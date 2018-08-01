Methods

HTTP verbs that Node.js core's HTTP parser supports.

This module provides an export that is just like http.METHODS from Node.js core, with the following differences:

All method names are lower-cased.

Contains a fallback list of methods for Node.js versions that do not have a http.METHODS export (0.10 and lower).

export (0.10 and lower). Provides the fallback list when using tools like browserify without pulling in the http shim module.

Install

This is a Node.js module available through the npm registry. Installation is done using the npm install command:

$ npm install methods

API

var methods = require ( 'methods' )

methods

This is an array of lower-cased method names that Node.js supports. If Node.js provides the http.METHODS export, then this is the same array lower-cased, otherwise it is a snapshot of the verbs from Node.js 0.10.

License

MIT