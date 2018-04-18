Middlewares to sync meteor reactive sources with redux store.

Installation

Using npm

npm i meteor-redux-middlewares --save

Using yarn

yarn add meteor-redux-middlewares

Using meteor

meteor add samy:redux-middlewares

Table of contents

Example of use

All the following code is available on the demo repository.

Step 1: apply middlewares

import { Tracker } from 'meteor/tracker' ; import createReactiveMiddlewares from 'meteor-redux-middlewares' ; import { applyMiddleware, createStore, compose } from 'redux' ; import thunk from 'redux-thunk' ; import createLogger from 'redux-logger' ; import rootReducer from '/imports/reducers' ; const { sources, subscriptions, } = createReactiveMiddlewares(Tracker); const store = createStore(rootReducer, compose( applyMiddleware(sources, subscriptions, thunk, logger) )); export default store;

Step 2: create actions

import { Meteor } from 'meteor/meteor' ; import { registerReactiveSource } from 'meteor-redux-middlewares' ; export const USER_REACTIVE_SOURCE_CHANGED = 'USER_REACTIVE_SOURCE_CHANGED' ; export const loadUser = () => registerReactiveSource({ key : 'user' , get : () => Meteor.user() || {}, });

This action will automatically be intercepted by the sources middleware. Your get function is running inside a Tracker.autorun , that means each time the data will change, the middleware will dispatch an action with the _REACTIVE_SOURCE_CHANGED suffix. In this example, we are dispatching an action with a key of user , so we have to handle the USER_REACTIVE_SOURCE_CHANGED action in our reducer.

import { Meteor } from 'meteor/meteor' ; import { startSubscription } from 'meteor-redux-middlewares' ; import { Posts } from '/imports/api/collections/posts' ; export const HOME_POSTS_SUBSCRIPTION_READY = 'HOME_POSTS_SUBSCRIPTION_READY' ; export const HOME_POSTS_SUBSCRIPTION_CHANGED = 'HOME_POSTS_SUBSCRIPTION_CHANGED' ; export const HOME_POSTS_SUB = 'home.posts' ; export const loadHomePosts = () => startSubscription({ key : HOME_POSTS_SUB, get : () => Posts.find().fetch(), subscribe : () => Meteor.subscribe(HOME_POSTS_SUB), });

This action will automatically be intercepted by the subscriptions middleware. Your get function is running inside a Tracker.autorun , that means each time the data will change, the middleware will dispatch an action with the _SUBSCRIPTION_CHANGED suffix. In the same way, each time the subscription will be ready (or not), the middleware will dispatch an action with the _SUBSCRIPTION_READY suffix. In this example, we are dispatching an action with a key of home.posts , so we have to handle the HOME_POSTS_SUBSCRIPTION_READY and HOME_POSTS_SUBSCRIPTION_CHANGED actions in our reducer.

Step 3: create reducers

import { USER_REACTIVE_SOURCE_CHANGED } from '/imports/actions/user/load' ; const initialState = { ready : false , }; export function user ( state = initialState, action ) { switch (action.type) { case USER_REACTIVE_SOURCE_CHANGED: return { ...action.payload, ready : true , }; default : return state; } }

With the reactive sources, we can access to the data returned by our get function inside the action.payload attribute.

import { STOP_SUBSCRIPTION } from 'meteor-redux-middlewares' ; import { HOME_POSTS_SUBSCRIPTION_READY, HOME_POSTS_SUBSCRIPTION_CHANGED, HOME_POSTS_SUB, } from '/imports/actions/home/posts/load' ; const initialState = { ready : false , posts : [], postsSubscriptionStopped : false , }; export function home ( state = initialState, action ) { switch (action.type) { case HOME_POSTS_SUBSCRIPTION_READY: return { ...state, ready : action.payload.ready, }; case HOME_POSTS_SUBSCRIPTION_CHANGED: return { ...state, posts : action.payload, }; case STOP_SUBSCRIPTION: return action.payload === HOME_POSTS_SUB ? { ...state, postsSubscriptionStopped : true } : state; default : return state; } }

With the subscriptions, we can access to:

the data returned by our get function inside the action.payload attribute.

function inside the attribute. the readiness state of the subscription inside the action.payload.ready attribute.

Stop a subscription

You can stop a subscription by dispatching the stopSubscription action, for example inside a container component:

import { connect } from 'react-redux' ; import { stopSubscription } from 'meteor-redux-middlewares' ; import { loadHomePosts, HOME_POSTS_SUB } from '/imports/actions/home/posts/load' ; import { HomePageComponent } from '/imports/ui/components/pages/HomePageComponent' ; const mapStateToProps = state => ({ postsReady : state.home.ready, posts : state.home.posts, postsSubscriptionStopped : state.home.postsSubscriptionStopped, }); const mapDispatchToProps = dispatch => ({ loadPosts : () => { dispatch(loadHomePosts()); }, stopPostsSubscription : () => { dispatch(stopSubscription(HOME_POSTS_SUB)); }, }); export const HomePageContainer = connect( mapStateToProps, mapDispatchToProps )(HomePageComponent);

Pass extra data to the reducer

If you need to pass some extra data to the reducer with the subscriptions middleware when your subscription's ready state changes, you can add an onReadyData attribute in your action:

import { Meteor } from 'meteor/meteor' ; import { startSubscription } from 'meteor-redux-middlewares' ; import { Posts } from '/imports/api/collections/posts' ; export const HOME_POSTS_SUBSCRIPTION_READY = 'HOME_POSTS_SUBSCRIPTION_READY' ; export const HOME_POSTS_SUBSCRIPTION_CHANGED = 'HOME_POSTS_SUBSCRIPTION_CHANGED' ; export const HOME_POSTS_SUB = 'home.posts' ; export const loadHomePosts = () => startSubscription({ key : HOME_POSTS_SUB, get : () => Posts.find().fetch(), subscribe : () => Meteor.subscribe(HOME_POSTS_SUB), onReadyData : () => ({ extraKey1 : 'extraValue1' , extraKey2 : 'extraValue2' , }), });

Then in your reducer, you can access to the extra data by using the payload.data attribute;

import { HOME_POSTS_SUBSCRIPTION_READY, HOME_POSTS_SUBSCRIPTION_CHANGED } from '/imports/actions/home/posts/load' ; const initialState = { ready : false , posts : [], }; export function home ( state = initialState, action ) { switch (action.type) { case HOME_POSTS_SUBSCRIPTION_READY: console .log(action.payload.data); return { ...state, ready : action.payload.ready, }; case HOME_POSTS_SUBSCRIPTION_CHANGED: return { ...state, posts : action.payload }; default : return state; } }

Credits

Based on the work of Gildas Garcia (@djhi) on his My-Nutrition project. Thanks to Kyle Chamberlain (@Koleok) for his contribution.