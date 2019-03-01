openbase logo
mg-massive

by Dian Fay
4.5.2 (see all)

A data mapper for Node.js and PostgreSQL.

Popularity

Downloads/wk

0

GitHub Stars

2.5K

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

82

Package

Dependencies

5

License

BSD-3-Clause

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Readme

Massive has moved!

I have transferred my open-source projects to GitLab. Find Massive's documentation at MassiveJS.org.

