Twitter's typeahead.js autocomplete package, wrapped for Meteor 1.0+. Issue command meteor add sergeyt:typeahead to install the package.

Initializing typeahead

When the DOM is loaded through Meteor.startup on each template

Meteor.startup( function ( ) { Meteor.typeahead.inject(); });

with iron:router

Using iron:router the Meteor.startup is already triggered because it loads the template or the loading template and then inject the data. It must be delayed to when iron:router knows it is rendered completely.

Template.demo.rendered = function ( ) { Meteor.typeahead.inject(); };

Examples

See demo application in this repository to find more examples.

data-source attribute

< input class = "form-control typeahead" name = "team" type = "text" placeholder = "NBA teams" autocomplete = "off" spellcheck = "off" data-source = "nba" />

Nba = new Meteor.Collection( "nba" ); if (Meteor.isServer){ Nba.insert({ name : 'Boston Celtics' }); } Template.demo.helpers({ nba : function ( ) { return Nba.find().fetch().map( function ( it ) { return it.name; }); } });

Multiple datasets

< template name = "demo" > < div class = "form-group" > < input class = "form-control typeahead" name = "team" type = "text" placeholder = "NBA and NHL teams" autocomplete = "off" spellcheck = "off" data-sets = "teams" /> </ div > </ template > < template name = "team" > < h4 > < i > {{name}} </ i > </ h4 > </ template >

Template.demo.helpers({ teams : function ( ) { return [ { name : 'nba-teams' , valueKey : 'name' , local : function ( ) { return Nba.find().fetch(); }, header : '<h3 class="league-name">NBA Teams</h3>' , template : 'team' }, { name : 'nhl-teams' , valueKey : 'name' , local : function ( ) { return Nhl.find().fetch(); }, header : '<h3 class="league-name">NHL Teams</h3>' , template : 'team' } ]; } });

Custom template to render suggestion

< input class = "form-control typeahead" name = "repo" type = "text" placeholder = "open source projects by Twitter" autocomplete = "off" spellcheck = "off" data-source = "repos" data-template = "repo" /> < template name = "repo" > < p class = "repo-language" > {{language}} </ p > < p class = "repo-name" > {{name}} </ p > < p class = "repo-description" > {{description}} </ p > </ template >

Repos = new Meteor.Collection( "repos" ); if (Meteor.isServer){ Meteor.startup( function ( ) { Repos.remove({}); JSON .parse(Assets.getText( 'repos.json' )).forEach( function ( it ) { Repos.insert(it); }); }); } if (Meteor.isClient){ Template.demo.helpers({ repos : function ( ) { return Repos.find().fetch(); } }); }

Server side search

< input class = "form-control typeahead" name = "search" type = "text" placeholder = "Type to query" autocomplete = "off" spellcheck = "off" data-source = "search" />

BigCollection = new Meteor.Collection( 'bigcollection' ); if (Meteor.isServer) { Meteor.startup( function ( ) { if (!BigCollection.find().count()) { } }); Meteor.methods({ search : function ( query, options ) { options = options || {}; if (options.limit) { options.limit = Math .min( 50 , Math .abs(options.limit)); } else { options.limit = 50 ; } var regex = new RegExp ( "^" + query); return BigCollection.find({ name : { $regex : regex}}, options).fetch(); } }); } else { Template.demo.helpers({ search = function ( query, sync, callback ) { Meteor.call( 'search' , query, {}, function ( err, res ) { if (err) { console .log(err); return ; } callback(res.map( function ( v ) { return { value : v.name}; })); }); } }); }

Catching selected event with id

Template.example.rendered = function ( ) { Meteor.typeahead.inject(); } Template.example.helpers({ items : function ( ) { return someCollections.find().fetch().map( function ( object ) { return { id : object._id, value : object.value}; }); }, selected : function ( event, suggestion, datasetName ) { console .log(suggestion.id); } });

Template:

< template name = "example" > < input placeholder = "Kies een plaats" autocomplete = "off" spellcheck = "off" data-source = "items" data-select = "selected" /> </ template >

Styling

By default, there is no style applied with this package. If you want the same styling as in the demo app, please do the following: