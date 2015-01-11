openbase logo
meteor-random

by Trever Faden
0.0.3 (see all)

Meteor's Random Package, Stripped for Straight Node

1.9K

GitHub Stars

19

Maintenance

Last Commit

7yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

1

License

BSD-2-Clause

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

meteor-random

Meteor's Random Package, Stripped for Straight Node

  Random = require('meteor-random');

The random package provides several functions for generating random numbers. It uses a cryptographically strong pseudorandom number generator when possible, but falls back to a weaker random number generator when cryptographically strong randomness is not available (on older browsers or on servers that don't have enough entropy to seed the cryptographically strong generator).

  • Random.id([n]) Returns a unique identifier, such as "Jjwjg6gouWLXhMGKW", that is likely to be unique in the whole world. The optional argument n specifies the length of the identifier in characters and defaults to 17.

  • Random.secret([n]) Returns a random string of printable characters with 6 bits of entropy per character. The optional argument n specifies the length of the secret string and defaults to 43 characters, or 256 bits of entropy. Use Random.secret for security-critical secrets that are intended for machine, rather than human, consumption.

  • Random.fraction() Returns a number between 0 and 1, like Math.random.

  • Random.choice(arrayOrString) Returns a random element of the given array or string.

  • Random.hexString(n) Returns a random string of n hexadecimal digits.

For more information see Meteor's Random Docs

