Asynchronous Programming Library

Installation

$ npm install metasync

Asynchronous functions composition

metasync(fns)(data, done)

fns - array of callback-last functions, callback contranct err-first

- array of callback-last functions, callback contranct err-first data - input data (optional)

- input data (optional) done - err-first callback

- err-first callback Returns: composed callback-last / err-first function

const composed = metasync([f1, f2, f3, [[f4, f5, [f6, f7], f8]], f9]);

Array of functions gives sequential execution: [f1, f2, f3]

Double brackets array of functions gives parallel execution: [[f1, f2, f3]]

Example:

const metasync = require ( 'metasync' ); const fs = require ( 'fs' ); const dc = metasync.collect( 4 ); dc.pick( 'user' , { name : 'Marcus Aurelius' }); fs.readFile( 'HISTORY.md' , (err, data) => dc.collect( 'history' , err, data)); dc.take( 'readme' , fs.readFile, 'README.md' ); setTimeout( () => dc.pick( 'timer' , { date : new Date () }), 1000 ); const kc = metasync .collect([ 'user' , 'history' , 'readme' , 'timer' ]) .timeout( 2000 ) .distinct() .done( ( err, data ) => console .log(data)); kc.pick( 'user' , { name : 'Marcus Aurelius' }); kc.take( 'history' , fs.readFile, 'HISTORY.md' ); kc.take( 'readme' , fs.readFile, 'README.md' ); setTimeout( () => kc.pick( 'timer' , { date : new Date () }), 1000 );

API

fn : <Function> promise-returning function

Returns: <Function>

Convert Promise-returning to callback-last / error-first contract

fn : <Function> regular synchronous function

Returns: <Function> with contract: callback-last / error-first

Convert sync function to callback-last / error-first contract

Convert Promise to callback-last

fn : <Function> callback-last function

Returns: <Function> Promise-returning function

Convert async function to Promise-returning function

fn : <Function> regular synchronous function

Returns: <Function> Promise-returning function

Convert sync function to Promise object

items : <Array> incoming

: incoming fn : <Function> to be executed for each value in the array current : <any> current element being processed in the array callback : <Function> err : <Error> | <null> value : <any>

: to be executed for each value in the array done : <Function> on done err : <Error> | <null> result : <Array>

: on done

Asynchronous map (iterate parallel)

items : <Array> incoming

: incoming fn : <Function> to be executed for each value in the array value : <any> item from items array callback : <Function> err : <Error> | <null> accepted : <boolean>

: to be executed for each value in the array done : <Function> on done err : <Error> | <null> result : <Array>

: on done

Asynchrous filter (iterate parallel)

Example:

metasync.filter( [ 'data' , 'to' , 'filter' ], (item, callback) => callback(item.length > 2 ), (err, result) => console .dir(result) );

items : <Array> incoming

: incoming fn : <Function> to be executed for each value in array previous : <any> value previously returned in the last iteration current : <any> current element being processed in the array callback : <Function> callback for returning value back to reduce function err : <Error> | <null> data : <any> resulting value counter : <number> index of the current element being processed in array items : <Array> the array reduce was called upon

: to be executed for each value in array done : <Function> on done err : <Error> | <null> result : <Array>

: on done initial : <any> optional value to be used as first argument in first iteration

Asynchronous reduce

items : <Array> incoming

: incoming fn : <Function> to be executed for each value in array previous : <any> value previously returned in the last iteration current : <any> current element being processed in the array callback : <Function> callback for returning value back to reduce function err : <Error> | <null> data : <any> resulting value counter : <number> index of the current element being processed in array items : <Array> the array reduce was called upon

: to be executed for each value in array done : <Function> on done err : <Error> | <null> result : <Array>

: on done initial : <any> optional value to be used as first argument in first iteration

Asynchronous reduceRight

items : <Array> incoming

: incoming fn : <Function> value : <any> item from items array callback : <Function> err : <Error> | <null>

: done : <Function> on done err : <Error> | <null> items : <Array>

: on done

Asynchronous each (iterate in parallel)

Example:

metasync.each( [ 'a' , 'b' , 'c' ], (item, callback) => { console .dir({ each : item }); callback(); }, (err, data) => console .dir( 'each done' ) );

items : <Array> incoming

: incoming fn : <Function> value : <any> item from items array callback : <Function> err : <Error> | <null>

