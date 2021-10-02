ECMAScript 2015 Promise polyfill with Fiber support
This repository has been merged into Meteor main repository. You can find it there.
The static methods
Promise.async and
Promise.await implement the
relaxed
async and
await functions proposed in this talk: Why Fibers
Make Sense For Meteor.
Note: as of
v0.4.0, this
library no longer depends directly on the
fibers package. If you want to
use this library in a codebase that uses
Fibers, make sure to set
Promise.Fiber to the
Fiber constructor that you use elsewhere. For
example,
here
is how it's done in the test code for this repository.
If you'd like to use this package
in a Meteor project, a much simpler
approach is simply to run
meteor add promise.