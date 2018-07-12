Lets you use HTTP verbs such as PUT or DELETE in places where the client doesn't support it.
This is a Node.js module available through the
npm registry. Installation is done using the
npm install command:
$ npm install method-override
NOTE It is very important that this module is used before any module that
needs to know the method of the request (for example, it must be used prior to
the
csurf module).
Create a new middleware function to override the
req.method property with a new
value. This value will be pulled from the provided
getter.
getter - The getter to use to look up the overridden request method for the request. (default:
X-HTTP-Method-Override)
options.methods - The allowed methods the original request must be in to check for a method override value. (default:
['POST'])
If the found method is supported by node.js core, then
req.method will be set to
this value, as if it has originally been that value. The previous
req.method
value will be stored in
req.originalMethod.
This is the method of getting the override value from the request. If a function is provided,
the
req is passed as the first argument, the
res as the second argument and the method is
expected to be returned. If a string is provided, the string is used to look up the method
with the following rules:
X-, then it is treated as the name of a header and that header
is used for the method override. If the request contains the same header multiple times, the
first occurrence is used.
This allows the specification of what methods(s) the request MUST be in in order to check for
the method override value. This defaults to only
POST methods, which is the only method the
override should arrive in. More methods may be specified here, but it may introduce security
issues and cause weird behavior when requests travel through caches. This value is an array
of methods in upper-case.
null can be specified to allow all methods.
To use a header to override the method, specify the header name
as a string argument to the
methodOverride function. To then make
the call, send a
POST request to a URL with the overridden method
as the value of that header. This method of using a header would
typically be used in conjunction with
XMLHttpRequest on implementations
that do not support the method you are trying to use.
var express = require('express')
var methodOverride = require('method-override')
var app = express()
// override with the X-HTTP-Method-Override header in the request
app.use(methodOverride('X-HTTP-Method-Override'))
Example call with header override using
XMLHttpRequest:
var xhr = new XMLHttpRequest()
xhr.onload = onload
xhr.open('post', '/resource', true)
xhr.setRequestHeader('X-HTTP-Method-Override', 'DELETE')
xhr.send()
function onload () {
alert('got response: ' + this.responseText)
}
To use a query string value to override the method, specify the query
string key as a string argument to the
methodOverride function. To
then make the call, send a
POST request to a URL with the overridden
method as the value of that query string key. This method of using a
query value would typically be used in conjunction with plain HTML
<form> elements when trying to support legacy browsers but still use
newer methods.
var express = require('express')
var methodOverride = require('method-override')
var app = express()
// override with POST having ?_method=DELETE
app.use(methodOverride('_method'))
Example call with query override using HTML
<form>:
<form method="POST" action="/resource?_method=DELETE">
<button type="submit">Delete resource</button>
</form>
var express = require('express')
var methodOverride = require('method-override')
var app = express()
// override with different headers; last one takes precedence
app.use(methodOverride('X-HTTP-Method')) // Microsoft
app.use(methodOverride('X-HTTP-Method-Override')) // Google/GData
app.use(methodOverride('X-Method-Override')) // IBM
You can implement any kind of custom logic with a function for the
getter. The following
implements the logic for looking in
req.body that was in
method-override@1:
var bodyParser = require('body-parser')
var express = require('express')
var methodOverride = require('method-override')
var app = express()
// NOTE: when using req.body, you must fully parse the request body
// before you call methodOverride() in your middleware stack,
// otherwise req.body will not be populated.
app.use(bodyParser.urlencoded())
app.use(methodOverride(function (req, res) {
if (req.body && typeof req.body === 'object' && '_method' in req.body) {
// look in urlencoded POST bodies and delete it
var method = req.body._method
delete req.body._method
return method
}
}))
Example call with query override using HTML
<form>:
<!-- enctype must be set to the type you will parse before methodOverride() -->
<form method="POST" action="/resource" enctype="application/x-www-form-urlencoded">
<input type="hidden" name="_method" value="DELETE">
<button type="submit">Delete resource</button>
</form>