openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

mevn-cli

by madlabsinc
1.8.3 (see all)

Light speed setup for MEVN(Mongo Express Vue Node) Apps

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

135

GitHub Stars

773

Maintenance

Last Commit

2mos ago

Contributors

44

Package

Dependencies

12

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Light speed setup for MEVN stack based web-apps

Build Status npm version Downloads PRs Welcome code style: prettier Mentioned in Awesome-Vue Mentioned in Awesome-VuePress Follow on Twitter

Buy Me a Coffee

Chat: Telegram

Donate: PayPal, Open Collective, Patreon

A CLI tool for getting started with the MEVN stack. The acronym “MEVN” stands for “MongoDB Express.js VueJS Node.js”. It offers a super-simple boilerplate template and additional utilities for building a MEVN stack-based webapp. It takes away the hassle of setting up the local development environment which may become a nightmare especially for beginners who are just starting.

Installation

Prerequisites

  • npm is a package manager for the JavaScript programming language.
  • node.js is an open-source, cross-platform JavaScript run-time environment that executes JavaScript code outside of a browser.
  • git is a version control system for tracking changes in computer files and coordinating work on those files among multiple people. It is primarily used for source code management in software development.

Quickstart

npm install -g mevn-cli
mevn init <appname>

Available Commands

MEVN-CLI offers the following set of commands:-

commanddescription
mevn init <appname>Scaffolds a MEVN stack project in the current path
mevn serveServes the client/server side template locally
mevn add [deps][--dev]Adds additional dependencies as required on the go
mevn generateGenerates component files for the client and CRUD boilerplate template for the server based on MVC architecture
mevn codesplitLazy load components as required
mevn dockerizeServes the webapp as multi-container Docker applications
mevn deployDeploys the webapp to a cloud service of choice
mevn infoPrints debugging information about the local environment

Features

  • It allows Developers to build webapps with ease in which all the local environment setup is being taken care of. All they have to do is to focus on writing actual code.
  • The whole project is done in modules(thanks to ES6 syntax) which enhances user readability and leads to compact code.
  • MEVN-CLI simplifies developer workflow by generating the required boilerplate and automating redundant tasks.

Contributing

Before contributing a change to this repository, please first discuss the change you wish to make via issue, or any other method with the owners of this repository . Take a look at the Contributing Guidelines to get a better picture regarding the codebase and project structure.

How do I contribute?

  1. Ensure you have no "dummy" files left, if you do then add them to the bottom of .gitignore.
  2. Fork and clone our repository.
  3. Make your life-changing changes.
  4. Run npm run build which generates a lib directory with the transpiled es5 code.
  5. Type in npm link to test everything works fine. (Now you've access to the mevn root-command.)
  6. Run tests locally before commiting with npm test. (If you're having issues running tests locally, then you can commit and use GitHub actions ci in your own fork. All tests should pass.)
  7. Commit and push your changes.
  8. Make a detailed pull request.

npm link creates a symlink in the global folder making the mevn command globally available within your local development environment

Why should I contribute?

Contributing helps people and simply makes the world a better place, Without contributors this project would cease to exist.

How should I write a commit message?

This project uses Commitlint to check if the commit messages meet the conventional commit format. The full pattern is:

type(scope?): subject #scope is optional

body? #body is optional

footer? #footer is optional

Following that pattern, your commit messages should look like these:

feat: activate open collective

chore: correct typo

It should be "guest" and not "gest"

refactor(cli): drop support for node 6

BREAKING CHANGE: you will need to update your node version to keep using this CLI
This closes #123

What if I cannot code or do not like it?

You can always write documentation, most repositories lack in it.

What is next?

Nothing! You're done and ready to get coding!

Versioning And Help

optiondescription
-V, --versionCheck CLI version
-h, --helpGet help and check usage

Contributors

Code Contributors

This project exists thanks to all the people who contribute. [Contribute].

Financial Contributors

Become a financial contributor and help us sustain our community. [Contribute]

Individuals

Organizations

Support this project with your organization. Your logo will show up here with a link to your website. [Contribute]

License

This project is licensed under the MIT License - see the LICENSE.md file for details.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial