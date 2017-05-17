Mezr

Mezr is a lightweight JavaScript utility library for measuring and comparing the dimensions and positions of HTML DOM elements in modern browsers (IE9+).

Features

Calculate any element's dimensions and offsets consistently.

Get element's containing block.

Position elements relative to other elements (similar to jQuery UI's position method).

Calculate the intersection area between multiple elements.

Calculate distance between two elements.

Calculate how much an element overflows another element per each side.

Getting started

Include mezr.js within the body element on your site. Mezr needs to access the body element, because it does some browser behaviour checking on initialization and will throw an error if document.body is not available. < html > < body > < script src = "mezr.js" > </ script > </ body > </ html > Then just start measuring the DOM. Here are some simple examples to get you started. mezr.width(elem, 'content' ); mezr.height(elem, 'content' ); mezr.width(elem, 'padding' ); mezr.height(elem, 'padding' ); mezr.width(elem, 'scroll' ); mezr.height(elem, 'scroll' ); mezr.width(elem, 'border' ); mezr.height(elem, 'border' ); mezr.width(elem, 'margin' ); mezr.height(elem, 'margin' ); mezr.offset(elem); mezr.offset(elem, 'content' ); mezr.offset(elem, 'padding' ); mezr.offset(elem, 'scroll' ); mezr.offset(elem, 'border' ); mezr.offset(elem, 'margin' ); mezr.offset([elemTo, 'content' ], [elemFrom, 'padding' ]); mezr.offset([elemTo, 'content' ], window ); mezr.distance(elemA, elemB); mezr.distance([elemA, 'content' ], [elemB, 'margin' ]); mezr.intersection(elemA, elemB, elemC); mezr.intersection([elemA, 'content' ], [elemB, 'margin' ]); mezr.overflow(elemA, elemB); mezr.place({ element : elemA, target : elemB, position : 'left top center center' });

API v0.6.2

Returns the width of an element in pixels. Accepts also the window object (for getting the viewport width) and the document object (for getting the width of the whole document).

.width( el, [ edge ] )

el — element / window / document Accepts any DOM element, the document object or the window object.

— element / window / document edge — string Defines which edge (content, padding, scroll, border, margin) of the element is considered as it's outer edge. Optional. Default: 'border' Allowed values: 'content' , 'padding' , 'scroll' , 'border' , 'margin' . For window and document objects this argument behaves a bit differently since they cannot have any paddings, borders or margins. Only 'content' (without vertical scrollbar's width) and 'scroll' (with vertical scrollbar's width) are effective values. 'padding' is normalized to 'content' while 'border' and 'margin' are normalized to 'scroll'.

— string

Returns —> number

The return value may be fractional when calculating the width of an element. For window and document objects the value is always an integer though.

Examples

mezr.width( document , 'scroll' ); mezr.width( document , 'content' ); mezr.width( window , 'scroll' ); mezr.width( window , 'content' ); mezr.width(elem, 'content' ); mezr.width(elem, 'padding' ); mezr.width(elem, 'scroll' ); mezr.width(elem, 'border' ); mezr.width(elem, 'margin' );

Returns the height of an element in pixels. Accepts also the window object (for getting the viewport height) and the document object (for getting the height of the whole document).

.height( el, [ edge ] )

el — element / window / document Accepts any DOM element, the document object or the window object.

— element / window / document edge — string Defines which edge (content, padding, scroll, border, margin) of the element is considered as it's outer edge. Optional. Default: 'border' Allowed values: 'content' , 'padding' , 'scroll' , 'border' , 'margin' . For window and document objects this argument behaves a bit differently since they cannot have any paddings, borders or margins. Only 'content' (without vertical scrollbar's width) and 'scroll' (with vertical scrollbar's width) are effective values. 'padding' is normalized to 'content' while 'border' and 'margin' are normalized to 'scroll'.

— string

Returns —> number

The return value may be fractional when calculating the height of an element. For window and document objects the value is always an integer though.

