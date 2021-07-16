This package offers translations for accounts-base, accounts-passwords, accounts-entry, accounts-templates-core and billing. Contributions for other packages are welcome. We try to translate only messages that might pop up at a users screen as developers are expected to understand English errors anyway.
Translations are currently available for Arabic, Catalan, Chinese (Mandarin), Chinese (Traditional), Chinese (Hong Kong), Croatian, Czech, Danish, Dutch, Estoninan, Farsi, Finish, French, French (Canada), German, Greek, Hebrew, Hungarian, Indonesian, Italian, Japanese, Khmer, Korean, Norwegian, Polish, Portuguese (Brasil), Portugues (Portugal), Romanian, Russian, Slovak, Slovenian, Spanish (South America), Spanish (Spain), Swedish, Thai, Turkish, Ukrainian and Vietnamese.
Add variable replacement which allows variants for a language key, for example for handling singular and plural, see https://github.com/softwarerero/meteor-accounts-t9n/issues/193.
meteor-accounts-t9n now only works as an npm package, it is not possible to add it as meteor package any longer. Also the dependencies on
CoffeeScript and
Tracker do not exist any more, so there integration is optional and you have to do it manually, see https://github.com/softwarerero/meteor-accounts-t9n-example for some inspiration.
meteor npm install --save meteor-accounts-t9n
T9n = (require 'meteor-accounts-t9n').T9n
T9n.map 'en', require 'meteor-accounts-t9n/build/en'
T9n.map 'en', # add another t9n to the English dictionary 'another cool t9n', 'another cool translation'
T9n.setTracker require 'meteor/tracker'
t9n template helper (client only, this was done automatically before)
Template.registerHelper 't9n', (x, params) -> T9n.get(x, true, params.hash)
T9n.setLanguage("es")
T9n.get(code)
Examples:
T9n.get('name');
T9n.get('store.purchase');
T9n.get('error.accounts.User not found');
{{t9n code}}
{{t9n code parameter1='value'}}
Example:
{{t9n "store.purchase"}}.
If a translation is not found the key is displayed. To spot not translated keys a prefix and a postfix can surround the key, they default to ">" and "<" so a you would see ">nonExistantKey<". You can change the pre- and postfix:
T9n.missingPrefix = ">"
T9n.missingPostfix = "<"
If you use
get you can also suppress printing of the prefix and postfix if you set the second parameter to false (it defaults to true).
T9n.get code, false
Optionally named parameters can be used, naming them allows for repetition.
T9n.get code, true, args
Example:
If you define a string in your language file like
'pun': '@{subject} @{predicate} @{adverb} @{object}. Frische @{object} @{predicate} @{subject}.'
and have an object like
args =
subject: "Fischer's Fritz"
predicate: 'fischt'
object: 'Fische'
adverb: 'frische'
you could call
T9n.get 'pun', true, args
and that should give you
'Fischer's Fritz fischt frische Fische. Frische Fische fischt Fischer's Fritz.'
You must specify the second argument for prefix/postfix too, I am sorry.
T9n.map language, yourMap
Example:
T9n.map 'en',
hello: 'world'
store:
purchase: 'buy now'
basket: 'basket'
Tip: If you do not want to expose the reason why a login was unsuccessful for security reasons. They could overwrite the corresponding messages:
T9n.map 'en',
error:
accounts:
'User not found': 'Not for you'
'Incorrect password': 'Not for you'
T9n.language = 'en'
equals T9n.get('error.accounts.Incorrect password'), 'Incorrect password'
T9n.map 'en_GB', 'error.accounts.Incorrect password': 'You might want to enter a more correct version of your password'
T9n.language = 'en_GB'
equals T9n.get('error.accounts.Incorrect password'), 'You might want to enter a more correct version of your password'
Starting from (v.1.2.2) you can also do
setLanguage('en-GB') and it gets converted internally to 'en_GB'. This is usefull for taking the language string directly from an http header.
#Language codes and contributions
|Code
|Language
|Contributor(s)
|ar
|Arabic
|eahefnawy
|ca
|Catalan
|ixdi
|cs
|Czech
|mdede
|da
|Danish
|LarsBuur
|de
|German
|softwarerero, robhunt3r, sclausen, sarasate
|el
|Greek
|mutil
|es
|Spanish
|softwarerero, robhunt3r, PolGuixe, mortaldraw
|es_formal
|Formal spanish
|softwarerero, robhunt3r, PolGuixe, mortaldraw
|es_ES / es-ES
|Spanish for Spain
|maomorales, PolGuixe, mortaldraw
|es_ES_formal / es-ES
|Formal spanish for Spain
|maomorales, PolGuixe, mortaldraw
|et
|Estonian
|krishaamer
|fa
|Farsi
|pajooh
|fi
|Finnish
|xet7
|fr
|French
|djhi
|fr_CA
|French (Canada)
|huguesbrunelle
|he
|Hebrew
|noamyoungerm
|hr
|Croatian
|tnedich
|hu
|Hungarian
|balazskiss
|id
|Indonesian
|hellstad
|it
|Italian
|splendido
|ja
|Japanese
|y-ich, exKAZUu
|kh
|Khmer
|yuomtheara
|ko
|Korean
|candicom, buo
|nl
|Dutch
|willemx, louwers
|no_NB / no-NB
|Norwegian bokmål
|kjetilge
|pl
|Polish
|pwldp, wareczek, spiotr12
|pt
|Portuguese (Brasil)
|alanmeira, Tadeu Caldararo
|pt_PT / pt-PT
|Portuguese (Portugal)
|tdbs
|ro
|Romanian
|alexhuszar
|ru
|Russian
|timtch
|sk
|Slovak
|MartinBucko, aladinko
|sl
|Slovenian
|alesvaupotic
|sv
|Swedish
|timbrandin
|th
|Thai
|Prawee
|tr
|Turkish
|serkandurusoy
|uk
|Ukrainian
|SkeLLLa
|vi
|Vietnamese
|olragon
|zh_cn / zh-CN
|Simplified Chinese
|laosb
|zh_hk / zh-HK
|Hong Kong Chinese
|daveeel
|zh_tw / zh-TW
|Taiwan Chinese
|victorleungtw
Note: "xx" or "xx-XX" is the IETF language tag standard format.
If you have a need to reduce bandwidth you can specify which languages to send to the client by setting an environment variable like
T9N_LANGUAGES='es,de'. Now only Spanish and German should go over the wire instead of all translations.
With the current package manager this does not work anymore. If you need that functionality delete ~/.meteor/packages/softwarerero_accounts-t9n and instead copy it directly into your project (you can go to myproject/packages and issue git clone https://github.com/softwarerero/meteor-accounts-t9n.git). Now it should work again.
This package is inspired by subhog's just-i18n and included this as a dependency before version 0.0.3. Sadly the all project versions before 0.0.17 where deleted from Atmosphere when they updated to the new Meteor package format.
MIT