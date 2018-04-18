Middlewares to sync meteor reactive sources with redux store.
npm i meteor-redux-middlewares --save
yarn add meteor-redux-middlewares
meteor add samy:redux-middlewares
All the following code is available on the demo repository.
// File '/imports/store/index.js'
import { Tracker } from 'meteor/tracker';
import createReactiveMiddlewares from 'meteor-redux-middlewares';
// or: import createReactiveMiddlewares from 'meteor/samy:redux-middlewares';
import { applyMiddleware, createStore, compose } from 'redux';
// Of course, you can use other middlewares as well
import thunk from 'redux-thunk';
import createLogger from 'redux-logger';
import rootReducer from '/imports/reducers';
// We use an injection pattern to avoid any direct dependency on the meteor
// build tool, or version of tracker within the package.
//
// This way you should be able to use your meteor version, a community npm
// version, the future extracted official mdg package etc...
const {
sources,
subscriptions,
} = createReactiveMiddlewares(Tracker);
const store = createStore(rootReducer, compose(
applyMiddleware(sources, subscriptions, thunk, logger)
));
export default store;
// File '/imports/actions/user/load.js'
import { Meteor } from 'meteor/meteor';
import { registerReactiveSource } from 'meteor-redux-middlewares';
export const USER_REACTIVE_SOURCE_CHANGED = 'USER_REACTIVE_SOURCE_CHANGED';
export const loadUser = () =>
registerReactiveSource({
key: 'user',
get: () => Meteor.user() || {},
});
This action will automatically be intercepted by the
sources middleware. Your
get function is running inside a
Tracker.autorun, that means each time the data will change, the middleware will dispatch an action with the
_REACTIVE_SOURCE_CHANGED suffix. In this example, we are dispatching an action with a key of
user, so we have to handle the
USER_REACTIVE_SOURCE_CHANGED action in our reducer.
// File '/imports/actions/home/posts/load.js'
import { Meteor } from 'meteor/meteor';
import { startSubscription } from 'meteor-redux-middlewares';
import { Posts } from '/imports/api/collections/posts';
export const HOME_POSTS_SUBSCRIPTION_READY = 'HOME_POSTS_SUBSCRIPTION_READY';
export const HOME_POSTS_SUBSCRIPTION_CHANGED = 'HOME_POSTS_SUBSCRIPTION_CHANGED';
export const HOME_POSTS_SUB = 'home.posts';
export const loadHomePosts = () =>
startSubscription({
key: HOME_POSTS_SUB,
get: () => Posts.find().fetch(),
subscribe: () => Meteor.subscribe(HOME_POSTS_SUB),
});
This action will automatically be intercepted by the
subscriptions middleware. Your
get function is running inside a
Tracker.autorun, that means each time the data will change, the middleware will dispatch an action with the
_SUBSCRIPTION_CHANGED suffix. In the same way, each time the subscription will be ready (or not), the middleware will dispatch an action with the
_SUBSCRIPTION_READY suffix. In this example, we are dispatching an action with a key of
home.posts, so we have to handle the
HOME_POSTS_SUBSCRIPTION_READY and
HOME_POSTS_SUBSCRIPTION_CHANGED actions in our reducer.
// File '/imports/reducers/user.js'
import { USER_REACTIVE_SOURCE_CHANGED } from '/imports/actions/user/load';
const initialState = {
ready: false,
};
export function user(state = initialState, action) {
switch (action.type) {
case USER_REACTIVE_SOURCE_CHANGED:
return {
...action.payload,
ready: true,
};
default:
return state;
}
}
With the reactive sources, we can access to the data returned by our
get function inside the
action.payload attribute.
// File '/imports/reducers/home.js'
import { STOP_SUBSCRIPTION } from 'meteor-redux-middlewares';
import {
HOME_POSTS_SUBSCRIPTION_READY,
HOME_POSTS_SUBSCRIPTION_CHANGED,
HOME_POSTS_SUB,
} from '/imports/actions/home/posts/load';
const initialState = {
ready: false,
posts: [],
postsSubscriptionStopped: false,
};
export function home(state = initialState, action) {
switch (action.type) {
case HOME_POSTS_SUBSCRIPTION_READY:
return {
...state,
ready: action.payload.ready,
};
case HOME_POSTS_SUBSCRIPTION_CHANGED:
return {
...state,
posts: action.payload,
};
case STOP_SUBSCRIPTION:
return action.payload === HOME_POSTS_SUB
? { ...state, postsSubscriptionStopped: true }
: state;
default:
return state;
}
}
With the subscriptions, we can access to:
get function inside the
action.payload attribute.
action.payload.ready attribute.
You can stop a subscription by dispatching the
stopSubscription action, for example inside a container component:
import { connect } from 'react-redux';
import { stopSubscription } from 'meteor-redux-middlewares';
import { loadHomePosts, HOME_POSTS_SUB } from '/imports/actions/home/posts/load';
import { HomePageComponent } from '/imports/ui/components/pages/HomePageComponent';
const mapStateToProps = state => ({
postsReady: state.home.ready,
posts: state.home.posts,
postsSubscriptionStopped: state.home.postsSubscriptionStopped,
});
const mapDispatchToProps = dispatch => ({
loadPosts: () => {
dispatch(loadHomePosts());
},
stopPostsSubscription: () => {
dispatch(stopSubscription(HOME_POSTS_SUB));
},
});
export const HomePageContainer = connect(
mapStateToProps,
mapDispatchToProps
)(HomePageComponent);
If you need to pass some extra data to the reducer with the
subscriptions middleware when your subscription's ready state changes, you can add an
onReadyData attribute in your action:
import { Meteor } from 'meteor/meteor';
import { startSubscription } from 'meteor-redux-middlewares';
import { Posts } from '/imports/api/collections/posts';
export const HOME_POSTS_SUBSCRIPTION_READY = 'HOME_POSTS_SUBSCRIPTION_READY';
export const HOME_POSTS_SUBSCRIPTION_CHANGED = 'HOME_POSTS_SUBSCRIPTION_CHANGED';
export const HOME_POSTS_SUB = 'home.posts';
export const loadHomePosts = () =>
startSubscription({
key: HOME_POSTS_SUB,
get: () => Posts.find().fetch(),
subscribe: () => Meteor.subscribe(HOME_POSTS_SUB),
onReadyData: () => ({
extraKey1: 'extraValue1',
extraKey2: 'extraValue2',
}),
});
Then in your reducer, you can access to the extra data by using the
payload.data attribute;
import {
HOME_POSTS_SUBSCRIPTION_READY,
HOME_POSTS_SUBSCRIPTION_CHANGED
} from '/imports/actions/home/posts/load';
const initialState = {
ready: false,
posts: [],
};
export function home(state = initialState, action) {
switch (action.type) {
case HOME_POSTS_SUBSCRIPTION_READY:
// This will log: Object { extraKey1="extraValue1", extraKey2="extraValue2" }
console.log(action.payload.data);
return {
...state,
ready: action.payload.ready,
};
case HOME_POSTS_SUBSCRIPTION_CHANGED:
return {
...state,
posts: action.payload
};
default:
return state;
}
}
Based on the work of Gildas Garcia (@djhi) on his My-Nutrition project. Thanks to Kyle Chamberlain (@Koleok) for his contribution.