Examples

mezr.height( document , 'scroll' ); mezr.height( document , 'content' ); mezr.height( window , 'scroll' ); mezr.height( window , 'content' ); mezr.height(elem, 'content' ); mezr.height(elem, 'padding' ); mezr.height(elem, 'scroll' ); mezr.height(elem, 'border' ); mezr.height(elem, 'margin' );

Returns the element's offset from another element, window or document.

.offset( el, [ edge ] )

Returns the element's offset from the document. The second argument defines which edge layer of the element should be used for the calculations.

el — element / window / document Accepts any DOM element, the document object or the window object.

— element / window / document edge — string Defines which edge (content, padding, scroll, border, margin) of the element is considered as its outer edge. Optional. Default: 'border' Allowed values: 'content' , 'padding' , 'scroll' , 'border' , 'margin' . This argument has no effect for window or document . Note that 'padding' and 'scroll' values produce identical results. The 'scroll' value is only allowed here in order to make this method work in sync with .width() and .height() methods.

— string

.offset( el, [ from ] )

Returns the element's offset from another element, window or document. The second (optional) argument defines from which element the offset is calculated.

el — element / window / document / object / array Document/Element/Window: the edge is considered to be 'border'. Array: allows one to control which layer (content, padding, scroll, border, margin) is considered as the element's edge, e.g. [someElem, 'content'] . Object: must have left and top properties with numeric values (e.g. {left: 10, top: -10} ).

— element / window / document / object / array from — element / window / document / object / array Defines the element from which the offset is calculated. Optional. Default: document Document/Element/Window: the edge is considered to be 'border'. Array: allows one to control which layer (content, padding, scroll, border, margin) is considered as the element's edge, e.g. [someElem, 'content'] . Object: must have left and top properties with numeric values (e.g. {left: 10, top: -10} ).

— element / window / document / object / array

Returns —> object

obj.left — number The element's left offset in pixels (fractional).

— number obj.top — number The element's top offset in pixels (fractional).

— number

Examples

mezr.offset( document ); mezr.offset( window ); mezr.offset(elem, 'content' ); mezr.offset(elem, 'padding' ); mezr.offset(elem, 'scroll' ); mezr.offset(elem, 'border' ); mezr.offset(elem, 'margin' ); mezr.offset(elem, window ); mezr.offset(elem, otherElem); mezr.offset([elem, 'content' ], [otherElem, 'margin' ]); mezr.offset(elem, mezr.containingBlock(elem));

Returns an object containing the provided element's dimensions and offsets. This is basically a helper method for calculating an element's dimensions and offsets simultaneously. Mimics the native getBoundingClientRect method with the added bonus of allowing to define the edge layer of the element, and also the element from which the offset is calculated.

.rect( el, [ edge ] )

Get rect data of the element with the offset calculated relative to the document.

el — element / window / document Accepts any DOM element, the document object or the window object.

— element / window / document edge — boolean Defines which edge (content, padding, scroll, border, margin) of the element is considered as its outer edge. Default: 'border' Allowed values: 'content' , 'padding' , 'scroll' , 'border' , 'margin' .

— boolean

.rect( el, [ from ] )

Get rect data of the element with the offset calculated relative to another element, window or document.

el — element / window / document / object / array Document/Element/Window: the edge is considered to be 'border'. Array: allows one to control which layer (content, padding, scroll, border, margin) is considered as the element's edge, e.g. [someElem, 'content'] . Object: must have left and top properties with numeric values (e.g. {left: 10, top: -10} ).

— element / window / document / object / array from — element / window / document / object / array Defines the element from which the offset is calculated. Optional. Default: document Document/Element/Window: the edge is considered to be 'border'. Array: allows one to control which layer (content, padding, scroll, border, margin) is considered as the element's edge, e.g. [someElem, 'content'] . Object: must have left and top properties with numeric values (e.g. {left: 10, top: -10} ).

— element / window / document / object / array

Returns —> object

obj.width — number The width of the element in pixels (fractional).

— number obj.height — number The height of the element in pixels (fractional).

— number obj.left — number The element's left offset (from document's northwest corner).

— number obj.right — number The element's left offset + width.

— number obj.top — number The element's top offset (from document's northwest corner).

— number obj.bottom — number The element's top offset + height.

— number

Examples

mezr.rect(elem, 'content' ); mezr.rect(elem, 'padding' ); mezr.rect(elem, 'scroll' ); mezr.rect(elem, 'border' ); mezr.rect(elem, 'margin' ); mezr.rect(elem, window ); mezr.rect(elem, anotherElem); mezr.rect([elem, 'padding' ], [anotherElem, 'margin' ]);

Returns the element's containing block, which is considered to be the closest ancestor element (or window, or document, or the target element itself) that the target element's positioning is relative to. In other words, containing block is the element that the target element's CSS properties left, right, top and bottom are relative to. You should not confuse this with the native elem.offsetParent read-only property, which works in a similar fashion (and even identically in certain situations), but is really not the same thing (although the name might imply it).

The logic

Document is considered to be the root containing block of all elements and the window.

Getting the document's containing block will return null .

. Static element does not have a containing block since setting values to the left, right, top and bottom CSS properties does not have any effect on the element's position. Thus, getting the containing block of a static element will return null .

. Relative element's containing block is always the element itself.

Fixed element's containing block is always the closest transformed ancestor or window if the element does not have any transformed ancestors. An exception is made for browsers which allow fixed elements to bypass the W3C specification of transform rendering. In those browsers fixed element's containing block is always the window .

if the element does not have any transformed ancestors. An exception is made for browsers which allow fixed elements to bypass the W3C specification of transform rendering. In those browsers fixed element's containing block is always the . Absolute element's containing block is the closest ancestor element that is transformed or positioned (any element which is not static). If no positioned or transformed ancestor is not found the containing block is the document .

. Sticky element is a special case since "left", "right", "top" and "bottom" CSS properties do not always affect the element's position. However, for consistency, the closest scrolling ancestor element is always considered as sticky element's containing block, and if no scrolling ancestor is found window is returned.

Root element and body element are treated equally with all other elements.

.containingBlock( el, [ fakePosition ] )

el — element / window / document Accepts any DOM element, the document object or the window object.

— element / window / document fakePosition — element / window / document An optional argument which allows you to get the element's containing block as if the element had this CSS position value applied. Using this argument does not modify the element's true CSS position in any way, it's only used for the calculations. Default: the element's current CSS position. Allowed values: "static" , "relative" , "absolute" , "fixed" and "sticky" .

— element / window / document

Returns —> element / window / document / null

Examples

mezr.containingBlock(elem); mezr.containingBlock(elem, 'fixed' ); mezr.containingBlock( document ); mezr.containingBlock( window ); mezr.containingBlock(elem, 'static' ); mezr.containingBlock(elem, 'relative' );

Returns the distance between two elements (in pixels) or -1 if the elements overlap.

.distance( from, to )

from — element / array / object Element: the element's edge is considered to be 'border'. Array: allows one to control which layer (content, padding, scroll, border, margin) is considered as the element's edge, e.g. [someElem, 'content'] . Object: must have width, height, left and top properties with numeric values (e.g. {width: 10, height: 10, left: 10, top: -10} ).

— element / array / object to — element / array / object Element: the element's edge is considered to be 'border'. Array: allows one to control which layer (content, padding, scroll, border, margin) is considered as the element's edge, e.g. [someElem, 'content'] . Object: must have width, height, left and top properties with numeric values (e.g. {width: 10, height: 10, left: 10, top: -10} ).

— element / array / object

Returns —> number

If elements/objects overlap the method returns -1 . Otherwise the method returns the distance between the elements/objects.

Examples

var elemA = document .getElementById( 'a' ); var elemB = document .getElementById( 'b' ); var rectA = { left : 0 , top : 0 , width : 5 , height : 5 }; var rectB = { left : 20 , top : 20 , width : 5 , height : 5 }; mezr.distance(elemA, elemB); mezr.distance(rectA, rectB); mezr.distance(elemA, rectB); mezr.distance([elemA, 'content' ], [elemB, 'scroll' ]);

Detect if two or more elements overlap and calculate their possible intersection area (dimensions and offsets). If the intersection area exists the function returns an object containing the intersection area's dimensions and offsets. Otherwise null is returned.

