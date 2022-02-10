Metro

🚇 The JavaScript bundler for React Native.

🚅 Fast : We aim for sub-second reload cycles, fast startup and quick bundling speeds.

: We aim for sub-second reload cycles, fast startup and quick bundling speeds. ⚖️ Scalable : Works with thousands of modules in a single application.

: Works with thousands of modules in a single application. ⚛️ Integrated: Supports every React Native project out of the box.

This project was previously part of the react-native repository. In this smaller repository it is easier for the team working on Metro to respond to both issues and pull requests. See react-native#13976 for the initial announcement.

Installation & Documentation

See the Metro website for documentation.

License

Metro is MIT licensed, as found in the LICENSE file.