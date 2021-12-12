Light speed setup for MEVN stack based web-apps
A CLI tool for getting started with the MEVN stack. The acronym “MEVN” stands for “MongoDB Express.js VueJS Node.js”. It offers a super-simple boilerplate template and additional utilities for building a MEVN stack-based webapp. It takes away the hassle of setting up the local development environment which may become a nightmare especially for beginners who are just starting.
npm install -g mevn-cli
mevn init <appname>
MEVN-CLI offers the following set of commands:-
|command
|description
|mevn init <appname>
|Scaffolds a MEVN stack project in the current path
|mevn serve
|Serves the client/server side template locally
|mevn add [deps][--dev]
|Adds additional dependencies as required on the go
|mevn generate
|Generates component files for the client and CRUD boilerplate template for the server based on MVC architecture
|mevn codesplit
|Lazy load components as required
|mevn dockerize
|Serves the webapp as multi-container Docker applications
|mevn deploy
|Deploys the webapp to a cloud service of choice
|mevn info
|Prints debugging information about the local environment
Before contributing a change to this repository, please first discuss the change you wish to make via issue, or any other method with the owners of this repository . Take a look at the Contributing Guidelines to get a better picture regarding the codebase and project structure.
.gitignore.
npm run build which generates a
lib directory with the transpiled
es5 code.
npm link to test everything works fine. (Now you've access to the
mevn root-command.)
npm test. (If you're having issues running tests locally, then you can commit and use GitHub actions ci in your own fork. All tests should pass.)
npm linkcreates a symlink in the global folder making the
mevncommand globally available within your local development environment
Contributing helps people and simply makes the world a better place, Without contributors this project would cease to exist.
This project uses Commitlint to check if the commit messages meet the conventional commit format. The full pattern is:
type(scope?): subject #scope is optional
body? #body is optional
footer? #footer is optional
Following that pattern, your commit messages should look like these:
feat: activate open collective
chore: correct typo
It should be "guest" and not "gest"
refactor(cli): drop support for node 6
BREAKING CHANGE: you will need to update your node version to keep using this CLI
This closes #123
You can always write documentation, most repositories lack in it.
Nothing! You're done and ready to get coding!
|option
|description
|-V, --version
|Check CLI version
|-h, --help
|Get help and check usage
This project is licensed under the MIT License - see the LICENSE.md file for details.