.intersection( ...el )

el — array / element / object Element: the element's edge is considered to be 'border'. Array: allows one to control which layer (content, padding, scroll, border, margin) is considered as the element's edge, e.g. [someElem, 'content'] . Object: must have width, height, left and top properties with numeric values (e.g. {width: 10, height: 20, left: 15, top: -10} ).

— array / element / object

Returns —> null / object

In case the provided elements/objects do not overlap the method returns null . Otherwise the intersection area's data (object) is returned with the following properties:

obj.width — number The width of the intersection area in pixels (fractional).

— number obj.height — number The height of the intersection area in pixels (fractional).

— number obj.left — number The intersection area's left offset (from document's northwest corner).

— number obj.right — number The intersection area's left offset + width.

— number obj.top — number The intersection area's top offset (from document's northwest corner).

— number obj.bottom — number The intersection area's top offset + height.

— number

Examples

var elemA = document .getElementById( 'a' ); var elemB = document .getElementById( 'b' ); var rectA = { left : 0 , top : 0 , width : 5 , height : 5 }; var rectB = { left : 20 , top : 20 , width : 5 , height : 5 }; mezr.intersection(elemA, elemB); mezr.intersection(rectA, rectB); mezr.intersection(elemA, rectB); mezr.intersection([elemA, 'content' ], [elemB, 'scroll' ]); mezr.intersection(elemA, [elemB, 'margin' ], rectA, rectB);

Calculate how much an element overflows another element per each side.

.overflow( container, el )

container — array / element / object Element: the container's edge is considered to be 'border'. Array: allows one to control which layer (content, padding, scroll, border, margin) is considered as the container's edge, e.g. [someElem, 'content'] . Object: must have width, height, left and top properties with numeric values (e.g. {width: 10, height: 20, left: 15, top: -10} ).

— array / element / object el — array / element / object Element: the element's edge is considered to be 'border'. Array: allows one to control which layer (content, padding, scroll, border, margin) is considered as the element's edge, e.g. [someElem, 'content'] . Object: must have width, height, left and top properties with numeric values (e.g. {width: 10, height: 20, left: 15, top: -10} ).

— array / element / object

Returns —> object

obj.left — number How much element's left edge overflows the container's left edge.

— number obj.right — number How much element's right edge overflows the container's right edge.

— number obj.top — number How much element's top edge overflows the container's top edge.

— number obj.bottom — number How much element's bottom edge overflows the container's bottom edge.

— number

Note: A positive value means that the element overflows the container.

Examples

var container = document .getElementById( 'container' ); var elem = document .getElementById( 'elem' ); mezr.overflow(container, elem); mezr.overflow([container, 'content' ], [elem, 'scroll' ]);

Calculate an element's position (left/top CSS properties) when positioned relative to another element, window or the document. Note that this method does not actually position the element, it just returns the new position which can be applied to the element if needed.

.place( options )

The options argument should be an object. You may configure it with the following properties.

element — element / window / document / array The element which is to be positioned. This element's position needs to be either "relative", "absolute" or "fixed" for the function to work correctly. Although "sticky" elements are considered to be positioned this method does not yet support calculating their placement correctly. Default: null Element: the element’s edge is considered to be “border”. Array: allows one to control which layer (content, padding, scroll, border, margin) is considered as the element's edge, e.g. [someElem, 'content'] .

— element / window / document / array target — element / window / document / array / object Defines which element the element is positioned relative to. Default: null Element: the element's edge is considered to be 'border'. Array: allows one to control which layer (content, padding, scroll, border, margin) is considered as the element's edge, e.g. [someElem, 'content'] . Object: must have width, height, left and top properties with numeric values (e.g. {width: 10, height: 20, left: 15, top: -10} ).

— element / window / document / array / object position — string Define the attachment joint. Default: 'left top left top' The syntax is 'elementX elementY targetX targetY' . Describe horizontal position with 'left' , 'center' and 'right' . Describe vertical position with 'top' , 'center' and 'bottom' .

