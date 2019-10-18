NOTE: meteor-now is no longer actively maintained. Since ZEIT Now no longer focuses on serverful frameworks, it has been deprecated in favor of meteor-hero which allows free meteor deploys using Heroku.
meteor-now is a tool to let you instantly deploy your Meteor apps with one command using ZEIT's ▲now service. Just run
meteor-now and instantly deploy your Meteor app like you could back in the good 'ol days of
meteor deploy.
https://meteor-test-msrbsvslpz.now.sh
Install the
now and
meteor-now packages:
$ npm install -g now meteor-now
Create
now account
$ now login
> Enter your email: <your email>
> Please follow the link sent to <your email> to log in.
> Verify that the provided security code in the email matches Pragmatic Manta Ray.
✔ Confirmed email address!
> Logged in successfully. Token saved in ~/.now.json
In your Meteor app directory, run
meteor-now.
~/my-meteor-app/ $ meteor-now
✔ [METEOR-NOW] - building meteor app
✔ [METEOR-NOW] - preparing build
✔ [METEOR-NOW] - deploying build
✔ [METEOR-NOW] - meteor app deployed to https://meteor-test-msrbsvslpz.now.sh
There are a few things you'll want to know before using
meteor-now in production. And your deploy command will probably look more like the following:
meteor-now -e MONGO_URL=mongodb://<username>:<pass>@.... -e ROOT_URL=https://mydomain.com -e NODE_ENV=production
If your app uses MongoDB at all you will want to specify a
-e MONGO_URL= for persistent storage of data. Mlab has a great free sandbox tier, but also not recommended for production (you will probably want to pay at some point).
You should also have a paid account with ▲now so that you can specify a custom domain name, and have more than 1GB of bandwidth/mo.
You will also likely want to specify a
-e ROOT_URL= http://stackoverflow.com/questions/24046186/meteor-what-is-the-purpose-of-root-url-and-to-what-should-it-be-defined
Finally you should have a
production.settings.json in your project directory if you are using
METEOR_SETTINGS (i.e. passing in
--settings) and use
-e NODE_ENV=production to tell
meteor-now to use that.
meteor-now use ZEITs ▲now service to deploy the Meteor app in a container. Please refer to their documentation and support for hosting related details.
meteor-now lets you to deploy your Meteor app with a MongoDB included similar to how
meteor deploy used to work. This method is not intended for production deployments. In order to achieve this, we bundle your Meteor app and MongoDB into a a single Dockerfile and we instruct your app to connect to the local MongoDB instance. The Dockerfile gets built in the cloud by
now and once it's ready, the Meteor app will spin up and connect to the MongoDB instance running locally in that docker container.
Some things to keep in mind here is that since MongoDB is installed on the docker container itself, your app data is not persistent and has the chance of getting deleted if a new container is created. Because
now automatically scales your deployment with load, new docker containers are bound to be created and your is likely going to get lost.
To not have this issue, spin up your own MongoDB instance and pass the
-e MONGO_URL=... flag when you deploy.
Currently there are two ways you can set the METEOR_SETTINGS environment variable in your deployments
now secrets
$ now secrets add meteor-settings '{ "public": { "foo": "bar" }}'
$ meteor-now -e METEOR_SETTINGS=@meteor-settings -e MONGO_URL=...
development.settings.json and
production.settings.json
Following the convention of the
NODE_ENV environment variable,
meteor-now uses
NODE_ENV to determine which file to look for.
It will either look for
development.settings.json or
production.settings.json in your root Meteor directory.
Note that
meteor-now by default looks for
development.settings.json unless otherwise specified by
-e NODE_ENV=production or
-e METEOR_SETTINGS='{ "foo": "bar" }'.
In order to see detailed deployment logs as they happen, pass the
-d when you deploy.
The
now free tier has a limitation of 1mb per file. As a workaround, we split the final bundle into pieces prior to uploading. If you are on a paid plan, you can turn this off by passing the
--nosplit flag like so
meteor-now --nosplit.
You can include a regular
now.json file in your project directory.
meteor-now will make sure to include it along with your app when it deploys. Specifying now settings in the
package.json file is not currently supported.
Yes– if you are paying for ▲now and using an external database! ▲now supports dynamic autoscaling of apps (with sticky-sessions), you should read all the caveats related to
now if you are not paying for a monthly plan– You only get 1GB of bandwidth per month, and also your source files are made (somewhat) public at your url /_src
Also read the caveats below if you did not specify a MONGO_URL
When you don't specify a MONGO_URL we bundle a local version of MonogoDB with your application. What this basically means is that if your application ever gets shut down, or scales up to multiple instances you will lose all data that was inserted into your DB.
In order to set the ROOT_URL for your application, pass the -e flag along with the value for what you want the ROOT_URL to be. Example:
meteor-now -e ROOT_URL=www.mymeteorapp.com
In order to use a custom domain name, you would need a Pro account with now.
Run
now domain add --external meteor-now.com. You should get a response back with steps to verify your domain.
Verification required: Please add the following TXT record on the external DNS server: _now.meteor-now.com: ea39a62a58b3109f92024230826e37f0adc6abcd
In your domain DNS settings, add a TXT record with the above information.
Wait a few moments for the DNS records to propagate and rerun the same command above.
$ now domains add --external meteor-now.com
Success! Domain meteor-now.com verified [2s]
Now alias your deployment to the new domain
$ now alias https://meteor-now-site-izdolpdrvv.now.sh/ www.meteor-now.com
www.meteor-now.com is a custom domain.
Verifying the DNS settings for www.meteor-now.com (see https://zeit.world for help)
Verification OK!
Provisioning certificate for www.meteor-now.com
Success! Alias created: https://www.meteor-now.com now points to https://meteor-now-site-izdolpdrvv.now.sh [copied to clipboard]
You can also pass the
--alias abc.com option to
meteor-now and it will automatically run the alias after the deployment completes.
Read this blog post for more information.
Because now enforces SSL, you may experience some issues with 3rd party resources (such as google fonts) not being fetched by your clients due to mixed content warnings. To resolve, just make sure all your assets are being fetched with https:// protocol urls whenever available. If that's not possible, you may need to just download those assets and serve them locally through meteor's public/ directory.
If you're deploying with an included MongoDB, we've observed that sometimes MongoDB takes a while to start. In this case, Meteor complains that it can't connect to MongoDB. Give it a few more minutes and your app should start. Make sure to refresh the page.
The default docker images are
nodesource/jessie:0.10.43 for Meteor < 1.4,
node:8.9.4 for < 1.7 and
node:8.11.2 for >= 1.7.
If you want to use a different image, use the
--docker-image flag.
We're currently support passing a
--deps 'depName1,depName2' flag so that applications that rely on things like imagemagick are able to work. We are also looking into the ability to specify your own Dockerfile in the case that you require even more customization.
Stay tuned to updates on the issue
|Justin Krup
|Mirza Joldic
|@jkrup
|@purplecones