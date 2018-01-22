Meteor JSDoc

I am looking for someone to take over this package, if you are interested in maintaining it, please send me an email.

Automated JSDoc generation for Meteor projects

Meteor JSDoc is a command line tool which will help with generating documentation for your Meteor project. The result? A website like Meteor Docs.

If you are updating to 1.0.0, please check the CHANGELOG to do it properly.

meteor-jsdoc uses the development version of jsdoc to provide better support for new Javascript syntax. You might encounter errors due to jsdoc itself, not meteor-jsdoc. Be sure to check the known issues.

Features

Based on the templates from Meteor own docs.

The generated docs are used as data by a Meteor app which displays a nicely formatted documentation for your app (like the Meteor Docs) at http://localhost:3333/ (configurable).

(configurable). A configuration file allows project based configuration, avoiding problem of port already in use.

Markdown supported in @summary , @example & description in @param .

, & description in . Support linking to files in Github or Bitbucket repositories.

Remember to check the CHANGELOG file when a new update with [BREAKING] or [TEMPLATE UPDATE] is released to make sure you are not missing new features!

Installation

Prerequisites:

node >= 5 . 5

On Windows, you must have git bash with Unix tools installed (find, xargs, grep are required).

Installation:

npm install -g meteor-jsdoc

Initializing a project

meteor create myproject cd myproject meteor-jsdoc init

This will create a config file in your Meteor project directory: jsdoc.json .

Config file

Show current configuration:

Default config:

{ "debug" : false , "nodePath" : "" , "docsPath" : "~/myproject-docs" , "meteorPort" : 3333 , "initMeteor" : true , "updateMeteor" : true , "preamble" : true , "projectRepo" : "https://github.com/username/myproject/tree/master" , "docsConfig" : { "title" : "Meteor Project Docs" , "metas" : { "description" : "Documentation for a meteor project." } } }

<docsPath> has to be in a different folder than your project, or you will end up with a Meteor server inside a Meteor server.

"~" can be used to specify your home directory.

When using meteor-jsdoc build for the first time, it requires the initMeteor setting to be true, otherwise, only the data files will be copied, and you won't be able to start the docs server (there will be none).

<projectRepo> is used to construct the link to the repository of your project depending on the current function/variable.

With Github, be sure to include the branch in the link ( /blob/master ). Example: https://github.com/fabienb4/meteor-jsdoc/blob/master

With Bitbucket, be sure to include the hash of the current branch in the link. Example: https://bitbucket.org/FabienB4/meteor-jsdoc/src/ea598ce045211ee2f5db0ba50e594t96549acdad

<docsConfig> allows you to customize the <head> of your docs. Each meta gets added according to the key/value.

For the jsdoc-conf.json file see: Configuring JSDoc.

Preamble

If you want to add a preamble to your project's docs, you need to enable the option in jsdoc.json (enabled by default).

"preamble" : true

When building the docs, a file named preamble.md will be copied inside <docsPath>/client/templates .

The default preamble will NOT be copied if it is detected in your project's docs, so you can leave preamble to true in jsdoc.conf .

You can edit it to add any content you want, it will be displayed at the top of your project's docs. Do NOT change or remove the first and last lines inside the file.

Both Markdown and HTML syntaxes are supported in the file, but you should stick to Markdown to avoid any unwanted side-effects.

A table of content is generated automatically for you using the id="whatever" occurrences in the compiled preamble.md and displayed above the API links in the navbar. For this reason, you should use the markdown syntax for headers (# ... ######). This way each header will get a link in the navbar according to its type (h1 to h6).

If your preamble is no longer displayed in the docs, you can look at the app.log file in <docsPath> to see what went wrong.

Here is an example:

{{#template name="preamble"}} # Meteor Project Docs ***** ## Header 1 This is paragraph one. This is paragraph two. ## Header 2 ### Header A * Red * Green * Blue ### Header B * Small * Medium * Large {{/template}}

Adding documentation to your project

Some examples from the mongo package:

The @summary tag is required for the docs to be generated properly. Any method docs without it won't be processed by meteor-jsdoc .

Mongo.Collection = function ( name, options ) { };

find : function ( /* selector, options */ ) { }

Building the docs

This will copy a basic Meteor server ( v1.2.1 ) to the <docsPath> directory. And then build the documentation for your project in <docsPath>/client/data .

Starting the Meteor server

From your project folder you have two options:

First:

meteor-jsdoc start

This will automatically start the Meteor server in <docsPath> in the background. The default address is: http://localhost:3333/ . The <meteorPort> option in jsdoc.json allows you to change the port.

Second:

cd <docsPath> meteor

This will start Meteor as usual with the possibility to ctrl+c when you want to stop it.

First method doesn't currently work on Windows.

Stopping the Meteor server

If you started the Meteor server for the docs using meteor-jsdoc start , and want to stop it, the following command (to run from your project folder) is available:

This will stop the Meteor server associated with <docsPath> and <meteorPort> .

@isHelper true

Package.blaze.Blaze.Template.registerHelper( 'currentUser' , function ( ) { return Meteor.user(); });

@isTemplate true

@isMethod true

Meteor.methods({ 'Users.setRole' (role) { if ( this .userId) { Users.setRole( this .userId, role); } } });

@before & @after These two custom tags are displayed before and after the documentation of a function/variable. You can add them if you want to specify something regarding it but don't want to put everything in the @summary (See example). Markdown is supported.

Updating

To update meteor-jsdoc to the latest version, just type:

npm update meteor-jsdoc -g