A node.js InfluxDB v0.9 and higher reporting backend for metrics. (Tested at least with InfluxDB 0.9 and 0.12.)
$ npm install metrics-influxdb
"use strict";
var InfluxMetrics = require('metrics-influxdb');
var reporter = new InfluxMetrics.Reporter({ protocol: 'udp', tags: { 'server': 'one' } });
var c = new InfluxMetrics.Counter();
reporter.addMetric('test.counter', c);
c.inc();
var g = new InfluxMetrics.Gauge();
reporter.addMetric('test.gauge', g);
g.set(10);
var h = new InfluxMetrics.Histogram();
reporter.addMetric('test.histogram', h);
h.update(50);
var m = new InfluxMetrics.Meter();
reporter.addMetric('test.meter', m);
m.mark(1);
var t = new InfluxMetrics.Timer();
reporter.addMetric('test.timer', t);
t.update(50);
reporter.report(); // Send metrics to InfluxDB
reporter.report(false); // Force flush of all metrics in buffer
reporter.start(1000) // Schedule report to be run every 1000 ms (also available through options)
reporter.stop() // Stop scheduled reporter
The
options object accepts the following fields:
|Parameter
|Type
|Default
|Description
|host
|string
|
127.0.0.1
|InfluxDB host
|port
|number
|
8089(
udp) /
8086(
http)
|InfluxDB port
|protocol
|string
|
udp
|InfluxDB protocol (
udp /
http /
https)
|tags
|object
|
{}
|Tags to add to influxdb measurements
|tagger
|function
|
none
|Function invoked with the metric key and expected to return the tags for
it in the form
{tag1: value1, tag2: value2, ...}
|namer
|function
|
identity
|Function invoked with the metric key and expected to return the desired name of the metric in InfluxDB
|metricReportedHook
|function
|
none
|Function invoked with `(metric key, Metric)` after it has been reported - so that the user can f.ex. `.clear()` counters.
|fieldFilter
|function
|
none
|Function invoked with `(metric key, Metric, fieldName, fieldValue)`. The field is only sent to InfluxDB if the function returns `true` for it.
|precision
|string
|
ms
|
n/
u/
ms/
s/
m/
h
|bufferSize
|number
|
0
|Number of points to keep before sending to InfluxDB
|scheduleInterval
|number
|
null
|This is the time in ms to flush any buffered metrics
|skipIdleMetrics
|boolean
|
false
|Suppress sending of metrics if there has been no new updates from previous report
|callback
|function
|
none
|A standard Node callback invoked with the result of the InfluxDB call (nothing or an `Error`).
The
udp protocol accepts the following additional options:
|Parameter
|Type
|Default
|Description
|maxPacketSize
|integer
|
1024
|Maximum safe UDP packet size to use
The
http and
https protocols accept the following additional options:
|Parameter
|Type
|Default
|Description
|username
|string
|
null
|InfluxDB username
|password
|string
|
null
|InfluxDB password
|database
|string
|
null
|InfluxDB database
|consistency
|string
|
null
|
one/
quorum/
all/
any
|httpTimeout
|number
|
200
|http Timeout ms
|httpAgent
|object
|
undefined
|https Agent configuration
const InfluxMetrics = require('metrics-influxdb');
const options = {
host: "my.influxdb.example.com",
port: 8086,
protocol: "http",
username: "the monitor",
password: "super sercret",
database: "app_metrics",
tags: {
app: "my-awesome-app",
environment: "production"
},
callback(error) {
if (error) {
console.log("Sending data to InfluxDB failed: ", error);
}
},
/* Given a key like "type=system.area=memory.metric=heapUsed"
* produce `{ type: "system", area: "memory", metric: "heapUsed" }`
* so that these tags will be stored with the measure in InfluxDB
*/
tagger: (metricKey) => _.chain(metricKey.split("."))
.map((tagVal) => {
const [_str, key, val] = tagVal.match(/(\w+)=(.+)/) || [];
if (!key || !val) {
console.log(`Expected format 'key=value[.key2=val2...]' but got the non-conforming part '${tagVal}'.`);
return undefined;
}
else return [key, val];
})
.reject(_.isUndefined)
.zipObject()
/* Replace " ,=" - see https://docs.influxdata.com/influxdb/v0.13/write_protocols/write_syntax/#escaping-characters */
.mapValues((value) => value.replace(/([ ,=])/g, "\\$1");)
.value(),
namer: (metricKey, tags) => {
// We need a user-friendly name for the metrics ("measurements" in InfluxDB) that do not contain dots
// as Grafana seems to have issues with those
if (tags.type && tags.metric) {
return tags.type + "_" + tags.metric;
}
return metricKey;
},
metricReportedHook: (key, metric) => {
// Reset metrics as InfluxDB will do the aggregation and we should thus only send it new values
metric.clear();
},
fieldFilter: (key, metric, fieldName, fieldValue) => {
// Don't send unnecessary data to the DB to save CPU and disk space:
// don't send 0s (likely many, since we clear metrics after send) and
// various aggregated measures (percentiles etc.) since the DB will
// aggregate for us (well, as best as possible given 1 min-summarized data)
if (metric.type === "histogram") {
return metric.count > 0 && ["count", "min", "max", "mean", "median"].includes(fieldName);
}
if (metric.type === "timer") {
return metric.duration.count > 0 && ["count", "min", "max", "mean", "median"].includes(fieldName);
}
if (metric.type === "counter") {
return fieldValue > 0;
}
return true;
}
};
const reporter = new InfluxMetrics.Reporter(options);
const h = new InfluxMetrics.Histogram();
reporter.addMetric('type=system.area=memory.metric=heapUsed', c);
h.update(process.memoryUsage().heapUsed);
reporter.start(1000);
This module is based on metrics-influxdb by dropwizard.
The MIT License (MIT)
Copyright (c) 2015 Brandon Hamilton
Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:
The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.
THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.