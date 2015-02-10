Meteorite

NOTE: As of Meteor 0.9.0, Meteorite is no longer required! You can now install Atmosphere packages directly via the meteor tool.

Meteorite is a Meteor package installer.

It provides an easy way to install Meteor packages into your project from sources such as git and the filesystem.

It also gives a (now deprecated) method of publishing and installing packages from the Old Atmosphere Server. Please note that the latest and greatest packages are on the Real Atmosphere Server and can be installed directly with Meteor.

Installing Meteorite

Meteorite can be installed via npm.

$ npm install -g meteorite

If your system requires root access to install global npm packages, make sure you use the -H flag:

$ sudo -H npm install -g meteorite

NOTES

Meteor is not officially supported on windows; you can run it thanks to Tom Wijman's excellent work. However, meteorite's git based approach runs counter to the MSI installation that's required to get it working. So meteorite does not work under windows right now. Pull Requests which change this would be gladly accepted! Also, see this blog post for some information about how to use it.

You'll also need to ensure you have git installed and available in your path. Also, you'll need to make sure that mrt 's install location (usually /usr/local/bin/ ) is on your path.

Usage

List your packages in a smart.json file in the top level of the project. There are two (non-deprecated) ways to include packages:

{ "packages" : { "my:fork" : { "git" : "https://github.com/my/fork.git" }, "local:version" : { "path" : "to/the/package/" } } }

mrt install

Install all packages listed in smart.json that aren't already installed on your machine. Use this command if you are working collaboratively and your colleagues install new packages ( smart.lock changes).

Installs any available updates to the app's desired Meteor version and packages -- use this if a new version is available on git, for instance.

mrt link-package path/to/foo

Links packages/foo to path/to/foo so that you can use a local version without changing smart.json . Useful for quick changes to a package you maintain when developing an application.

Note that mrt install or mrt will overwrite this link if you also have foo in your smart.json (which you probably will). This may change in the future.

Options

Options can be passed at the very end of the command.

Log debug information to the console.

Example: mrt add crypto-sha1 --verbose

Deprecated commands

As Meteorite now installs packages into the packages/ directory, you can simply run meteor to start your app. You may need to run mrt install first. You can run any meteor executable you like (e.g. from a checkout somewhere on your machine).

mrt

Works like meteor , but checks and installs the app's desired Meteor version and package dependencies before running the app. You may still want to use this, but it's no longer the official way to use Meteorite.

If however you want to use a forked version of Meteor in your project, you can still list it in your smart.json , and Meteorite will run it via mrt . (Of course you could just run it directly from a checkout too, which may be simpler).

mrt add <package>

Works like meteor add , but if the package isn't one of Meteor's included packages, it installs it from Old Atmosphere.

Unlike meteor add , only one package can be added at a time with mrt add .

$ mrt add moment $ mrt add router --pkg-version 0.3.4

Note the packages on the old site are only likely to work with Meteor < 0.9.0.

mrt remove <package>

Similarly, removes a package from smart.json , and unlinks it from your project (as well as telling Meteor not to use it).

Other commands

When Meteorite is executed for an app, it checks or installs the app's desired Meteor version, packages and dependencies, then does the required book-keeping (described below), and finally passes the command onto meteor .

Permission woes?

It is not required that you run sudo mrt . If you do so, your home directory will pick up some root-owned files and you'll struggle to run mrt without sudo from then on. This isn't good.

To fix the problem, try cleaning up potentially "sudo-ed" files:

sudo mrt uninstall sudo mrt uninstall --system sudo chown -R `whoami` ~/.npm

If possible, try not to install Meteorite as root either. If you have permissions problems, make sure you install with sudo -H npm install -g meteorite . If you've installed without -H , your ~/.npm directory will be owned by root and you should run the chown command above to fix it.

How Meteorite works

Apps tell Meteorite the Meteor version and packages they want with a file called smart.json in their root directory. Meteorite will install those dependencies the next time it is executed within that app.

Meteorite writes to a smart.lock file in the app's root directory to track the exact versions of its dependencies, even when it's set up in a fresh environment. You should check the smart.lock file into your app's version control, to ensure that other developers are running the same versions of the dependencies. Any changes in smart.json take precendence over smart.lock . The smart.lock file is reset with the mrt update command.

Example smart.json

The meteor property is not required: apps will depend on Meteor's master branch by default. You can specify meteor.branch , meteor.tag or meteor.git to use alternate branches, tags and forks respectively. Note that meteor.git expects an actual URL, use ssh://git@github.com/meteor/meteor.git instead of git@github.com:meteor/meteor.git .

{ "packages" : { "moment" : {}, "router" : "0.3.4" , "roles" : { "version" : "1.0.1" }, "accounts-persona" : { "git" : "https://github.com/vladikoff/meteor-accounts-persona" }, "normalize.css" : { "git" : "https://github.com/rithis/meteor-normalize.css" , "tag" : "v2.0.1" }, "branch-of-package" : { "git" : "https://github.com/EventedMind/iron-router.git" , "branch" : "dev" }, "my-experiment" : { "path" : "/path/to/local/package" } } }

Bash Completion

Use Meteorite's bash completion by sourcing it in your .bashrc or .bash_profile.

Depending on where you installed Meteorite:

if [ -f /path/to/meteorite/completions/mrt.bash ]; then . /path/to/meteorite/completions/mrt.bash fi

Alternatively, you can create a symbolic link under bash_completion.d:

ln -s /path/to/meteorite/completions/mrt.bash /path/to/bash_completion.d/mrt

Running Meteorite In a Git Hook Script

If you encounter checkout errors while running mrt install or mrt update within a Git hook script, it is because GIT_DIR is set to an unexpected value when running within a hook. The solution is to temporarily unset it just before running the mrt command.

( unset GIT_DIR; mrt update)

Contributing

Contributions to meteorite are very welcome! Please see the Contribution Guide for details.