The theme is available on npm as
meteor-theme-hexo. The theme can be used by either:
theme in your
_config.yml as
../node_modules/meteor-theme-hexo; or
themes/meteor directory and referring to the
theme in that deployment's
_config.yml as just
meteor. This will require you to update the theme (or at least its submodule) manually!
In order to develop this theme, you should:
Check out this (
meteor-theme-hexo) repository.
Check out the
theme-example docs deployment alongside the
meteor-theme-hexo directory.
Check out either (
apollo-hexo-config or
meteor-hexo-config) alongside the
meteor-theme-hexo directory. This will leave you with something like:
Dev/
├── meteor-theme-hexo/
├── meteor-hexo-config/ (or apollo-hexo-config/)
└── theme-example/
Run
npm install in the
meteor-theme-hexo
Switch to the
theme-example directory.
Run
npm install
Inside
theme-example, run:
npm start -- --config-dir ../apollo-hexo-config --theme-dir ../meteor-theme-hexo
(or
meteor-hexo-config, if working on the Meteor theme!)
For more information, check the README.md on
theme-example.
There are docs docs for help with docs deployments! Please read them (and help update them on their own repository if they're wrong!).
Important: Please submit a PR to update this list when making new deployments to ensure they receive important PRs (such as dependency and repo consistency updates).
|[0]
|GitHub Repo :octocat:
|Deployment URL 🚀
|☺️
|meteor/guide
|https://guide.meteor.com/
|☺️
|meteor/docs
|https://docs.meteor.com/
|☺️
|meteor/galaxy-docs
|https://galaxy-guide.meteor.com/
|☺️
|apollographql/docs-docs
|https://docs-docs.netlify.com/docs/docs/
[0] Equipped with auto-update dependency management, so you don't need to make sure the theme is updated.
If a change to this theme is made, it should be re-published to npm. Those repos using submodules should update their submodule reference to the latest tip and those using the
meteor-theme-hexo npm package should update that dependency to the latest published version.