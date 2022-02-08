openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

metrics-graphics

by metricsgraphics
2.15.6 (see all)

A library optimized for concise and principled data graphics and layouts.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.1K

GitHub Stars

7.4K

Maintenance

Last Commit

8d ago

Contributors

73

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MPL-2.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

BundlePhobia CodeClimate Netlify Status

MetricsGraphics is a library built for visualizing and laying out time-series data. At around 15kB (gzipped), it provides a simple way to produce common types of graphics in a principled and consistent way. The library currently supports line charts, scatterplots and histograms, as well as features like rug plots.

Example

All you need to do is add an entry node to your document:

<div id="chart"></div>

Then, use the id to mount the chart:

import LineChart from 'metrics-graphics'

new LineChart({
  data, // some array of data objects
  width: 600,
  height: 200,
  target: '#chart',
  area: true,
  xAccessor: 'date',
  yAccessor: 'value'
})

That's it!

Sample Screenshot

The raw data for this example can be found here

Documentation

If you want to use MetricsGraphics, you can find the public API here.

If you want to extend MetricsGraphics, you can read up on the components and utilities.

Development Setup

This project uses Yarn Workspaces. Please make sure that Yarn is installed.

# clone and setup
git clone https://github.com/metricsgraphics/metrics-graphics
cd metrics-graphics
yarn install

Run both the development setup of the library and the development setup of the examples

# inside packages/lib
yarn dev

# inside packages/examples
yarn dev

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial