methods

by jshttp
1.1.2 (see all)

HTTP verbs that node supports

Documentation
Readme

Methods

HTTP verbs that Node.js core's HTTP parser supports.

This module provides an export that is just like http.METHODS from Node.js core, with the following differences:

  • All method names are lower-cased.
  • Contains a fallback list of methods for Node.js versions that do not have a http.METHODS export (0.10 and lower).
  • Provides the fallback list when using tools like browserify without pulling in the http shim module.

Install

This is a Node.js module available through the npm registry. Installation is done using the npm install command:

$ npm install methods

API

var methods = require('methods')

methods

This is an array of lower-cased method names that Node.js supports. If Node.js provides the http.METHODS export, then this is the same array lower-cased, otherwise it is a snapshot of the verbs from Node.js 0.10.

License

MIT

Alternatives

axiosPromise based HTTP client for the browser and node.js
GitHub Stars
91K
Weekly Downloads
25M
User Rating
4.7/ 5
1,741
Top Feedback
122Easy to Use
115Great Documentation
94Performant
node-fetchA light-weight module that brings the Fetch API to Node.js
GitHub Stars
7K
Weekly Downloads
37M
User Rating
4.4/ 5
27
Top Feedback
22Easy to Use
18Great Documentation
14Performant
node-forgeA native implementation of TLS in Javascript and tools to write crypto-based and network-heavy webapps
GitHub Stars
4K
Weekly Downloads
15M
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Performant
got
got🌐 Human-friendly and powerful HTTP request library for Node.js
GitHub Stars
11K
Weekly Downloads
22M
User Rating
4.1/ 5
8
Top Feedback
10Great Documentation
9Easy to Use
6Performant
nee
needleNimble, streamable HTTP client for Node.js. With proxy, iconv, cookie, deflate & multipart support.
GitHub Stars
1K
Weekly Downloads
6M
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
superagentAjax for Node.js and browsers (JS HTTP client)
GitHub Stars
16K
Weekly Downloads
6M
User Rating
4.7/ 5
20
Top Feedback
7Easy to Use
3Great Documentation
3Performant
See 14 Alternatives

