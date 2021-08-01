Metro 4 Components Library

Metro 4 is an MIT-licensed open source project. It's an independent project with its ongoing development made possible entirely thanks to the support by these

awesome Backers.

License and Premium Features

This project licensed under the MIT license. In addition, SUPPORT PACK is available for an annual subscription on XS:CODE and for a Patreon Patrons.

SUPPORT PACK includes an Extra time for priority support by email and other options.

Contributing

All contributions are welcome. Learn more about how you can contribute to this project here.

Important! Before you create Pull Request, you must sign CLA!

Docs

Please click here for Documentation and Demo.

Releases

Metro 4 releases frequently. I Am create release when there are significant bug fixes, new APIs or components. The usual frequency of release of the new version is one week on Sundays.

LTS

Long term support of older versions of Metro 4 does not currently exist. If your current version of Metro 4 works for you, you can stay on it for as long as you'd like. If you want to make use of new features as they come in you should upgrade to a newer version.

Browser Compatibility

Latest 2 ✔ Latest 2 ✔ Latest 2 ✔ Latest 2 ✔ Latest 2 ✔

Old version

Metro UI CSS 3.x you can find in a repo Metro-UI-CSS-3

Metro UI CSS 2.x you can find in a repo Metro-UI-CSS-2

Metro UI CSS 0.x you can find in a repo Metro-UI-CSS-095

Documentation and Demo for V3: metroui.org.ua/v3.

Documentation and Demo for V2: metroui.org.ua/v2.

Documentation and Demo for V0: metroui.org.ua/v0.

Thanks

Thanks to all. Special thanks to all those who financially supported the project.

Credits

You can read about credits here

