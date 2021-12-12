Light speed setup for MEVN stack based web-apps

A CLI tool for getting started with the MEVN stack. The acronym “MEVN” stands for “MongoDB Express.js VueJS Node.js”. It offers a super-simple boilerplate template and additional utilities for building a MEVN stack-based webapp. It takes away the hassle of setting up the local development environment which may become a nightmare especially for beginners who are just starting.

Installation

Prerequisites

npm is a package manager for the JavaScript programming language.

is a package manager for the JavaScript programming language. node.js is an open-source, cross-platform JavaScript run-time environment that executes JavaScript code outside of a browser.

is an open-source, cross-platform JavaScript run-time environment that executes JavaScript code outside of a browser. git is a version control system for tracking changes in computer files and coordinating work on those files among multiple people. It is primarily used for source code management in software development.

Quickstart

npm install -g mevn-cli mevn init <appname>

Available Commands

MEVN-CLI offers the following set of commands:-

command description mevn init <appname> Scaffolds a MEVN stack project in the current path mevn serve Serves the client/server side template locally mevn add [deps][--dev] Adds additional dependencies as required on the go mevn generate Generates component files for the client and CRUD boilerplate template for the server based on MVC architecture mevn codesplit Lazy load components as required mevn dockerize Serves the webapp as multi-container Docker applications mevn deploy Deploys the webapp to a cloud service of choice mevn info Prints debugging information about the local environment

Features

It allows Developers to build webapps with ease in which all the local environment setup is being taken care of. All they have to do is to focus on writing actual code.

The whole project is done in modules(thanks to ES6 syntax) which enhances user readability and leads to compact code.

MEVN-CLI simplifies developer workflow by generating the required boilerplate and automating redundant tasks.

Contributing

Before contributing a change to this repository, please first discuss the change you wish to make via issue, or any other method with the owners of this repository . Take a look at the Contributing Guidelines to get a better picture regarding the codebase and project structure.

How do I contribute?

Ensure you have no "dummy" files left, if you do then add them to the bottom of .gitignore . Fork and clone our repository. Make your life-changing changes. Run npm run build which generates a lib directory with the transpiled es5 code. Type in npm link to test everything works fine. (Now you've access to the mevn root-command.) Run tests locally before commiting with npm test . (If you're having issues running tests locally, then you can commit and use GitHub actions ci in your own fork. All tests should pass.) Commit and push your changes. Make a detailed pull request.

npm link creates a symlink in the global folder making the mevn command globally available within your local development environment

Why should I contribute?

Contributing helps people and simply makes the world a better place, Without contributors this project would cease to exist.

How should I write a commit message?

This project uses Commitlint to check if the commit messages meet the conventional commit format. The full pattern is:

type (scope?): subject body? footer?

Following that pattern, your commit messages should look like these:

feat: activate open collective

chore: correct typo It should be "guest" and not "gest"

refactor(cli): drop support for node 6 BREAKING CHANGE: you will need to update your node version to keep using this CLI This closes

What if I cannot code or do not like it?

You can always write documentation, most repositories lack in it.

What is next?

Nothing! You're done and ready to get coding!

Versioning And Help

option description -V, --version Check CLI version -h, --help Get help and check usage

License

This project is licensed under the MIT License - see the LICENSE.md file for details.