Example
{"_id": "$objectid"}
Returns
{"_id":{"$oid":"574ac75f725f4447309ab587"}}.
$pick
Takes an array and a number
element and returns the
element-th value of
the array. If the number is larger than the length of the array, return
$missing instead, which will remove the key from the resulting document.
element is zero-based (
0 returns the first element).
Options
array (required) Array of values or operators to choose from.
element (optional) Index of the array element to pick. Default
0.
Example
{"color": {"$pick": {"array": ["green", "red", "blue"], "element": 1}}}
Returns
{"color": "red"}.
$pickset
Takes an array and a number
quantity and returns a new n-element array
containing unique values from the input array. If the number is larger than the
length of the array, return
$missing instead, which will remove the key from
the resulting document.
Options
array (required) Array of values or operators to choose from.
quantity (optional) The size of the output array. Default
1.
Example
{"color": {"$pickset": {"array": ["green", "red", "blue"], "quantity": 2}}}
Returns
{"color": ["red", "green"]}
$point
Like
$coordinates, but returns a GeoJSON formatted
Point, optionally within
long_lim and/or
lat_lim bounds.
Options
long_lim (optional) Array of longitude bounds. Default
[-180, 180].
lat_lim (optional) Array of latitude bounds. Default
[-90, 90].
Example
{"position": {"$point": {"long_lim": [-20, -19]}}}
Returns a GeoJSON Point with the longitude bounds between -20 and -19,
e.g.
{"position": {"type": "Point", "coordinates": [-19.96851,-47.46141]}}.
linestring: require('./linestring'), polygon: require('./polygon'), geometries: require('./geometries'),
$polygon
Returns a GeoJSON formatted Polygon
(without holes) with
corners corners, optionally within
long_lim and/or
lat_lim bounds. The last point in the
coordinates array closes the polygon
and does not count towards the number of corners.
Options
corners (optional) Number of corners in the polygon. Default
3.
long_lim (optional) Array of longitude bounds. Default
[-180, 180].
lat_lim (optional) Array of latitude bounds. Default
[-90, 90].
Example
{"area": {"$polygon": {"corners": 5}}}
Returns a GeoJSON polygon with 5 corners,
e.g.
{"area":{"type":"Polygon","coordinates":[[[-75.26507,81.14973],[-12.29368,64.22995],[60.43231,-15.97496],[-133.6566,-40.40259],[-130.31348,-87.36982],[-75.26507,81.14973]]]}}.
$regex
Returns a RegExp object.
Options
string (optional) The regular expression string. Default
'.*'.
flags (optional) Flags for the RegExp object. Default
''.
Example
{"expr": {"$regex": {"string": "^ab+c$", "flags": "i"}}}
Returns
{"expr":{"$regex":"^ab+c$","$options":"i"}}.
$timestamp
Returns a MongoDB Timestamp object.
Options
t (optional) Set the low value to the specified value. Default random.
i (optional) Set the high value to the specified value. Default random.
Example
{"ts": {"$timestamp": {"t": 10, "i": 20}}}
Returns
{"ts":{"$timestamp":{"t":10,"i":20}}}.
All other
$-prefixed strings that don't match any of the built-in operators above
are passed on to the
Chance.js library. Use the string format for
default options, or pass in custom options with the object format.
Some Examples:
{"ip_address": "$ip"}
{"percent": {"$floating": {"min": 0, "max": 100, "fixed": 8}}}
{"birthday": {"$birthday": {"type": "child"}}}
{"phone_no": "$phone"}
{"full_name": {"$name": {"gender": "female"}}}
TBD.
In short, you can use handlebar template strings to build even more complex values, e.g.
mgeneratejs '{"recipient": "{{chance.name()}} <{{chance.email()}}>"}' -n 3
{"recipient":"Lora Jimenez <muwer@oma.qa>"}
{"recipient":"Elnora Brewer <wisnowaz@vacpar.tg>"}
{"recipient":"Howard Bryan <jo@vemoriw.sd>"}
This is a JavaScript port from the
mgenerate script in the
mtools library (of which I am also the author). It is mostly backwards
compatible except for the following breaking changes:
mgeneratejs does not insert documents directly into MongoDB, it only outputs
to stdout. It doesn't make sense to re-implement all the authentication options
separately, when the resulting objects can simply be piped to mongoimport.
In addition, many more operators are supported through the inclusion of
the
Chance.js library, and the extended template syntax with handlebar templates.
Apache 2.0