Mezr is a lightweight JavaScript utility library for measuring and comparing the dimensions and positions of HTML DOM elements in modern browsers (IE9+).
Features
Include mezr.js within the body element on your site. Mezr needs to access the body element, because it does some browser behaviour checking on initialization and will throw an error if
document.body is not available.
<html>
<body>
<script src="mezr.js"></script>
</body>
</html>
Then just start measuring the DOM. Here are some simple examples to get you started.
// Get element's content dimensions.
mezr.width(elem, 'content');
mezr.height(elem, 'content');
// Get element's content + padding dimensions.
mezr.width(elem, 'padding');
mezr.height(elem, 'padding');
// Get element's content + padding + scrollbar dimensions.
mezr.width(elem, 'scroll');
mezr.height(elem, 'scroll');
// Get element's content + padding + scrollbar + border dimensions (default).
mezr.width(elem, 'border');
mezr.height(elem, 'border');
// Get element's content + padding + scrollbar + border + margin dimensions.
mezr.width(elem, 'margin');
mezr.height(elem, 'margin');
// Calculate element's offsets from the document.
// The second argument defines the element's edge for the calculations.
mezr.offset(elem); // {left: ..., top: ...}
mezr.offset(elem, 'content');
mezr.offset(elem, 'padding');
mezr.offset(elem, 'scroll');
mezr.offset(elem, 'border');
mezr.offset(elem, 'margin');
// Calculate element's offsets from another element or the window.
mezr.offset([elemTo, 'content'], [elemFrom, 'padding']);
mezr.offset([elemTo, 'content'], window);
// Calculate direct distance between two elements.
mezr.distance(elemA, elemB);
mezr.distance([elemA, 'content'], [elemB, 'margin']);
// Calculate the intersection area between two or more elements.
mezr.intersection(elemA, elemB, elemC);
mezr.intersection([elemA, 'content'], [elemB, 'margin']);
// Calculate how much elemB overflows elemA.
mezr.overflow(elemA, elemB);
// Calculate what elemA's position (left and top CSS properties) should
// be when it's left-top (northwest) corner is placed in the center of
// elemB. Works only for for positioned elements (CSS position attribute
// must be something else than static).
mezr.place({
element: elemA,
target: elemB,
position: 'left top center center'
});
Returns the width of an element in pixels. Accepts also the window object (for getting the viewport width) and the document object (for getting the width of the whole document).
.width( el, [ edge ] )
'border'
'content',
'padding',
'scroll',
'border',
'margin'.
window and
document objects this argument behaves a bit differently since they cannot have any paddings, borders or margins. Only 'content' (without vertical scrollbar's width) and 'scroll' (with vertical scrollbar's width) are effective values. 'padding' is normalized to 'content' while 'border' and 'margin' are normalized to 'scroll'.
Returns —> number
The return value may be fractional when calculating the width of an element. For
window and
document objects the value is always an integer though.
Examples
// Document width (with viewport scrollbar).
mezr.width(document, 'scroll'); // or just -> mezr.width(document);
// Document width (without viewport scrollbar).
mezr.width(document, 'content');
// Window width (with scrollbar).
mezr.width(window, 'scroll'); // or just -> mezr.width(window);
// Window width (without scrollbar).
mezr.width(window, 'content');
// Element content width.
mezr.width(elem, 'content');
// Element content width + left/right padding.
mezr.width(elem, 'padding');
// Element content width + left/right padding + vertical scrollbar width.
mezr.width(elem, 'scroll');
// Element content width + left/right padding + vertical scrollbar width +
// left/right border.
mezr.width(elem, 'border'); // or just -> mezr.width(elem);
// Element content width + left/right padding + vertical scrollbar width +
// left/right border + left/right (positive) margin.
mezr.width(elem, 'margin');
Returns the height of an element in pixels. Accepts also the window object (for getting the viewport height) and the document object (for getting the height of the whole document).
.height( el, [ edge ] )
'border'
'content',
'padding',
'scroll',
'border',
'margin'.
window and
document objects this argument behaves a bit differently since they cannot have any paddings, borders or margins. Only 'content' (without vertical scrollbar's width) and 'scroll' (with vertical scrollbar's width) are effective values. 'padding' is normalized to 'content' while 'border' and 'margin' are normalized to 'scroll'.
Returns —> number
The return value may be fractional when calculating the height of an element. For
window and
document objects the value is always an integer though.
