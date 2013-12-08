method

Library provides an API for defining polymorphic methods that dispatch on the first argument type. This provides a powerful way for decouple abstraction interface definition from an actual implementations per type / instance, without risks of interference with other libraries.

Motivation

Provide a high-performance, dynamic polymorphism construct as an alternative to existing object methods that does not provides any mechanics for guarding against name conflicts.

Allow independent extension of types, and implementations of methods on types, by different parties.

Install

npm install method

Use