openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
mrm

meteor-redux-middlewares

by Samy Laumonier
3.0.7 (see all)

Middlewares to sync meteor reactive sources with redux store

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

314

GitHub Stars

53

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

meteor-redux-middlewares Build Status Codecov

Middlewares to sync meteor reactive sources with redux store.

Installation

Using npm

npm i meteor-redux-middlewares --save

Using yarn

yarn add meteor-redux-middlewares

Using meteor

meteor add samy:redux-middlewares

Table of contents

Example of use

All the following code is available on the demo repository.

Step 1: apply middlewares
// File '/imports/store/index.js'
import { Tracker } from 'meteor/tracker';
import createReactiveMiddlewares from 'meteor-redux-middlewares';
// or: import createReactiveMiddlewares from 'meteor/samy:redux-middlewares';
import { applyMiddleware, createStore, compose } from 'redux';

// Of course, you can use other middlewares as well
import thunk from 'redux-thunk';
import createLogger from 'redux-logger';

import rootReducer from '/imports/reducers';

// We use an injection pattern to avoid any direct dependency on the meteor
// build tool, or version of tracker within the package.
//
// This way you should be able to use your meteor version, a community npm
// version, the future extracted official mdg package etc...
const {
  sources,
  subscriptions,
} = createReactiveMiddlewares(Tracker);

const store = createStore(rootReducer, compose(
  applyMiddleware(sources, subscriptions, thunk, logger)
));

export default store;
Step 2: create actions
// File '/imports/actions/user/load.js'
import { Meteor } from 'meteor/meteor';
import { registerReactiveSource } from 'meteor-redux-middlewares';

export const USER_REACTIVE_SOURCE_CHANGED = 'USER_REACTIVE_SOURCE_CHANGED';

export const loadUser = () =>
  registerReactiveSource({
    key: 'user',
    get: () => Meteor.user() || {},
  });

This action will automatically be intercepted by the sources middleware. Your get function is running inside a Tracker.autorun, that means each time the data will change, the middleware will dispatch an action with the _REACTIVE_SOURCE_CHANGED suffix. In this example, we are dispatching an action with a key of user, so we have to handle the USER_REACTIVE_SOURCE_CHANGED action in our reducer.

// File '/imports/actions/home/posts/load.js'
import { Meteor } from 'meteor/meteor';
import { startSubscription } from 'meteor-redux-middlewares';
import { Posts } from '/imports/api/collections/posts';

export const HOME_POSTS_SUBSCRIPTION_READY = 'HOME_POSTS_SUBSCRIPTION_READY';
export const HOME_POSTS_SUBSCRIPTION_CHANGED = 'HOME_POSTS_SUBSCRIPTION_CHANGED';
export const HOME_POSTS_SUB = 'home.posts';

export const loadHomePosts = () =>
  startSubscription({
    key: HOME_POSTS_SUB,
    get: () => Posts.find().fetch(),
    subscribe: () => Meteor.subscribe(HOME_POSTS_SUB),
  });

This action will automatically be intercepted by the subscriptions middleware. Your get function is running inside a Tracker.autorun, that means each time the data will change, the middleware will dispatch an action with the _SUBSCRIPTION_CHANGED suffix. In the same way, each time the subscription will be ready (or not), the middleware will dispatch an action with the _SUBSCRIPTION_READY suffix. In this example, we are dispatching an action with a key of home.posts, so we have to handle the HOME_POSTS_SUBSCRIPTION_READY and HOME_POSTS_SUBSCRIPTION_CHANGED actions in our reducer.

Step 3: create reducers
// File '/imports/reducers/user.js'
import { USER_REACTIVE_SOURCE_CHANGED } from '/imports/actions/user/load';

const initialState = {
  ready: false,
};

export function user(state = initialState, action) {
  switch (action.type) {
    case USER_REACTIVE_SOURCE_CHANGED:
      return {
        ...action.payload,
        ready: true,
      };
    default:
      return state;
  }
}

With the reactive sources, we can access to the data returned by our get function inside the action.payload attribute.

// File '/imports/reducers/home.js'
import { STOP_SUBSCRIPTION } from 'meteor-redux-middlewares';

import {
  HOME_POSTS_SUBSCRIPTION_READY,
  HOME_POSTS_SUBSCRIPTION_CHANGED,
  HOME_POSTS_SUB,
} from '/imports/actions/home/posts/load';

const initialState = {
  ready: false,
  posts: [],
  postsSubscriptionStopped: false,
};

export function home(state = initialState, action) {
  switch (action.type) {
    case HOME_POSTS_SUBSCRIPTION_READY:
      return {
        ...state,
        ready: action.payload.ready,
      };
    case HOME_POSTS_SUBSCRIPTION_CHANGED:
      return {
        ...state,
        posts: action.payload,
      };
    case STOP_SUBSCRIPTION:
      return action.payload === HOME_POSTS_SUB
        ? { ...state, postsSubscriptionStopped: true }
        : state;
    default:
      return state;
  }
}

With the subscriptions, we can access to:

  • the data returned by our get function inside the action.payload attribute.
  • the readiness state of the subscription inside the action.payload.ready attribute.

Stop a subscription

You can stop a subscription by dispatching the stopSubscription action, for example inside a container component:

import { connect } from 'react-redux';
import { stopSubscription } from 'meteor-redux-middlewares';
import { loadHomePosts, HOME_POSTS_SUB } from '/imports/actions/home/posts/load';
import { HomePageComponent } from '/imports/ui/components/pages/HomePageComponent';

const mapStateToProps = state => ({
  postsReady: state.home.ready,
  posts: state.home.posts,
  postsSubscriptionStopped: state.home.postsSubscriptionStopped,
});

const mapDispatchToProps = dispatch => ({
  loadPosts: () => {
    dispatch(loadHomePosts());
  },
  stopPostsSubscription: () => {
    dispatch(stopSubscription(HOME_POSTS_SUB));
  },
});

export const HomePageContainer = connect(
  mapStateToProps,
  mapDispatchToProps
)(HomePageComponent);

Pass extra data to the reducer

If you need to pass some extra data to the reducer with the subscriptions middleware when your subscription's ready state changes, you can add an onReadyData attribute in your action:

import { Meteor } from 'meteor/meteor';
import { startSubscription } from 'meteor-redux-middlewares';
import { Posts } from '/imports/api/collections/posts';

export const HOME_POSTS_SUBSCRIPTION_READY = 'HOME_POSTS_SUBSCRIPTION_READY';
export const HOME_POSTS_SUBSCRIPTION_CHANGED = 'HOME_POSTS_SUBSCRIPTION_CHANGED';
export const HOME_POSTS_SUB = 'home.posts';

export const loadHomePosts = () =>
  startSubscription({
    key: HOME_POSTS_SUB,
    get: () => Posts.find().fetch(),
    subscribe: () => Meteor.subscribe(HOME_POSTS_SUB),
    onReadyData: () => ({
      extraKey1: 'extraValue1',
      extraKey2: 'extraValue2',
    }),
  });

Then in your reducer, you can access to the extra data by using the payload.data attribute;

import {
  HOME_POSTS_SUBSCRIPTION_READY,
  HOME_POSTS_SUBSCRIPTION_CHANGED
} from '/imports/actions/home/posts/load';

const initialState = {
  ready: false,
  posts: [],
};

export function home(state = initialState, action) {
  switch (action.type) {
    case HOME_POSTS_SUBSCRIPTION_READY:
      // This will log: Object { extraKey1="extraValue1", extraKey2="extraValue2" }
      console.log(action.payload.data);

      return {
        ...state,
        ready: action.payload.ready,
      };
    case HOME_POSTS_SUBSCRIPTION_CHANGED:
      return {
        ...state,
        posts: action.payload
      };
    default:
      return state;
  }
}

Credits

Based on the work of Gildas Garcia (@djhi) on his My-Nutrition project. Thanks to Kyle Chamberlain (@Koleok) for his contribution.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial