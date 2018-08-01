HTTP verbs that Node.js core's HTTP parser supports.
This module provides an export that is just like
http.METHODS from Node.js core,
with the following differences:
http.METHODS export (0.10 and lower).
browserify without pulling
in the
http shim module.
This is a Node.js module available through the
npm registry. Installation is done using the
npm install command:
$ npm install methods
var methods = require('methods')
This is an array of lower-cased method names that Node.js supports. If Node.js
provides the
http.METHODS export, then this is the same array lower-cased,
otherwise it is a snapshot of the verbs from Node.js 0.10.