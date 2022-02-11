openbase logo
meyda

by meyda
5.3.0 (see all)

Audio feature extraction for JavaScript.

Readme

meyda

Build Status

Meyda is a Javascript audio feature extraction library. Meyda supports both offline feature extraction as well as real-time feature extraction using the Web Audio API. We wrote a paper about it, which is available here.

Would you like your Meyda project to be featured in our user showcase? Please let us know!

Want to ask questions, or chat about Meyda? Check out our slack channel on the Web Audio Slack Team. You'll need to sign up here before you can join.

hughrawlinson | nevosegal | jakubfiala | 2xAA

Usage

Please see the documentation for setup and usage instructions.

Contributing

Please see our contributor guidelines for guidelines about contributing, and bear in mind that we adhere to the Contributor Covenant

