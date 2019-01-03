Metrics

A node.js port of codahale's metrics library: https://github.com/codahale/metrics

Metrics provides an instrumentation toolkit to measure the behavior of your critical systems while they're running in production.

How to Use

Import Metrics

metrics = require ( 'metrics' );

Start a metrics Server

var metricsServer = new metrics.Server(config.metricsPort || 9091 );

Servers are only one way to report your metrics. It's actually a thin layer on top of metrics.Report, which you could use to build other reporting mechanisms.

Add the metrics to the server

metricsServer.addMetric( 'com.co.thingA' , counter); metricsServer.addMetric( 'com.co.thingB' , hist1); metricsServer.addMetric( 'com.co.thingC' , hist2); metricsServer.addMetric( 'com.co.thingD' , meter); metricsServer.addMetric( 'com.co.thingE' , timer);

Setting up a Reporter

A reporting interface exists for reporting metrics on a recurring interval. Reporters can be found in reporting/.

var report = new metrics.Report(); report.addMetric( 'com.co.thingA' , counter); var reporter = new metrics.ConsoleReporter(report); reporter.start( 1000 );

Advanced Usage

Typical production deployments have multiple node processes per server. Rather than each process exposing metrics on different ports, it makes more sense to expose the metrics from the "master" process. Writing a thin wrapper around this api to perform the process communication is trivial, with a message passing setup, the client processes could look something like this:

var Metric = exports = module .exports = function Metrics ( messagePasser, eventType ) { this .messagePasser = messagePasser; this .eventType = eventType; } Metric.prototype.newMetric = function ( type, eventType ) { this .messagePasser.sendMessage({ method : 'createMetric' , type : type , eventType : eventType }); } Metric.prototype.forwardMessage = function ( method, args ) { this .messagePasser.sendMessage({ method : 'updateMetric' , metricMethod : method , metricArgs : args , eventType : this .eventType }); } Metric.prototype.update = function ( val ) { return this .forwardMessage( 'update' , [val]); } Metric.prototype.mark = function ( n ) { return this .forwardMessage( 'mark' , [n]); } Metric.prototype.inc = function ( n ) { return this .forwardMessage( 'inc' , [n]); } Metric.prototype.dec = function ( n ) { return this .forwardMessage( 'dec' , [n]); } Metric.prototype.clear = function ( ) { return this .forwardMessage( 'clear' ); }

And the server side that receives the createMetric and updateMetric rpcs could look something like this:

{ createMetric : function ( msg ) { if (metricsServer) { msg.type = msg.type[ 0 ].toUpperCase() + msg.type.substring( 1 ) metricsServer.addMetric(msg.eventType, new metrics[msg.type]); } } updateMetric : function ( msg ) { if (metricsServer) { var namespaces = msg.eventType.split( '.' ) , event = namespaces.pop() , namespace = namespaces.join( '.' ); var metric = metricsServer.trackedMetrics[namespace][event]; metric[msg.metricMethod].apply(metric, msg.metricArgs); } }

For multiple server deployments, you have more options, but the best approach will be highly application dependent. Best of luck, and always be tracking! Using the metrics server you can hit the server on your configured port and you'll get a json representation of your metrics. You should collect these periodically to generate timeseries to monitor the longterm health of your application. The metrics.Reporting object would let you write to a log periodically or however else you'd like to expose your metrics.