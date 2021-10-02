promise

ECMAScript 2015 Promise polyfill with Fiber support

This repository has been merged into Meteor main repository. You can find it there.

The static methods Promise.async and Promise.await implement the relaxed async and await functions proposed in this talk: Why Fibers Make Sense For Meteor.

Note: as of v0.4.0, this library no longer depends directly on the fibers package. If you want to use this library in a codebase that uses Fiber s, make sure to set Promise.Fiber to the Fiber constructor that you use elsewhere. For example, here is how it's done in the test code for this repository.