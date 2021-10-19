Usage

The theme is available on npm as meteor-theme-hexo . The theme can be used by either:

(preferred) Installing the theme from npm and allowing dependency auto-update tools, like @renovate-bot or @greenkeeperio-bot, to update the npm for you. This requires you to set the theme in your _config.yml as ../node_modules/meteor-theme-hexo ; or (less ideal) Cloning this repository into the doc deployment's themes/meteor directory and referring to the theme in that deployment's _config.yml as just meteor . This will require you to update the theme (or at least its submodule) manually!

Developing

In order to develop this theme, you should:

Check out this ( meteor-theme-hexo ) repository. Check out the theme-example docs deployment alongside the meteor-theme-hexo directory. Check out either ( apollo-hexo-config or meteor-hexo-config ) alongside the meteor-theme-hexo directory. This will leave you with something like: Dev / ├── meteor-theme-hexo / ├── meteor-hexo-config / (or apollo-hexo-config/) └── theme-example / Run npm install in the meteor-theme-hexo Switch to the theme-example directory. Run npm install Inside theme-example , run: npm start (or meteor-hexo-config , if working on the Meteor theme!)

For more information, check the README.md on theme-example .

Docs docs

There are docs docs for help with docs deployments! Please read them (and help update them on their own repository if they're wrong!).

Known deployments

Important: Please submit a PR to update this list when making new deployments to ensure they receive important PRs (such as dependency and repo consistency updates).

[0] Equipped with auto-update dependency management, so you don't need to make sure the theme is updated.