: done : <Function> on done err : <Error> | <null> items : <Array>

: on done

Asynchronous series

Example:

metasync.series( [ 'a' , 'b' , 'c' ], (item, callback) => { console .dir({ series : item }); callback(); }, (err, data) => { console .dir( 'series done' ); } );

items : <Array> incoming

: incoming fn : <Function> value : <any> item from items array callback : <Function> err : <Error> | <null> accepted : <boolean>

: done : <Function> on done err : <Error> | <null> result : <any>

: on done

Asynchronous find (iterate in series)

Example:

metasync.find( [ 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 , 5 , 6 , 7 , 8 , 9 , 10 , 11 , 12 , 13 , 14 , 15 , 16 ], (item, callback) => callback( null , item % 3 === 0 && item % 5 === 0 ), (err, result) => { console .dir(result); } );

items : <Array> incoming

: incoming fn : <Function> value : <any> item from items array callback : <Function> err : <Error> | <null> accepted : <boolean>

: done : <Function> on done err : <Error> | <null> result : <boolean>

: on done

Asynchronous every

items : <Array> incoming

: incoming fn : <Function> value : <any> item from items array callback : <Function> err : <Error> | <null> accepted : <boolean>

: done : <Function> on done err : <Error> | <null> result : <boolean>

: on done

Asynchronous some (iterate in series)

items : <Array> incoming dataset

: incoming dataset fn : <Function> item : <any> index : <number>

: options : <Object> map params, optional min : <number> min number of items in one next call percent : <number> ratio of map time to all time

: map params, optional done : <Function> call on done, optional err : <Error> | <null> result : <Array>

: call on done, optional

Non-blocking synchronous map

base : <Iterable> | <AsyncIterable> an iterable that is wrapped in <AsyncIterator>

Returns: <AsyncIterator>

Create an AsyncIterator instance

class AsyncIterator

async AsyncIterator.prototype.next()

async AsyncIterator.prototype.count()

async AsyncIterator.prototype.each(fn, thisArg)

async AsyncIterator.prototype.forEach(fn, thisArg)

async AsyncIterator.prototype.parallel(fn, thisArg)

async AsyncIterator.prototype.every(predicate, thisArg)

async AsyncIterator.prototype.find(predicate, thisArg)

async AsyncIterator.prototype.includes(element)

async AsyncIterator.prototype.reduce(reducer, initialValue)

async AsyncIterator.prototype.some(predicate, thisArg)

async AsyncIterator.prototype.someCount(predicate, count, thisArg)

async AsyncIterator.prototype.collectTo(CollectionClass)

async AsyncIterator.prototype.collectWith(obj, collector)

async AsyncIterator.prototype.join(sep = ', ', prefix = '', suffix = '')

async AsyncIterator.prototype.toArray()

Returns: <Collector>

Create Collector instance

class Collector

Data collector

expected : <number> | <string[]> count or keys

Data collector

key : <string>

: err : <Error>

: value : <any>

Returns: <this>

Pick or fail key

key : <string>

: value : <any>

Returns: <this>

Pick key

Returns: <this>

Fail key

key : <string>

: fn : <Function>

: args : <Array> rest arguments, to be passed in fn

Returns: <this>

Take method result

Returns: <this>

Set timeout

callback : <Function> err : <Error> data : <any>

:

Returns: <this>

Set on done listener

Returns: <this>

Deny or allow unlisted keys

Returns: <Function> composed callback-last / err-first

Asynchronous functions composition

Array of functions results in sequential execution: [f1, f2, f3] Double brackets array of functions results in parallel execution: [[f1, f2, f3]]

Example:

const composed = metasync([f1, f2, f3, [[f4, f5, [f6, f7], f8]], f9]);

class Composition

Clone composed

Pause execution

Resume execution

Set timeout

Cancel execution where possible

fns : <Function[]> callback-last / err-first

: callback-last / err-first callback : <Function> on done, err-first

Executes all asynchronous functions and pass first result to callback

fns : <Function[]> callback-last / err-first

: callback-last / err-first context : <Object> incoming data, optional

: incoming data, optional callback : <Function> on done, err-first

Parallel execution

Example:

metasync.parallel([f1, f2, f3], (err, data) => {});

fns : <Function[]> callback-last with err-first contract

: callback-last with err-first contract context : <Object> incoming data, optional

: incoming data, optional callback : <Function> err-first on done

Sequential execution

Example:

metasync.sequential([f1, f2, f3], (err, data) => {});

condition : <any>

: defaultVal : <any> optional, value that will be returned to callback if condition is falsy.

