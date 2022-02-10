🚇 The JavaScript bundler for React Native.
This project was previously part of the react-native repository. In this smaller repository it is easier for the team working on Metro to respond to both issues and pull requests. See react-native#13976 for the initial announcement.
See the Metro website for documentation.
Metro is MIT licensed, as found in the LICENSE file.
The default module bundler for React Native, it's definitely getting much more stable now in newer versions of React Native but it's still a pain to get it to build stuff right and it takes an eternity to get a new build ready for development (10 mins+)