Examples
// Document height (with viewport scrollbar).
mezr.height(document, 'scroll'); // or just -> mezr.height(document);
// Document height (without viewport scrollbar).
mezr.height(document, 'content');
// Window height (with scrollbar).
mezr.height(window, 'scroll'); // or just -> mezr.height(window);
// Window height (without scrollbar).
mezr.height(window, 'content');
// Element content height.
mezr.height(elem, 'content');
// Element content height + top/bottom padding.
mezr.height(elem, 'padding');
// Element content height + top/bottom padding + horizontal scrollbar height.
mezr.height(elem, 'scroll');
// Element content height + top/bottom padding + horizontal scrollbar height +
// top/bottom border.
mezr.height(elem, 'border'); // or just -> mezr.height(elem);
// Element content height + top/bottom padding + horizontal scrollbar height +
// top/bottom border + top/bottom (positive) margin.
mezr.height(elem, 'margin');
Returns the element's offset from another element, window or document.
.offset( el, [ edge ] )
Returns the element's offset from the document. The second argument defines which edge layer of the element should be used for the calculations.
'border'
'content',
'padding',
'scroll',
'border',
'margin'.
window or
document.
.width() and
.height() methods.
.offset( el, [ from ] )
Returns the element's offset from another element, window or document. The second (optional) argument defines from which element the offset is calculated.
[someElem, 'content'].
{left: 10, top: -10}).
document
[someElem, 'content'].
{left: 10, top: -10}).
Returns —> object
Examples
// Document's offset.
mezr.offset(document);
// Returns always {left: 0, top: 0}
// Window's offset from document.
mezr.offset(window);
// Element's offset from document.
mezr.offset(elem, 'content');
mezr.offset(elem, 'padding');
mezr.offset(elem, 'scroll');
mezr.offset(elem, 'border'); // or just -> mezr.offset(elem);
mezr.offset(elem, 'margin');
// Element's offset from window.
mezr.offset(elem, window);
// Element's offset from another element.
mezr.offset(elem, otherElem);
mezr.offset([elem, 'content'], [otherElem, 'margin']);
// Mimic jQuery's .position() method. Do note that this is not
// a drop in replacement for jQuery's .position() method, but
// works in a similar fashion.
mezr.offset(elem, mezr.containingBlock(elem));
Returns an object containing the provided element's dimensions and offsets. This is basically a helper method for calculating an element's dimensions and offsets simultaneously. Mimics the native getBoundingClientRect method with the added bonus of allowing to define the edge layer of the element, and also the element from which the offset is calculated.
.rect( el, [ edge ] )
Get rect data of the element with the offset calculated relative to the document.
'border'
'content',
'padding',
'scroll',
'border',
'margin'.
.rect( el, [ from ] )
Get rect data of the element with the offset calculated relative to another element, window or document.
[someElem, 'content'].
{left: 10, top: -10}).
document
[someElem, 'content'].
{left: 10, top: -10}).
Returns —> object
Examples
// Element's rect data with offset relative to the document.
mezr.rect(elem, 'content');
mezr.rect(elem, 'padding');
mezr.rect(elem, 'scroll');
mezr.rect(elem, 'border'); // or just -> mezr.rect(elem);
mezr.rect(elem, 'margin');
// Element rect data with offset relative to the window.
mezr.rect(elem, window);
// Element rect data with offset relative to another element.
mezr.rect(elem, anotherElem);
mezr.rect([elem, 'padding'], [anotherElem, 'margin']);
Returns the element's containing block, which is considered to be the closest ancestor element (or window, or document, or the target element itself) that the target element's positioning is relative to. In other words, containing block is the element that the target element's CSS properties left, right, top and bottom are relative to. You should not confuse this with the native elem.offsetParent read-only property, which works in a similar fashion (and even identically in certain situations), but is really not the same thing (although the name might imply it).
The logic
null.
null.
window if the element does not have any transformed ancestors. An exception is made for browsers which allow fixed elements to bypass the W3C specification of transform rendering. In those browsers fixed element's containing block is always the
window.
document.
.containingBlock( el, [ fakePosition ] )
"static",
"relative",
"absolute",
"fixed" and
"sticky".
Returns —> element / window / document / null
Examples
// Get element's containing block.
mezr.containingBlock(elem);
// Get element's containing block with faked position value.
mezr.containingBlock(elem, 'fixed');
// Static behaviour.
mezr.containingBlock(document); // always null
mezr.containingBlock(window); // always document
mezr.containingBlock(elem, 'static'); // always null
mezr.containingBlock(elem, 'relative'); // always elem
Returns the distance between two elements (in pixels) or
-1 if the elements overlap.
.distance( from, to )
[someElem, 'content'].
{width: 10, height: 10, left: 10, top: -10}).
[someElem, 'content'].
{width: 10, height: 10, left: 10, top: -10}).
Returns —> number
If elements/objects overlap the method returns
-1. Otherwise the method returns the distance between the elements/objects.
