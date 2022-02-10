openbase logo
metro

by facebook
0.66.2 (see all)

🚇 The JavaScript bundler for React Native.

Documentation
745K

GitHub Stars

4.3K

Maintenance

Last Commit

5d ago

Contributors

394

Package

Dependencies

52

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Reviews

Readme

Metro

🚇 The JavaScript bundler for React Native.

  • 🚅 Fast: We aim for sub-second reload cycles, fast startup and quick bundling speeds.
  • ⚖️ Scalable: Works with thousands of modules in a single application.
  • ⚛️ Integrated: Supports every React Native project out of the box.

This project was previously part of the react-native repository. In this smaller repository it is easier for the team working on Metro to respond to both issues and pull requests. See react-native#13976 for the initial announcement.

Installation & Documentation

See the Metro website for documentation.

License

Metro is MIT licensed, as found in the LICENSE file.

The default module bundler for React Native, it's definitely getting much more stable now in newer versions of React Native but it's still a pain to get it to build stuff right and it takes an eternity to get a new build ready for development (10 mins+)

0

