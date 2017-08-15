Meteor Apollo Accounts

A implementation of Meteor Accounts only in GraphQL with Apollo.

This package uses the Meteor Accounts methods in GraphQL, it's compatible with the accounts you have saved in your database and you may use apollo-accounts and Meteor's DPP accounts at the same time.

Project sponsored by Orion Hosting - Hosting for Meteor

Installing

Install on Meteor server

meteor add nicolaslopezj:apollo-accounts yarn add graphql-loader

Initialize the package.

import {makeExecutableSchema} from 'graphql-tools' import {loadSchema, getSchema} from 'graphql-loader' import {initAccounts} from 'meteor/nicolaslopezj:apollo-accounts' import typeDefs from './schema' import resolvers from './resolvers' initAccounts({ loginWithFacebook : false , loginWithGoogle : false , loginWithLinkedIn : false , loginWithPassword : true }) loadSchema({typeDefs, resolvers}) const schema = getSchema() const executableSchema = makeExecutableSchema(schema)

Install on your apollo app

May or may not be the same app.

npm install meteor-apollo-accounts

Examples

janikvonrotz/meteor-apollo-accounts-example: Meteor client and server side.

orionsoft/server-boilerplate: Large Meteor server side only starter app.

Tutorials

Methods

Meteor accounts methods, client side only. All methods are promises.

loginWithPassword

Log the user in with a password.

import { loginWithPassword } from 'meteor-apollo-accounts' loginWithPassword({username, email, password}, apollo)

username : Optional. The user's username.

email : Optional. The user's email.

password : The user's password. The library will hash the string before it sends it to the server.

apollo : Apollo client instance.

changePassword

Change the current user's password. Must be logged in.

import { changePassword } from 'meteor-apollo-accounts' changePassword({oldPassword, newPassword}, apollo)

oldPassword : The user's current password. This is not sent in plain text over the wire.

newPassword : A new password for the user. This is not sent in plain text over the wire.

apollo : Apollo client instance.

logout

Log the user out.

import { logout } from 'meteor-apollo-accounts' logout(apollo)

apollo : Apollo client instance.

createUser

Create a new user.

import { createUser } from 'meteor-apollo-accounts' createUser({username, email, password, profile}, apollo)

username : A unique name for this user.

email : The user's email address.

password : The user's password. This is not sent in plain text over the wire.

profile : The profile object based on the UserProfileInput input type.

apollo : Apollo client instance.

verifyEmail

Marks the user's email address as verified. Logs the user in afterwards.

import { verifyEmail } from 'meteor-apollo-accounts' verifyEmail({token}, apollo)

token : The token retrieved from the verification URL.

apollo : Apollo client instance.

forgotPassword

Request a forgot password email.

import { forgotPassword } from 'meteor-apollo-accounts' forgotPassword({email}, apollo)

email : The email address to send a password reset link.

apollo : Apollo client instance.

resetPassword

Reset the password for a user using a token received in email. Logs the user in afterwards.

import { resetPassword } from 'meteor-apollo-accounts' resetPassword({newPassword, token}, apollo)

newPassword : A new password for the user. This is not sent in plain text over the wire.

token : The token retrieved from the reset password URL.

apollo : Apollo client instance.

Logins the user with a facebook accessToken

import { loginWithFacebook } from 'meteor-apollo-accounts' loginWithFacebook({accessToken}, apollo)

accessToken : A Facebook accessToken. It's recommended to use https://github.com/keppelen/react-facebook-login to fetch the accessToken.

apollo : Apollo client instance.

loginWithGoogle

Logins the user with a google accessToken

import { loginWithGoogle } from 'meteor-apollo-accounts' loginWithGoogle({accessToken}, apollo)

accessToken : A Google accessToken. It's recommended to use https://github.com/anthonyjgrove/react-google-login to fetch the accessToken.

apollo : Apollo client instance.

onTokenChange

Register a function to be called when a user is logged in or out.

import { onTokenChange } from 'meteor-apollo-accounts' onTokenChange( function ( ) { console .log( 'token did change' ) apollo.resetStore() })

userId

Returns the id of the logged in user.

import { userId } from 'meteor-apollo-accounts' async function ( ) { console .log( 'The user id is:' , await userId()) }

React-Native usage

import { ... AsyncStorage } from 'react-native' ; import { loginWithPassword, userId, setTokenStore} from 'meteor-apollo-accounts' setTokenStore({ set : async function ( {userId, token, tokenExpires} ) { await AsyncStorage.setItem( 'Meteor.userId' , userId) await AsyncStorage.setItem( 'Meteor.loginToken' , token) await AsyncStorage.setItem( 'Meteor.loginTokenExpires' , tokenExpires.toString()) }, get : async function ( ) { return { userId : await AsyncStorage.getItem( 'Meteor.userId' ), token : await AsyncStorage.getItem( 'Meteor.loginToken' ), tokenExpires : await AsyncStorage.getItem( 'Meteor.loginTokenExpires' ) } } }) async login (event) { event.preventDefault(); try { const id_ = await loginWithPassword({ "email" , "password" }, this .client) this .client.resetStore() } catch (error) { } }