: optional, value that will be returned to callback if is falsy. asyncFn : <Function> callback-last function that will be executed if condition if truthy

: callback-last function that will be executed if if truthy args : <any[]> args to pass to asyncFn

Run asyncFn if condition is truthy, else return defaultVal to callback.

asyncFn : <Function> callback-last function that will be executed if it is provided

: callback-last function that will be executed if it is provided args : <any[]> args to pass to asyncFn

Run asyncFn if it is provided

class do

Returns: <Function>

Convert synchronous function to asynchronous

Transform function with args arguments and callback to function with args as separate values and callback

fn : <Function> asynchronous

: asynchronous args : <Array> its arguments

Wrap function adding async chain methods

Applicative f => a -> f a

Monoid m => a -> a -> a

Functor f => (a -> b) -> f a -> f b

Applicative f => f (a -> b) -> f a -> f b

fn : <Function> sync or async

Returns: <Function> memoized

Create memoized function

class Memoized

eventName : <string>

: listener : <Function> handler

Add event listener

Example:

const memoized = new Memoized(); memoized.on( 'memoize' , (err, data) => { ... }); memoized.on( 'add' , (key, err, data) => { ... }); memoized.on( 'del' , (key) => { ... }) memoized.on( 'clear' , () => { ... });

eventName : <string>

: args : <any> rest arguments

Emit Memoized events

concurrency : <number> simultaneous and asynchronously executing tasks

Returns: <Queue>

Create Queue instance

class Queue

Queue constructor

concurrency : <number> asynchronous concurrency

Queue constructor

msec : <number> wait timeout for single item

Returns: <this>

Set wait before processing timeout

count : <number> item count

: item count interval : <number> per interval, optional default: 1000 msec

Returns: <this>

Throttle to limit throughput

item : <Object> to be added

: to be added factor : <number> | <string> type, source, destination or path, optional

: | type, source, destination or path, optional priority : <number> optional

Returns: <this>

Add item to queue

task : <Array> next task [item, factor, priority]

Returns: <this>

Process next item

Returns: <this>

Prepare next item for processing

Returns: <this>

Pause queue

This function is not completely implemented yet

Returns: <this>

Resume queue

This function is not completely implemented yet

Returns: <this>

Clear queue

msec : <number> process timeout for single item

: process timeout for single item onTimeout : <Function>

Returns: <this>

Set timeout interval and listener

Returns: <this>

Set processing function

fn : <Function> done listener err : <Error> | <null> result : <any>

: done listener

Returns: <this>

Set listener on processing done

listener : <Function> on success item : <any>

: on success

Returns: <this>

Set listener on processing success

listener : <Function> on failure err : <Error> | <null>

: on failure

Returns: <this>

Set listener on processing error

listener : <Function> on drain

Returns: <this>

Set listener on drain Queue

Returns: <this>

Switch to FIFO mode (default for Queue)

Returns: <this>

Switch to LIFO mode

flag : <boolean> default: true, false will disable priority mode

Returns: <this>

Activate or deactivate priority mode

flag : <boolean> default: true, false will disable roundRobin mode

Returns: <this>

Activate or deactivate round robin mode

dest : <Queue> destination queue

Returns: <this>

Pipe processed items to different queue

timeout : <number> msec interval

: msec interval fn : <Function> to be throttled

: to be throttled args : <Array> arguments for fn, optional

Returns: <Function>

Get throttling function, executed once per interval

timeout : <number> msec

: msec fn : <Function> to be debounced

: to be debounced args : <Array> arguments for fn, optional

Debounce function, delayed execution

timeout : <number> time interval

: time interval fn : <Function> to be executed

: to be executed callback : <Function> callback(...args), on done args : <Array>

: callback(...args), on done

Set timeout for asynchronous function execution

