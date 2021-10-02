openbase logo
meteor-promise

by meteor
0.9.0 (see all)

ES6 Promise polyfill with Fiber support

Readme

promise Build Status

ECMAScript 2015 Promise polyfill with Fiber support

This repository has been merged into Meteor main repository. You can find it there.

The static methods Promise.async and Promise.await implement the relaxed async and await functions proposed in this talk: Why Fibers Make Sense For Meteor.

Note: as of v0.4.0, this library no longer depends directly on the fibers package. If you want to use this library in a codebase that uses Fibers, make sure to set Promise.Fiber to the Fiber constructor that you use elsewhere. For example, here is how it's done in the test code for this repository.

If you'd like to use this package in a Meteor project, a much simpler approach is simply to run meteor add promise.

