Make expand/collapse controls accessible

Be sure to add aria-expanded to the element a . This attribute explicitly defines the current state of the collapsible element to screen readers and similar assistive technologies. If the collapsible element is closed by default, it should have a value of aria-expanded="false" . If you've set the collapsible element's parent li element to be open by default using the active class, set aria-expanded="true" on the control instead. The plugin will automatically toggle this attribute based on whether or not the collapsible element has been opened or closed.