A MyGeotab API wrapper for both clientside JavaScript and NodeJS

Installation

NodeJS

$ npm install --save mg-api-js

Browser

To access the wrapper in the browser, the library needs to be loaded in. This can be done by downloading api.min.js and referencing the file as needed.

Alternatively, this can be done using jsdelivr CDN:

< script src = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/mg-api-js" > </ script > < script src = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/mg-api-js@2.0.1" > </ script >

For more options using jsdelivr, visit the jsdelivr documentation.

Creating the Object

Note: As of v2.0.0, the GeotabApi object no longer accepts an authentication callback.

const GeotabApi = require ( 'mg-api-js' ); const api = new GeotabApi(authentication[, options]);

Credentials are provided to the wrapper in an authentication object. The authentication object is required to successfully create a GeotabApi object, and must conform to one of the following structures:

Authentication (Object)

With Password

If you are connecting with the wrapper for the first time, you must pass a username/password combo of a user on the database you are trying to connect to.

const authentication = { credentials : { database : 'database' , userName : 'username' , password : 'password' }, path : 'serverAddress' }

Note - If you do not know the exact server address this can be omitted when using a password, and will route the initial authentication to my.geotab.com .

With SessionId

If you already have a session, you can pass in the SessionId, and the wrapper will attempt to authenticate using this first.

const authentication = { credentials : { database : 'database' , userName : 'username' , password : 'password' , sessionId : '123456...' }, path : 'serverAddress' }

Note - If using sessionId, you are required to provide the server path.

Options (optional)

This optional parameter allows you to define some default behavior of the api:

Argument Type Description Default rememberMe boolean Determines whether or not to store the credentials/session in the datastore true timeout number The length of time the wrapper will wait for a response from the server (in seconds) 3 newCredentialStore object Overrides the default datastore for remembered credentials/sessions false fullResponse boolean Removes error handling and provides full Axios Response Object. More information in the Axios Response section false

Example options object:

const dataStore = new YourDefinedDataStore(); const options = { rememberMe : true , timeout : 10 , newCredentialStore : dataStore }

Providing your own Datastore

By default, the wrapper will use localStorage in browsers, and a LocalStorageMock in node.

If you want to override this behavior, you can provide an instance of a datastore object in the options object when constructing the wrapper.

At minimum, the datastore must have the following methods:

get()

set()

clear()

Methods

By default, all methods and callbacks will return the results of the call directly. Errors are also handled by the wrapper. If you need more control over the call results, see the Axios Response section below.

api.call( 'Get' , { typeName : 'Device' , resultsLimit : 100 }) .then( result => { console .log(result); }) .catch( error => { console .log(error); });

Using callbacks will allow you to pass in your own logic to be executed when the call is complete. The standard pattern for callback responses is as follows:

function callback ( result ) { console .log(result); }

Authentication

The api by default will authenticate when the first call is run. However, if you want to expedite the process, you can use the authenticate method with promises or callbacks:

const api = new GeotabApi(authentication); await api.authenticate().then( response => console .log( 'I have authenticated' )); api.authenticate( success => { console .log( 'Successful authentication' ); }, (error) => { console .log( 'Something went wrong' ); });

Call

Promises

Make a request to the database and receive a promise

let myCall = api.call( 'Get' , { typeName : 'Device' , resultsLimit : 1 }); myCall.then( data => console .log( `Server response data: ${data} ` )) .catch( error => console .log(error));

Callbacks

Make a request to the database by providing a success/error callback

api.call( 'Get' , { typeName : 'Device' , resultsLimit : 1 }, function ( result ) { if (result) { console .log(result); } }, function ( err ) { console .error(err); });

MultiCall

Perform multiple queries against the database in a single HTTPS request

Promises

let calls = [ [ 'Get' , { typeName : 'Device' , resultsLimit : 1 }], [ 'Get' , { typeName : 'User' , resultsLimit : 1 }] ]; let myMultiCall = api.multiCall(calls); myMultiCall.then( data => console .log( `Server response: ${data} ` )) .catch( error => console .log(error));

Callbacks

api.multiCall([ [ 'Get' , { typeName : 'Device' , resultsLimit : 1 }],[ 'Get' , { typeName : 'User' , resultsLimit : 1 }] ], function ( result ) { if (result) { console .log(result); } }, function ( err ) { console .error(err); }));

Forget

Clears credentials and the credential store.

api.forget();

Promises

Forget also allows a promise to be returned. By default this returns a fresh set of credentials

let myForgetCall = api.forget(); myForgetCall.then( data => console .log( `Server response: ${data} ` )) .catch( error => console .log(error));

GetSession

Retrieves the API user session. Returns the credentials and server

Promises

let mySession = api.getSession(); mySession.then( data => console .log( `Server response: ${data} ` )) .catch( error => console .log(error));

Callbacks

api.getSession( function ( result ) { console .log(result.credentials, result.path); });

Axios Responses

Note: This will disable all error checking in the GeotabApi wrapper In an effort to give you more control over the actual responses, the wrapper can be configured to return an Axios Response Object. This object contains several bits of information about the request and it's response. Response data will be held in the data section of the response.

To enable full response data, simply add the fullResponse: true to the options object when constructing the GeotabApi object:

const GeotabApi = require ( 'mg-api-js' ); const opts = { fullResponse : true } const api = new GeotabApi(authentication, opts);

If the call to the database is successful, but there is an error with the call itself, the server will return an error object that contains specifics about what went wrong.:

api.call( 'Get' , { typeName : 'Device' , resultsLimit : 10 }) .then( response => response.data ) .then( data => { data.result; data.error }) .catch( err => console .log(err) );

Breaking Changes

As of v2.0.0, there are several noteable changes that will cause previous implementations of the api wrapper to fail.

GeotabApi credential callback

Using a credentials callback to instantiate GeotabApi is no longer an option. All credentials must be passed as an authentication object described above

JSONP

JSONP is no longer supported both as a function and as an argument in the options parameter