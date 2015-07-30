methmeth

Call a method on an object in an Array.prototype callback.

$ npm install --save methmeth

var meth = require ( 'methmeth' ); var friends = [ { name : 'passy' , hobby : 'carrots' , getInfo : function ( ) { return this .name + ' likes ' + this .hobby; } }, { name : 'sindre' , vehicle : 'unicorn taxi' , getInfo : function ( ) { return this .name + ' drives a ' + this .vehicle; } }, { name : 'addy' , invented : 'google *' , getInfo : function ( ) { return this .name + ' created ' + this .invented; } } ];

Before

var myFriends = friends.map( function ( item ) { return item.getInfo(); }).join( '

' );

After

friends.map(meth( 'getInfo' )).join( '

' );

Pre-fill arguments

var friends = [ { name : 'dave' , passion : 'dried mango' , getInfo : function ( emotion ) { return this .name + ' loves ' + this .passion + emotion; } } ]; friends.map(meth( 'getInfo' , '!!!!' )).join( '

' );

