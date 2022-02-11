openbase logo
meteor-tools

by meteor
1.5.0-alpha.1 (see all)

Meteor, the JavaScript App Platform

Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

3

GitHub Stars

42.8K

Maintenance

Last Commit

7d ago

Contributors

816

Package

Dependencies

34

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Reviews

Average Rating

4.8/525
Readme

Meteor

TravisCI Status CircleCI Status

Meteor is an ultra-simple environment for building modern web applications.

With Meteor you write apps:

  • in modern JavaScript
  • that send data over the wire, rather than HTML
  • using your choice of popular open-source libraries

Try a getting started tutorial:

Next, read the documentation.

Are you looking for examples? Check this meteor/examples.

Check your changes to keep your app up-to-date.

Quick Start

On Linux/macOS/Windows, use this line:

npm install -g meteor

Visit the official install page to learn more.

Create a project:

meteor create my-app

Run it:

cd my-app
meteor

Developer Resources

Building an application with Meteor?

Interested in helping or contributing to Meteor? These resources will help:

To uninstall Meteor read here.

