Readme

Translations for the meteor standard packages (almost i18n)

This package offers translations for accounts-base, accounts-passwords, accounts-entry, accounts-templates-core and billing. Contributions for other packages are welcome. We try to translate only messages that might pop up at a users screen as developers are expected to understand English errors anyway.

Translations are currently available for Arabic, Catalan, Chinese (Mandarin), Chinese (Traditional), Chinese (Hong Kong), Croatian, Czech, Danish, Dutch, Estoninan, Farsi, Finish, French, French (Canada), German, Greek, Hebrew, Hungarian, Indonesian, Italian, Japanese, Khmer, Korean, Norwegian, Polish, Portuguese (Brasil), Portugues (Portugal), Romanian, Russian, Slovak, Slovenian, Spanish (South America), Spanish (Spain), Swedish, Thai, Turkish, Ukrainian and Vietnamese.

Version 2.4.0

Add variable replacement which allows variants for a language key, for example for handling singular and plural, see https://github.com/softwarerero/meteor-accounts-t9n/issues/193.

Version 2.3.0

meteor-accounts-t9n now only works as an npm package, it is not possible to add it as meteor package any longer. Also the dependencies on CoffeeScript and Tracker do not exist any more, so there integration is optional and you have to do it manually, see https://github.com/softwarerero/meteor-accounts-t9n-example for some inspiration.

Installation and initialisation

meteor npm install --save meteor-accounts-t9n

Require (or import) T9n (this was a global variable in former versions)

T9n = (require 'meteor-accounts-t9n').T9n

Add English default translations (to this for any language you want)

T9n.map 'en', require 'meteor-accounts-t9n/build/en' T9n.map 'en', # add another t9n to the English dictionary 'another cool t9n', 'another cool translation'

Register Tracker (optional and client only)

T9n.setTracker require 'meteor/tracker'

Register t9n template helper (client only, this was done automatically before)

Template.registerHelper 't9n', (x, params) -> T9n.get(x, true, params.hash)

API

Set a current language for translations:

T9n.setLanguage("es")

Get a translation in Javascript:

T9n.get(code)

Examples:

  • T9n.get('name');
  • T9n.get('store.purchase');
  • T9n.get('error.accounts.User not found');

Get a localized text in a template

{{t9n code}} {{t9n code parameter1='value'}}

Example: {{t9n "store.purchase"}}.

If a translation is not found the key is displayed. To spot not translated keys a prefix and a postfix can surround the key, they default to ">" and "<" so a you would see ">nonExistantKey<". You can change the pre- and postfix:

T9n.missingPrefix = ">" T9n.missingPostfix = "<"

If you use get you can also suppress printing of the prefix and postfix if you set the second parameter to false (it defaults to true). T9n.get code, false

Get a localized text with parameters

Optionally named parameters can be used, naming them allows for repetition.

T9n.get code, true, args

Example:

If you define a string in your language file like

'pun': '@{subject} @{predicate} @{adverb} @{object}. Frische @{object} @{predicate} @{subject}.'

and have an object like

args =
  subject: "Fischer's Fritz"
  predicate: 'fischt'
  object: 'Fische'
  adverb: 'frische'

you could call

T9n.get 'pun', true, args

and that should give you

'Fischer's Fritz fischt frische Fische. Frische Fische fischt Fischer's Fritz.'

You must specify the second argument for prefix/postfix too, I am sorry.

Define translations

T9n.map language, yourMap

Example:

T9n.map 'en',
  hello: 'world'
  store:
    purchase: 'buy now'
    basket: 'basket'

Tip: If you do not want to expose the reason why a login was unsuccessful for security reasons. They could overwrite the corresponding messages:

T9n.map 'en',
  error:
    accounts:
      'User not found': 'Not for you'
      'Incorrect password': 'Not for you'

Language variants (v1.2)

T9n.language = 'en'
equals T9n.get('error.accounts.Incorrect password'), 'Incorrect password'

T9n.map 'en_GB', 'error.accounts.Incorrect password': 'You might want to enter a more correct version of your password'
T9n.language = 'en_GB'
equals T9n.get('error.accounts.Incorrect password'), 'You might want to enter a more correct version of your password'

Starting from (v.1.2.2) you can also do setLanguage('en-GB') and it gets converted internally to 'en_GB'. This is usefull for taking the language string directly from an http header.

#Language codes and contributions

CodeLanguageContributor(s)
arArabiceahefnawy
caCatalanixdi
csCzechmdede
daDanishLarsBuur
deGermansoftwarerero, robhunt3r, sclausen, sarasate
elGreekmutil
esSpanishsoftwarerero, robhunt3r, PolGuixe, mortaldraw
es_formalFormal spanishsoftwarerero, robhunt3r, PolGuixe, mortaldraw
es_ES / es-ESSpanish for Spainmaomorales, PolGuixe, mortaldraw
es_ES_formal / es-ESFormal spanish for Spainmaomorales, PolGuixe, mortaldraw
etEstoniankrishaamer
faFarsipajooh
fiFinnishxet7
frFrenchdjhi
fr_CAFrench (Canada)huguesbrunelle
heHebrewnoamyoungerm
hrCroatiantnedich
huHungarianbalazskiss
idIndonesianhellstad
itItaliansplendido
jaJapanesey-ich, exKAZUu
khKhmeryuomtheara
koKoreancandicom, buo
nlDutchwillemx, louwers
no_NB / no-NBNorwegian bokmålkjetilge
plPolishpwldp, wareczek, spiotr12
ptPortuguese (Brasil)alanmeira, Tadeu Caldararo
pt_PT / pt-PTPortuguese (Portugal)tdbs
roRomanianalexhuszar
ruRussiantimtch
skSlovakMartinBucko, aladinko
slSlovenianalesvaupotic
svSwedishtimbrandin
thThaiPrawee
trTurkishserkandurusoy
ukUkrainianSkeLLLa
viVietnameseolragon
zh_cn / zh-CNSimplified Chineselaosb
zh_hk / zh-HKHong Kong Chinesedaveeel
zh_tw / zh-TWTaiwan Chinesevictorleungtw

Note: "xx" or "xx-XX" is the IETF language tag standard format.

Send only some language files to the client (new in version 1.1.0)

If you have a need to reduce bandwidth you can specify which languages to send to the client by setting an environment variable like T9N_LANGUAGES='es,de'. Now only Spanish and German should go over the wire instead of all translations. With the current package manager this does not work anymore. If you need that functionality delete ~/.meteor/packages/softwarerero_accounts-t9n and instead copy it directly into your project (you can go to myproject/packages and issue git clone https://github.com/softwarerero/meteor-accounts-t9n.git). Now it should work again.

History

This package is inspired by subhog's just-i18n and included this as a dependency before version 0.0.3. Sadly the all project versions before 0.0.17 where deleted from Atmosphere when they updated to the new Meteor package format.

License

MIT

