MetisMenu: Collapsible menu plugin with Vanilla-JS
This plugin does not support any version of IE browser.
Install with npm:
$ npm install metismenujs
Install with yarn:
$ yarn add metismenujs
Add project file to metismenu
import MetisMenu from 'metismenujs';
// or
const MetisMenu = require('metismenujs');
// create new instance
const mm = new MetisMenu('#menu', {...});
// or call MetisMenu static attach method
const mm = MetisMenu.attach('#menu', {...})
Install with composer
$ composer require onokumus/metismenujs:dev-master
Include metismenujs StyleSheet
<link rel="stylesheet" href="https://unpkg.com/metismenujs/dist/metismenujs.min.css">
<!-- OR -->
<link rel="stylesheet" href="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/metismenujs/dist/metismenujs.min.css">
Include metismenujs plugin's code
<script src="https://unpkg.com/metismenujs/dist/metismenujs.min.js"></script>
<!-- OR -->
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/metismenujs/dist/metismenujs.min.js"></script>
Add class
metismenu to unordered list
<ul class="metismenu" id="menu">
</ul>
Make expand/collapse controls accessible
Be sure to add
aria-expandedto the element
a. This attribute explicitly defines the current state of the collapsible element to screen readers and similar assistive technologies. If the collapsible element is closed by default, it should have a value of
aria-expanded="false". If you've set the collapsible element's parent
lielement to be open by default using the
activeclass, set
aria-expanded="true"on the control instead. The plugin will automatically toggle this attribute based on whether or not the collapsible element has been opened or closed.
<ul class="metismenu" id="menu">
<li class="mm-active">
<a href="#" aria-expanded="true">Menu 1</a>
<ul>
...
</ul>
</li>
<li>
<a href="#" aria-expanded="false">Menu 2</a>
<ul>
...
</ul>
</li>
...
</ul>
Arrow Options
add
has-arrowclass to
aelement
<ul class="metismenu" id="menu">
<li class="mm-active">
<a class="has-arrow" href="#" aria-expanded="true">Menu 1</a>
<ul>
...
</ul>
</li>
<li>
<a class="has-arrow" href="#" aria-expanded="false">Menu 2</a>
<ul>
...
</ul>
</li>
...
</ul>
Call the plugin:
new MetisMenu("#menu");
// or
MetisMenu.attach('#menu');
Setting aria-disabled="true" in the
<a> element as shown will stop metisMenu opening the menu for that particular list. This can be changed dynamically and will be obeyed correctly:
<a href="#" aria-expanded="false" aria-disabled="true">List 1</a>
Type:
Boolean
Default:
true
For auto collapse support.
new MetisMenu("#menu", {
toggle: false
});
Type:
css selector
Default:
a
new MetisMenu("#menu", {
triggerElement: '.nav-link' // bootstrap 4
});
Type:
css selector
Default:
li
new MetisMenu("#menu", {
parentTrigger: '.nav-item' // bootstrap 4
});
Type:
css selector
Default:
ul
new MetisMenu("#menu", {
subMenu: '.nav.flex-column' // bootstrap 4
});
For stop and destroy metisMenu.
const mm = new MetisMenu("#menu");
mm.dispose();
Re-init metisMenu.
const mm = new MetisMenu("#menu");
mm.dispose();
// ajax ...
mm.update();
|Event Type
|Description
|show.metisMenu
|This event fires immediately when the
show instance method is called.
|shown.metisMenu
|This event is fired when a collapse
ul element has been made visible to the user (will wait for CSS transitions to complete).
|hide.metisMenu
|This event is fired immediately when the
hide method has been called.
|hidden.metisMenu
|This event is fired when a collapse
ul element has been hidden from the user (will wait for CSS transitions to complete).
metisMenu.js &
metisMenu.css files
active class to
mm-active
Pull requests and stars are always welcome. For bugs and feature requests, please create an issue.
Osman Nuri Okumus
Copyright © 2021, Osman Nuri Okumus. Released under the MIT License.