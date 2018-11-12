This plugin lets you import any Meteor package like if it was a real NPM package. It is useful when you want to use some of the Meteor tools (or even a Meteor server) but you prefer to use Webpack for the client build instead of the Meteor build system.
This plugin extracts the meteor packages from a real meteor project, which lives in a subfolder. Your top-level project directory must not be a meteor project (that is, it should not contain a
.meteor directory).
If you are going to use a Meteor server, then a good name could be
server. If not, maybe just
meteor. We'll stick to
server for this guide.
cd my-project
meteor create server # create a real meteor project in the `server` folder
Then you can add or remove packages like you normally do in Meteor. You should remove each module that you don't need to make your bundle as small as possible.
cd server
meteor remove insecure autopublish blaze-html-templates session jquery es5-shim
Add the Meteor packages you want to use.
meteor add accounts-password aldeed:collection2 alanning:roles
You can add or remove packages at any point, don't worry.
Install the plugin
cd ..
npm install meteor-imports-webpack-plugin --save-dev
Include it in your
webpack.config.js file
var MeteorImportsPlugin = require('meteor-imports-webpack-plugin');
module.exports = {
...
plugins: [
new MeteorImportsPlugin(config)
]
};
And finally, include this import line in your client entry point.
require('meteor-imports'); // or import 'meteor-imports';
The
config object passed to the plugin must contain at least these properties:
new MeteorImportsPlugin({
ROOT_URL: 'http://localhost:3000/',
DDP_DEFAULT_CONNECTION_URL: 'http://localhost:3000/',
PUBLIC_SETTINGS: {},
meteorFolder: 'server',
meteorEnv: { NODE_ENV: 'development' },
exclude: ['ecmascript']
})
All the
config object is passed to
__meteor_runtime_config__ variable so if you need to pass anything else, you can.
If
injectMeteorRuntimeConfig is false,
meteor-imports will not set
window.__meteor_runtime_config__, and you don't
need to include any of the relevant variables like
ROOT_URL in the options. Use this option if you would like to
inject
__meteor_runtime_config__ in your own SSR.
If truthy, use the
web.browser.legacy build folder instead of the
web.browser
folder.
The subfolder where your Meteor project is located. It can be an absolute path as well.
new MeteorImportsPlugin({
...
meteorFolder: 'meteor'
})
(Overrides
config.meteorFolder) the path to the
programs folder within your
meteor folder or the result of
meteor build --directory.
If you are using a Meteor server, point
DDP_DEFAULT_CONNECTION_URL to your server url. If you are developing in local, start your Meteor server and Webpack-dev-server in different ports.
# Start the webpack-dev-server in one terminal window.
webpack-dev-server # http://localhost:8080
# And the Meteor server in another.
cd server && meteor # http://localhost:3000
PUBLIC_SETTINGS is the equivalent to the property
public of Meteor's settings.json file. You can still use a
settings.json for your server or even import it from Webpack:
var meteorSettings = require('./server/settings.json');
...
new MeteorImportsPlugin({
...
PUBLIC_SETTINGS: meteorSettings.public
})
Finally, you can use the settings using
Meteor.settings.public just like you are used to.
If you want to exclude some Meteor core packages you can use the optional
exclude property.
For example, if you are not going to use DDP you can exclude all its related packages:
new MeteorImportsPlugin({
...
exclude: [
'ddp-common',
'ddp-client',
'ddp'
]
})
This is useful only for the core packages. If you don't to use a Meteor package you added, you should remove it using
meteor remove some:package.
By default, these core packages are excluded:
'autoupdate', 'global-imports', 'hot-code-push', 'reload', 'ecmascript' beucase they are useless in Webpack.
You can get a list of the currently used packages in your meteor
program.json file:
cd server/.meteor/local/build/programs/web.browser/
cat program.json
If you find that any other package is not useful anymore let me know and I will exclude them by default as well.
Meteor 1.3 expects to have this property along with a
NODE_ENV set to
'production' or nothing (development).
new MeteorImportsPlugin({
...
meteorEnv: { NODE_ENV: 'production' }
})
Once you have it configured, you can import any Meteor package in your code. We have followed the same Meteor 1.3 convention, so you have to prepend
meteor to avoid name collisions with NPM packages.
Each package exports its Meteor globals as named properties. In ES5 it looks like this.
// ES5
var Meteor = require('meteor/meteor').Meteor;
var Mongo = require('meteor/mongo').Mongo;
var Tracker = require('meteor/tracker').Tracker;
var check = require('meteor/check').check;
var Match = require('meteor/check').Match;
But you'd want to use es2015 for improved imports with destructuring.
// ES2015
import { Meteor } from 'meteor/meteor';
import { Mongo } from 'meteor/mongo';
import { Tracker } from 'meteor/tracker';
import { check, Match } from 'meteor/check';
First, go to your Meteor folder and add (or remove) the package.
cd server
meteor add aldeed:collection2
Make sure the Meteor project is running or run it at least once (so it downloads the package and generates the bundle). Wait until it's completely ready (
=> App running at: http://localhost:3000/).
meteor
You can stop it afterwards if you are not using a Meteor server.
Start (or restart) your Webpack server
cd ..
webpack-dev-server
That's it, you can now import it in your code.
import { SimpleSchema } from 'meteor/aldeed:collection2';
const BookSchema = new SimpleSchema({
...
});
If you want to use the commonChunks plugin to create a separate vendor chunk and include meteor in it, use
'meteor-imports':
module.exports = {
entry: {
app: './client/entry.js',
vendor: ['react', 'meteor-imports', ...],
},
...
plugins: [
new webpack.optimize.CommonsChunkPlugin('vendor', 'vendor.bundle.js')
]
};
The default Meteor bundle (without any external package, jQuery or Blaze) is 70Kb gzipped.
If you want to work with HMR you need to add this to your entry file:
if (module.hot) module.hot.accept();
I am not a HMR expert so if you have a better idea of how to deal with it, let me know. It will be great to avoid reloading all the Meteor code on each change.
Webpack is a powerful but complex tool, with a non-friendly API, so reading code from examples is usually a great way to get you started.
import 'meteor-imports' all the meteor code is included in your bundle. If you are not using a package, is not enough to just not import it, you have to remove it from meteor:
meteor remove some:package. This is not new, it's the way Meteor works.
Nothing else as far as I know.
If you want you can open issues or do PR's. I am not currently using this plugin at this moment, so I won't fix things or add new features. If you want something, do a PR.
MIT, do whatever you want.