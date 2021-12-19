Builder and bundler for the client part of a Meteor application. As a result it would generate simple
index.html, so it can be hosted on any server or even loaded via the
file:// protocol.
npm install -g meteor-build-client
frozeman:build-client is just a placeholder package, there's no need to install it;
meteor-build-client /home!
import('/eager/file');;
The content of the output folder could look as follows:
index.html
a28817fe16898311635fa73b959979157e830a31.css
aeca2a21c383327235a08d55994243a9f478ed57.js
... (other files from project's
/public directory)
List all available options and show docs:
meteor-build-client --help
Usage examples:
# cd to meteor app
cd /my/app
# run meteor-build-client
meteor-build-client ../output/directory
# build meteor app as usual
meteor build ../build-directory --directory
# bundle client-only assets with meteor-build-client
meteor-build-client ../build-directory-client --url https://example.com --usebuild ../build-directory
Pass Meteor's
settings.json settings file via
--settings or
-s option:
meteor-build-client ../output/directory -s ../settings.json
Note: Only the
public property of that JSON file will be add to the
Meteor.settings property.
Set the
ROOT_URL of the application via
--url or
-u option:
meteor-build-client ../output/directory -u https://myserver.com
By passing
"default", application will try to connect to the server from where the application was served. If this option was not set, it will set the server to
"" (empty string) and will add a
Meteor.disconnect() after Meteor was loaded.
To serve application via
file:// protocol (by opening the
index.html) set
--path or
-p option to
"" (empty string). This would generate relative paths for assets across the application:
meteor-build-client ../output/directory -p ""
The default path value is
"/".
Note: "path" value will replace paths in generated CSS file. Use it to link fonts and other assets correctly.
To use pre-build Meteor application, built using
meteor build command manually, specify the
--usebuild <path-to-build> flag and
meteor-build-client will not run the
meteor build command.
Tips'n tricks using client bundle
When building server-less standalone web application we recommend to replace
meteor-base with
meteor and
webapp packages.
@@ .meteor/packages
- meteor-base
+ meteor
+ webapp
Following Meteor's recommended usage of
<meteor-bundled-css /> and
<meteor-bundled-js/> this tags will be replaced with links to generated CSS and JS files respectively. Optionally, use
{{url-to-meteor-bundled-css}} as a placeholder for URL to generated CSS file. We encourage to use
static-html (for non-Blaze projects) or
blaze-html-templates (for Blaze projects) package for creating bare HTML template in your app, minimal example:
<!-- client/head.html -->
<head>
<meta charset="UTF-8">
<!-- recommended "fragment" to mark as JS-powered website for search engines -->
<meta name="fragment" content="!">
<title>My Meteor App</title>
<!-- [optional] recommended "preload" for CSS bundle file -->
<link rel="preload" href="{{url-to-meteor-bundled-css}}" as="style">
<meteor-bundled-css />
</head>
Where
<meteor-bundled-css /> will be replaced with
<link /> element to generated CSS file(s) and
{{url-to-meteor-bundled-css}} will be replaced with URL to generated CSS file.
<!-- client/body.html -->
<body>
<meteor-bundled-js />
</body>
Where
<meteor-bundled-js /> will be replaced with
<script /> element(s) to generated JS file(s).
In order to connect to a Meteor servers, create DDP connection by using
DDP.connect(), as seen in the following example:
// This Should be in both server and client in a lib folder
DDPConnection = (Meteor.isClient) ? DDP.connect('http://localhost:3000/') : {};
// When creating a new collection on the client use:
if(Meteor.isClient) {
posts = new Mongo.Collection('posts', DDPConnection);
// set the new DDP connection to all internal packages, which require one
Meteor.connection = DDPConnection;
Accounts.connection = Meteor.connection;
Meteor.users = new Mongo.Collection('users');
Meteor.connection.subscribe('users');
// Subscribe like this:
DDPConnection.subscribe('mySubscription');
}
To enforce JavaScript routing, all requests should point to
index.html. See below "rewrite" instructions for various http/proxy servers.
Create
.htaccess for Apache with
mod_rewrite rules:
<IfModule mod_rewrite.c>
RewriteEngine On
RewriteBase /
# Always pass through requests for files that exist
# Per http://stackoverflow.com/a/7090026/223225
RewriteCond %{REQUEST_FILENAME} -f [OR]
RewriteCond %{REQUEST_FILENAME} -d
RewriteRule . - [L]
# Send all other requests to index.html where the JavaScript router can take over
# and render the requested route
RewriteRule ^.*$ index.html [L]
</IfModule>
Use
try_files and
error_page to redirect all requests to non-existent files to
index.html. Static files will be served by nginx itself.
server {
listen 80;
listen [::]:80;
server_name myapp.com;
index index.html;
root /var/www/myapp;
error_page 404 =200 /index.html;
location / {
try_files $uri $uri/ /index.html;
}
}