Examples
var elemA = document.getElementById('a');
var elemB = document.getElementById('b');
var rectA = {left: 0, top: 0, width: 5, height: 5};
var rectB = {left: 20, top: 20, width: 5, height: 5};
// Calculate the distance between two elements.
mezr.distance(elemA, elemB);
// Calculate the distance between two objects.
mezr.distance(rectA, rectB);
// Calculate the distance between an object and element.
mezr.distance(elemA, rectB);
// Define which edge to use for element calculations.
mezr.distance([elemA, 'content'], [elemB, 'scroll']);
Detect if two or more elements overlap and calculate their possible intersection area (dimensions and offsets). If the intersection area exists the function returns an object containing the intersection area's dimensions and offsets. Otherwise
null is returned.
.intersection( ...el )
[someElem, 'content'].
{width: 10, height: 20, left: 15, top: -10}).
Returns —> null / object
In case the provided elements/objects do not overlap the method returns
null. Otherwise the intersection area's data (object) is returned with the following properties:
Examples
var elemA = document.getElementById('a');
var elemB = document.getElementById('b');
var rectA = {left: 0, top: 0, width: 5, height: 5};
var rectB = {left: 20, top: 20, width: 5, height: 5};
// Calculate the intersection area between two elements.
mezr.intersection(elemA, elemB);
// Calculate the intersection area between two objects.
mezr.intersection(rectA, rectB);
// Calculate the intersection area between an object and an
// element.
mezr.intersection(elemA, rectB);
// Define which edge to use for element calculations.
mezr.intersection([elemA, 'content'], [elemB, 'scroll']);
// Calculate the intersection area between two elements and
// two objects.
mezr.intersection(elemA, [elemB, 'margin'], rectA, rectB);
Calculate how much an element overflows another element per each side.
.overflow( container, el )
[someElem, 'content'].
{width: 10, height: 20, left: 15, top: -10}).
[someElem, 'content'].
{width: 10, height: 20, left: 15, top: -10}).
Returns —> object
Note: A positive value means that the element overflows the container.
Examples
var container = document.getElementById('container');
var elem = document.getElementById('elem');
// Calculate the intersection area between two elements.
mezr.overflow(container, elem);
// Define which edge to use for element calculations.
mezr.overflow([container, 'content'], [elem, 'scroll']);
Calculate an element's position (left/top CSS properties) when positioned relative to another element, window or the document. Note that this method does not actually position the element, it just returns the new position which can be applied to the element if needed.
.place( options )
The options argument should be an object. You may configure it with the following properties.
null
[someElem, 'content'].
null
[someElem, 'content'].
{width: 10, height: 20, left: 15, top: -10}).
'left top left top'
'left',
'center' and
'right'.
'top',
'center' and
'bottom'.
'50%'. The percentage values are relative to the target element's width. For example if the target element's width is 50 pixels a value of
'100%' would push the element 50 pixels to the right.
0
'50%'. The percentage values are relative to the target element's height. For example if the target element's height is 50 pixels a value of
'100%' would push down the element 50 pixels.
0
null
null
[someElem, 'content'].
{width: 10, height: 20, left: 15, top: -10}).
'none'
{left: 'push', right: 'forcepush', top: 'none', bottom: 'push'}.
{x: 'push', y: 'none'}.
{x: 'push', top: 'none', bottom: 'push'}.
'push' which will be used for all edges.
'none': Ignore containment.
'push': Push the element back within the container, so that it does not overlap the container. If the element is larger than the container and opposite edges both have 'push' action enabled, the element will be positioned so that it overlaps the container an equal amount from both edges.
'forcepush': Identical to 'push', but with one exception: it makes sure that the element's edge is always pushed fully back within the container. This action is only useful when the opposite edge has 'push' action enabled.
null
collision.within is defined. Otherwise
null.
mezr.overflow(data.containerRect, data.elementRect). If
collision.within is not defined this will be
null.
contain.onOverflow action moved the element in x-axis and y-axis, and in which direction. If no
contain.onOverflow action was defined or the action had no effect on the element's position the values of the
left and
top attributes are
0.
Returns —> object
Examples
// Calculate elemA's new position (left and top CSS properties).
var newElementPosition = mezr.place({
// Let's use elemA's content layer for calculations.
element: [elemA, 'content'],
// Let's use elemB's margin layer for calculations.
target: [elemB, 'margin'],
// Let's position elemA's "left top" corner to the center of elemB.
position: 'left top center center',
// Nudge elemA 5px to the left.
offsetX: -5,
// Nudge elemA 50% (relative to it's own current height) to the bottom.
offsetY: '50%',
// Define containment for elemA.
contain: {
// Contain elemA within elemC (padding layer).
within: [elemC, 'padding'],
// Define (for each side) what to do when/if elemA overflows elemC.
onOverflow: {
left: 'forcepush',
right: 'push',
top: 'none',
bottom: 'push'
}
},
adjust: function (position, data) {
// Nudge the element's position 1px to the left and 1px to the bottom
// after all positioning stuff above has happened.
position.left -= 1;
position.top += 1;
}
});
Copyright © 2015 Niklas Rämö. Licensed under the MIT license.