— string offsetX — number / string An optional horizontal offset in pixels or in percentages. A number is always considered as a pixel value. A string is considered as a percentage value when it contains '%', e.g. '50%' . The percentage values are relative to the target element's width. For example if the target element's width is 50 pixels a value of '100%' would push the element 50 pixels to the right. Default: 0

— number / string offsetY — number / string An optional vertical offset in pixels or in percentages. A number is always considered as a pixel value. A string is considered as a percentage value when it contains '%', e.g. '50%' . The percentage values are relative to the target element's height. For example if the target element's height is 50 pixels a value of '100%' would push down the element 50 pixels. Default: 0

— number / string contain — null / object Defines an optional container element/area that is used for restricting the element's positioning. Default: null

— null / object contain.within — element / window / document / array / object The container element/area. Default: null Element: the element's edge is considered to be 'border'. Array: allows one to control which layer (content, padding, scroll, border, margin) is considered as the element's edge, e.g. [someElem, 'content'] . Object: must have width, height, left and top properties with numeric values (e.g. {width: 10, height: 20, left: 15, top: -10} ).

— element / window / document / array / object contain.onOverflow — string / object / null Defines what to do when the element overflows the container. Default: 'none' For maximum control you can provide an object with four properties: 'left', 'right', 'top' and 'bottom'. Each property represents an edge of the container and each property's value should be one of the predefined actions (see below) which will be called when/if the element overflows the container. Here's an example: {left: 'push', right: 'forcepush', top: 'none', bottom: 'push'} . Alternatively you can also just define collision actions per axis: {x: 'push', y: 'none'} . Or you can mix and match edges and axis: {x: 'push', top: 'none', bottom: 'push'} . For minimum configuration you can just provide a single value as a string, e.g. 'push' which will be used for all edges. Collision actions: 'none' : Ignore containment. 'push' : Push the element back within the container, so that it does not overlap the container. If the element is larger than the container and opposite edges both have 'push' action enabled, the element will be positioned so that it overlaps the container an equal amount from both edges. 'forcepush' : Identical to 'push', but with one exception: it makes sure that the element's edge is always pushed fully back within the container. This action is only useful when the opposite edge has 'push' action enabled.

— string / object / null adjust — function / null An optional callback function which is called just before returning the element's new calculated position. Can be used to adjust the return value just before returning it and accessing all the positioning data that was used to calculate the element's new position. Default: null This callback receives two arguments: position — object This object is the same object that the method will return, so modifying it's properties will affect the return value of the method. position.left — number The positioned element's left (CSS) property value (fractional). position.top — number The positioned element's top (CSS) property value (fractional). data — object This object contains all the positioning data. data.elementRect — object Element's new rect data where the element is assumed to be in the newly calculated position. data.targetRect — object Target's current rect data. data.containerRect — object / null Container's current rect data if collision.within is defined. Otherwise null . data.shift — object Horiozontal and vertical diff between the element's current and new offset. In other words, answers the question how much the element moved in the x-axis and y-axis and in which direction. data.shift.left — number data.shift.top — number data.overflow — object / null How much the element (in it's new position) overflows the container per each side. Identical to mezr.overflow(data.containerRect, data.elementRect) . If collision.within is not defined this will be null . data.overflow.left — number data.overflow.right — number data.overflow.top — number data.overflow.bottom — number data.overflowCorrection — object This object contains data on how much the contain.onOverflow action moved the element in x-axis and y-axis, and in which direction. If no contain.onOverflow action was defined or the action had no effect on the element's position the values of the left and top attributes are 0 . data.overflowCorrection.left — number data.overflowCorrection.top — number

— function / null

Returns —> object

obj.left — number The positioned element's left (CSS) property value (fractional).

— number obj.top — number The positioned element's top (CSS) property value (fractional).

— number

Examples

var newElementPosition = mezr.place({ element : [elemA, 'content' ], target : [elemB, 'margin' ], position : 'left top center center' , offsetX : -5 , offsetY : '50%' , contain : { within : [elemC, 'padding' ], onOverflow : { left : 'forcepush' , right : 'push' , top : 'none' , bottom : 'push' } }, adjust : function ( position, data ) { position.left -= 1 ; position.top += 1 ; } });

License

Copyright © 2015 Niklas Rämö. Licensed under the MIT license.