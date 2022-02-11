InfluxDB reporter for metrics

A node.js InfluxDB v0.9 and higher reporting backend for metrics. (Tested at least with InfluxDB 0.9 and 0.12.)

Installation

npm install metrics-influxdb

Usage

; var InfluxMetrics = require ( 'metrics-influxdb' ); var reporter = new InfluxMetrics.Reporter({ protocol : 'udp' , tags : { 'server' : 'one' } }); var c = new InfluxMetrics.Counter(); reporter.addMetric( 'test.counter' , c); c.inc(); var g = new InfluxMetrics.Gauge(); reporter.addMetric( 'test.gauge' , g); g.set( 10 ); var h = new InfluxMetrics.Histogram(); reporter.addMetric( 'test.histogram' , h); h.update( 50 ); var m = new InfluxMetrics.Meter(); reporter.addMetric( 'test.meter' , m); m.mark( 1 ); var t = new InfluxMetrics.Timer(); reporter.addMetric( 'test.timer' , t); t.update( 50 ); reporter.report(); reporter.report( false ); reporter.start( 1000 ) reporter.stop()

Configuration

The options object accepts the following fields:

Parameter Type Default Description host string 127.0.0.1 InfluxDB host port number 8089 ( udp ) / 8086 ( http ) InfluxDB port protocol string udp InfluxDB protocol ( udp / http / https ) tags object {} Tags to add to influxdb measurements tagger function none Function invoked with the metric key and expected to return the tags for it in the form {tag1: value1, tag2: value2, ...} namer function identity Function invoked with the metric key and expected to return the desired name of the metric in InfluxDB metricReportedHook function none Function invoked with `(metric key, Metric)` after it has been reported - so that the user can f.ex. `.clear()` counters. fieldFilter function none Function invoked with `(metric key, Metric, fieldName, fieldValue)`. The field is only sent to InfluxDB if the function returns `true` for it. precision string ms n / u / ms / s / m / h bufferSize number 0 Number of points to keep before sending to InfluxDB scheduleInterval number null This is the time in ms to flush any buffered metrics skipIdleMetrics boolean false Suppress sending of metrics if there has been no new updates from previous report callback function none A standard Node callback invoked with the result of the InfluxDB call (nothing or an `Error`).

The udp protocol accepts the following additional options:

Parameter Type Default Description maxPacketSize integer 1024 Maximum safe UDP packet size to use

The http and https protocols accept the following additional options:

Parameter Type Default Description username string null InfluxDB username password string null InfluxDB password database string null InfluxDB database consistency string null one / quorum / all / any httpTimeout number 200 http Timeout ms httpAgent object undefined https Agent configuration

A more complex example

const InfluxMetrics = require ( 'metrics-influxdb' ); const options = { host : "my.influxdb.example.com" , port : 8086 , protocol : "http" , username : "the monitor" , password : "super sercret" , database : "app_metrics" , tags : { app : "my-awesome-app" , environment : "production" }, callback(error) { if (error) { console .log( "Sending data to InfluxDB failed: " , error); } }, tagger : ( metricKey ) => _.chain(metricKey.split( "." )) .map( ( tagVal ) => { const [_str, key, val] = tagVal.match( /(\w+)=(.+)/ ) || []; if (!key || !val) { console .log( `Expected format 'key=value[.key2=val2...]' but got the non-conforming part ' ${tagVal} '.` ); return undefined ; } else return [key, val]; }) .reject(_.isUndefined) .zipObject() .mapValues( ( value ) => value.replace( /([ ,=])/g , "\\$1" );) .value(), namer : ( metricKey, tags ) => { if (tags.type && tags.metric) { return tags.type + "_" + tags.metric; } return metricKey; }, metricReportedHook : ( key, metric ) => { metric.clear(); }, fieldFilter : ( key, metric, fieldName, fieldValue ) => { if (metric.type === "histogram" ) { return metric.count > 0 && [ "count" , "min" , "max" , "mean" , "median" ].includes(fieldName); } if (metric.type === "timer" ) { return metric.duration.count > 0 && [ "count" , "min" , "max" , "mean" , "median" ].includes(fieldName); } if (metric.type === "counter" ) { return fieldValue > 0 ; } return true ; } }; const reporter = new InfluxMetrics.Reporter(options); const h = new InfluxMetrics.Histogram(); reporter.addMetric( 'type=system.area=memory.metric=heapUsed' , c); h.update(process.memoryUsage().heapUsed); reporter.start( 1000 );

Credits

This module is based on metrics-influxdb by dropwizard.

License

The MIT License (MIT)

Copyright (c) 2015 Brandon Hamilton

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.