openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
met

metismenujs

by Osman Nuri Okumuş
1.3.1 (see all)

MetisMenu: Collapsible menu plugin with Vanilla-JS

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

11.9K

GitHub Stars

101

Maintenance

Last Commit

6mos ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Average Rating

4.0/51
Read All Reviews
Be the first to give feedback

Readme

metismenujs NPM version NPM monthly downloads NPM total downloads

Packagist

MetisMenu: Collapsible menu plugin with Vanilla-JS

This plugin does not support any version of IE browser.

Please consider following this project's author, Osman Nuri Okumus, and consider starring the project to show your ❤️ and support.

Getting started

Install

Install with npm:

$ npm install metismenujs

Install with yarn:

$ yarn add metismenujs

Add project file to metismenu

import MetisMenu from 'metismenujs';

// or
const MetisMenu = require('metismenujs');

// create new instance
const mm = new MetisMenu('#menu', {...});

// or call MetisMenu static attach method
const mm = MetisMenu.attach('#menu', {...})

Install with composer

$ composer require onokumus/metismenujs:dev-master

Download

download

Usage

  1. Include metismenujs StyleSheet

    <link rel="stylesheet" href="https://unpkg.com/metismenujs/dist/metismenujs.min.css">
<!-- OR -->  
<link rel="stylesheet" href="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/metismenujs/dist/metismenujs.min.css">

  2. Include metismenujs plugin's code

    <script src="https://unpkg.com/metismenujs/dist/metismenujs.min.js"></script>
<!-- OR -->
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/metismenujs/dist/metismenujs.min.js"></script>

  3. Add class metismenu to unordered list

    <ul class="metismenu" id="menu">

</ul>

  4. Make expand/collapse controls accessible

    Be sure to add aria-expanded to the element a. This attribute explicitly defines the current state of the collapsible element to screen readers and similar assistive technologies. If the collapsible element is closed by default, it should have a value of aria-expanded="false". If you've set the collapsible element's parent li element to be open by default using the active class, set aria-expanded="true" on the control instead. The plugin will automatically toggle this attribute based on whether or not the collapsible element has been opened or closed.

    <ul class="metismenu" id="menu">
  <li class="mm-active">
    <a href="#" aria-expanded="true">Menu 1</a>
    <ul>
    ...
    </ul>
  </li>
  <li>
    <a href="#" aria-expanded="false">Menu 2</a>
    <ul>
    ...
    </ul>
  </li>
  ...
  </ul>

  5. Arrow Options

    add has-arrow class to a element

    <ul class="metismenu" id="menu">
<li class="mm-active">
  <a class="has-arrow" href="#" aria-expanded="true">Menu 1</a>
  <ul>
  ...
  </ul>
</li>
<li>
  <a class="has-arrow" href="#" aria-expanded="false">Menu 2</a>
  <ul>
  ...
  </ul>
</li>
...
</ul>

  6. Call the plugin:

      new MetisMenu("#menu");
  // or
  MetisMenu.attach('#menu');

Stopping list opening on certain elements

Setting aria-disabled="true" in the <a> element as shown will stop metisMenu opening the menu for that particular list. This can be changed dynamically and will be obeyed correctly:

<a href="#" aria-expanded="false" aria-disabled="true">List 1</a>

Options

toggle

Type: Boolean Default: true

For auto collapse support.

 new MetisMenu("#menu", {
   toggle: false
 });

triggerElement

Type: css selector Default: a

 new MetisMenu("#menu", {
   triggerElement: '.nav-link' // bootstrap 4
 });

parentTrigger

Type: css selector Default: li

 new MetisMenu("#menu", {
   parentTrigger: '.nav-item' // bootstrap 4
 });

Type: css selector Default: ul

 new MetisMenu("#menu", {
   subMenu: '.nav.flex-column' // bootstrap 4
 });

API

dispose

For stop and destroy metisMenu.

 const mm = new MetisMenu("#menu");
 mm.dispose();

update

Re-init metisMenu.

 const mm = new MetisMenu("#menu");
 mm.dispose();
 // ajax ...
 mm.update();

Events

Event TypeDescription
show.metisMenuThis event fires immediately when the show instance method is called.
shown.metisMenuThis event is fired when a collapse ul element has been made visible to the user (will wait for CSS transitions to complete).
hide.metisMenuThis event is fired immediately when the hide method has been called.
hidden.metisMenuThis event is fired when a collapse ul element has been hidden from the user (will wait for CSS transitions to complete).

Migrating to v1.0.3 from v1.2.0

  • Update metisMenu.js & metisMenu.css files
  • Change active class to mm-active

Demo

https://onokumus.com/metismenujs

Contains a simple HTML file to demonstrate metisMenu plugin.

About

Contributing

Pull requests and stars are always welcome. For bugs and feature requests, please create an issue.

Author

Osman Nuri Okumus

License

Copyright © 2021, Osman Nuri Okumus. Released under the MIT License.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
giTTTi3 Ratings0 Reviews
December 3, 2020

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial