$ npm install metasync
metasync(fns)(data, done)
fns - array of callback-last functions, callback contranct err-first
data - input data (optional)
done - err-first callback
const composed = metasync([f1, f2, f3, [[f4, f5, [f6, f7], f8]], f9]);
[f1, f2, f3]
[[f1, f2, f3]]
Example:
const metasync = require('metasync');
const fs = require('fs');
// Data collector (collect keys by count)
const dc = metasync.collect(4);
dc.pick('user', { name: 'Marcus Aurelius' });
fs.readFile('HISTORY.md', (err, data) => dc.collect('history', err, data));
dc.take('readme', fs.readFile, 'README.md');
setTimeout(() => dc.pick('timer', { date: new Date() }), 1000);
// Key collector (collect certain keys by names)
const kc = metasync
.collect(['user', 'history', 'readme', 'timer'])
.timeout(2000)
.distinct()
.done((err, data) => console.log(data));
kc.pick('user', { name: 'Marcus Aurelius' });
kc.take('history', fs.readFile, 'HISTORY.md');
kc.take('readme', fs.readFile, 'README.md');
setTimeout(() => kc.pick('timer', { date: new Date() }), 1000);
fn:
<Function> promise-returning function
Returns:
<Function>
Convert Promise-returning to callback-last / error-first contract
fn:
<Function> regular synchronous function
Returns:
<Function> with contract: callback-last / error-first
Convert sync function to callback-last / error-first contract
promise:
<Promise>
callback:
<Function>
Convert Promise to callback-last
fn:
<Function> callback-last function
Returns:
<Function> Promise-returning function
Convert async function to Promise-returning function
fn:
<Function> regular synchronous function
Returns:
<Function> Promise-returning function
Convert sync function to Promise object
items:
<Array> incoming
fn:
<Function> to be executed for each value in the array
current:
<any> current element being processed in the array
callback:
<Function>
done:
<Function> on done
Asynchronous map (iterate parallel)
items:
<Array> incoming
fn:
<Function> to be executed for each value in the array
value:
<any> item from items array
callback:
<Function>
done:
<Function> on done
Asynchrous filter (iterate parallel)
Example:
metasync.filter(
['data', 'to', 'filter'],
(item, callback) => callback(item.length > 2),
(err, result) => console.dir(result)
);
items:
<Array> incoming
fn:
<Function> to be executed for each value in array
previous:
<any> value previously returned in the last iteration
current:
<any> current element being processed in the array
callback:
<Function> callback for returning value back to
reduce function
counter:
<number> index of the current element being processed
in array
items:
<Array> the array reduce was called upon
done:
<Function> on done
initial:
<any> optional value to be used as first argument in first
iteration
Asynchronous reduce
items:
<Array> incoming
fn:
<Function> to be executed for each value in array
previous:
<any> value previously returned in the last iteration
current:
<any> current element being processed in the array
callback:
<Function> callback for returning value back to
reduce function
counter:
<number> index of the current element being processed
in array
items:
<Array> the array reduce was called upon
done:
<Function> on done
initial:
<any> optional value to be used as first argument in first
iteration
Asynchronous reduceRight
items:
<Array> incoming
fn:
<Function>
value:
<any> item from items array
callback:
<Function>
done:
<Function> on done
Asynchronous each (iterate in parallel)
Example:
metasync.each(
['a', 'b', 'c'],
(item, callback) => {
console.dir({ each: item });
callback();
},
(err, data) => console.dir('each done')
);
items:
<Array> incoming
fn:
<Function>
value:
<any> item from items array
callback:
<Function>
done:
<Function> on done
Asynchronous series
Example:
metasync.series(
['a', 'b', 'c'],
(item, callback) => {
console.dir({ series: item });
callback();
},
(err, data) => {
console.dir('series done');
}
);
items:
<Array> incoming
fn:
<Function>
value:
<any> item from items array
callback:
<Function>
done:
<Function> on done
Asynchronous find (iterate in series)
Example:
metasync.find(
[1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16],
(item, callback) => callback(null, item % 3 === 0 && item % 5 === 0),
(err, result) => {
console.dir(result);
}
);
items:
<Array> incoming
fn:
<Function>
value:
<any> item from items array
callback:
<Function>
done:
<Function> on done
Asynchronous every
items:
<Array> incoming
fn:
<Function>
value:
<any> item from items array
callback:
<Function>
done:
<Function> on done
Asynchronous some (iterate in series)
items:
<Array> incoming dataset
fn:
<Function>
item:
<any>
index:
<number>
options:
<Object> map params, optional
done:
<Function> call on done, optional
Non-blocking synchronous map
base:
<Iterable>|
<AsyncIterable> an
iterable that is wrapped in
<AsyncIterator>
Returns:
<AsyncIterator>
Create an AsyncIterator instance
expected:
<number>|
<string[]>
Returns:
<Collector>
Create Collector instance
Data collector
expected:
<number>|
<string[]> count or keys
Data collector
Returns:
<this>
Pick or fail key
key:
<string>
value:
<any>
Returns:
<this>
Pick key
Returns:
<this>
Fail key
key:
<string>
fn:
<Function>
args:
<Array> rest arguments, to be passed in fn
Returns:
<this>
Take method result
msec:
<number>
Returns:
<this>
Set timeout
callback:
<Function>
err:
<Error>
data:
<any>
Returns:
<this>
Set on done listener
value:
<boolean>
Returns:
<this>
Deny or allow unlisted keys
flow:
<Function[]> callback-last / err-first
Returns:
<Function> composed callback-last / err-first
Asynchronous functions composition
Array of functions results in sequential execution:
[f1, f2, f3] Double
brackets array of functions results in parallel execution:
[[f1, f2, f3]]
Example:
const composed = metasync([f1, f2, f3, [[f4, f5, [f6, f7], f8]], f9]);
Clone composed
Pause execution
Resume execution
msec:
<number>
Set timeout
Cancel execution where possible
fns:
<Function[]> callback-last / err-first
callback:
<Function> on done, err-first
Executes all asynchronous functions and pass first result to callback
fns:
<Function[]> callback-last / err-first
context:
<Object> incoming data, optional
callback:
<Function> on done, err-first
Parallel execution
Example:
metasync.parallel([f1, f2, f3], (err, data) => {});
fns:
<Function[]> callback-last with err-first contract
context:
<Object> incoming data, optional
callback:
<Function> err-first on done
Sequential execution
Example:
metasync.sequential([f1, f2, f3], (err, data) => {});
condition:
<any>
defaultVal:
<any> optional, value that will be returned to callback if
condition is falsy.
asyncFn:
<Function> callback-last function that will be
executed if
condition if truthy
args:
<any[]> args to pass to
asyncFn
Run
asyncFn if
condition is truthy, else return
defaultVal to callback.
asyncFn:
<Function> callback-last function that will be
executed if it is provided
args:
<any[]> args to pass to
asyncFn
Run
asyncFn if it is provided
fn:
<Function> callback-last / err-first
Returns:
<Function>
Convert synchronous function to asynchronous
Transform function with args arguments and callback to function with args as separate values and callback
fn:
<Function> asynchronous
args:
<Array> its arguments
Wrap function adding async chain methods
args:
<Array>
Applicative f => a -> f a
fn1:
<Function>
fn2:
<Function>
Monoid m => a -> a -> a
fn1:
<Function>
f:
<Function>
Functor f => (a -> b) -> f a -> f b
fn:
<Function>
funcA:
<Function>
Applicative f => f (a -> b) -> f a -> f b
fn:
<Function> sync or async
Returns:
<Function> memoized
Create memoized function
eventName:
<string>
listener:
<Function> handler
Add event listener
Example:
const memoized = new Memoized();
memoized.on('memoize', (err, data) => { ... });
memoized.on('add', (key, err, data) => { ... });
memoized.on('del', (key) => { ... })
memoized.on('clear', () => { ... });
eventName:
<string>
args:
<any> rest arguments
Emit Memoized events
concurrency:
<number> simultaneous and asynchronously executing
tasks
Returns:
<Queue>
Create Queue instance
Queue constructor
concurrency:
<number> asynchronous concurrency
Queue constructor
msec:
<number> wait timeout for single item
Returns:
<this>
Set wait before processing timeout
Returns:
<this>
Throttle to limit throughput
item:
<Object> to be added
factor:
<number>|
<string> type, source, destination
or path, optional
priority:
<number> optional
Returns:
<this>
Add item to queue
task:
<Array> next task [item, factor, priority]
Returns:
<this>
Process next item
Returns:
<this>
Prepare next item for processing
Returns:
<this>
Pause queue
This function is not completely implemented yet
Returns:
<this>
Resume queue
This function is not completely implemented yet
Returns:
<this>
Clear queue
msec:
<number> process timeout for single item
onTimeout:
<Function>
Returns:
<this>
Set timeout interval and listener
fn:
<Function>
item:
<Object>
callback:
<Function>
Returns:
<this>
Set processing function
fn:
<Function> done listener
Returns:
<this>
Set listener on processing done
listener:
<Function> on success
item:
<any>
Returns:
<this>
Set listener on processing success
listener:
<Function> on failure
Returns:
<this>
Set listener on processing error
listener:
<Function> on drain
Returns:
<this>
Set listener on drain Queue
Returns:
<this>
Switch to FIFO mode (default for Queue)
Returns:
<this>
Switch to LIFO mode
flag:
<boolean> default: true, false will disable priority mode
Returns:
<this>
Activate or deactivate priority mode
flag:
<boolean> default: true, false will disable roundRobin
mode
Returns:
<this>
Activate or deactivate round robin mode
dest:
<Queue> destination queue
Returns:
<this>
Pipe processed items to different queue
timeout:
<number> msec interval
fn:
<Function> to be throttled
args:
<Array> arguments for fn, optional
Returns:
<Function>
Get throttling function, executed once per interval
timeout:
<number> msec
fn:
<Function> to be debounced
args:
<Array> arguments for fn, optional
Debounce function, delayed execution
timeout:
<number> time interval
fn:
<Function> to be executed
callback:
<Function> callback(...args), on done
args:
<Array>
Set timeout for asynchronous function execution