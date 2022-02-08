MetricsGraphics is a library built for visualizing and laying out time-series data. At around 15kB (gzipped), it provides a simple way to produce common types of graphics in a principled and consistent way. The library currently supports line charts, scatterplots and histograms, as well as features like rug plots.

Example

All you need to do is add an entry node to your document:

< div id = "chart" > </ div >

Then, use the id to mount the chart:

import LineChart from 'metrics-graphics' new LineChart({ data, width : 600 , height : 200 , target : '#chart' , area : true , xAccessor : 'date' , yAccessor : 'value' })

That's it!

The raw data for this example can be found here

Documentation

If you want to use MetricsGraphics, you can find the public API here.

If you want to extend MetricsGraphics, you can read up on the components and utilities.

Development Setup

This project uses Yarn Workspaces. Please make sure that Yarn is installed.

git clone https://github.com/metricsgraphics/metrics-graphics cd metrics-graphics yarn install

Run both the development setup of the library and the development setup of the examples