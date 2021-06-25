Wrapper around MetroHash.
$ npm install metrohash
Between v1 and v2, the API for this library has changed to allow for maximum hashing speed.
The biggest change is that a calculated hash is now returned as a (hex-encoded) string instead of a
Buffer.
If a
Buffer is still required, it's easy to convert the string:
let buffer = Buffer.from(metrohash64('input'), 'hex');
Also, the
.hash() methods for the hasher classes have been removed in favor of standalone functions (see below).
The module exports 2 classes,
MetroHash64 and
MetroHash128, and two functions,
metrohash64 and
metrohash128.
The classes are meant for incremental hashing, the functions for standalone hash calculations.
The class constructors and functions accept an optional
seed numerical argument, which defaults to
0.
const MetroHash64 = require('metrohash').MetroHash64;
// Constructor.
MetroHash64(seed? : number) : this
// Update.
MetroHash64#update(input : String | Buffer) : this
// Finalize and get hash digest.
MetroHash64#digest() : String
(likewise for
MetroHash128).
const metrohash64 = require('metrohash').metrohash64;
metrohash64(input : String | Buffer, seed? : number) : String
(likewise for
metrohash128).
//// Classes
const MetroHash64 = require('metrohash').MetroHash64;
// Instantiate using seed 123 (`new` is optional).
let hash = new MetroHash64(123);
// Update using a string as input.
hash.update('Hello, World!');
// The same as above:
// hash.update('Hello, ').update('World!');
// Finalize to get the digest as a hex string.
let digest = hash.digest();
//// Functions
const metrohash64 = require('metrohash').metrohash64;
let digest = metrohash64('Hello, World!', 123);
From v2.0 onwards, MetroHash is pretty fast.