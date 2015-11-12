Metaprogramming is the writing of computer programs that write or manipulate other programs (or themselves) as their data, or that do part of the work at compile time that would otherwise be done at runtime.
MetaScript is a tool for build time meta programming using JavaScript as the meta language. Written between the lines it enables developers to transform sources in pretty much every way possible.
If you already know JavaScript, adding some meta is as simple as remembering that:
//? begins a line of meta.
/*? begins a block of meta and
*/ ends it.
//?... begins a snippet of meta and
//?. ends it.
?= writes the expression's raw result to the document.
?== writes the expression's typed result to the document (runs it through
JSON.stringify).
MetaScript then turns the meta inside out, making it the actual program, that outputs the contents in between.
Let's assume that you have a library and that you want its version number to be included as the constant
MyLibrary.VERSION. With meta, this is as simple as:
MyLibrary.VERSION = /*?== VERSION */;
// or, alternatively, if VERSION is always string-safe:
MyLibrary.VERSION = "/*?= VERSION */";
This is what the meta program, when compiled, will look like:
write('MyLibrary.VERSION = ');
write(JSON.stringify(VERSION));
write(';\n');
Accordingly, a transformation of the source done by running that exact meta program with a scope of
{ VERSION: "1.0" }
will result in:
MyLibrary.VERSION = "1.0";
It's just that simple and everything else is, of course, up to your imagination.
Of course it's possible to do much more with it, like declaring macros and defining an entire set of useful utility functions, just like with any sort of preprocessor:
//?...
simpleIncludeExample = function(file) {
write(indent(require("fs").readFileSync(file).toString("utf8")), __);
}
//?.
or, as a block:
/*? simpleIncludeExample = function(file) {
write(indent(require("fs").readFileSync(file).toString("utf8")), __);
} */
Using it:
//? simpleIncludeExample("some/other/file.js")
This is, of course, just an example. See built-in utility for what's actually available out of the box.
//? ASSERT_OFFSET = function(varname) {
if (/*?= varname */ < 0 || /*?= varname */ > this.capacity()) {
throw RangeError("Illegal /*?= varname */");
}
//? }
Using it:
function writeInt8(value, offset) {
//? ASSERT_OFFSET('offset');
...
}
Results in:
function writeInt8(value, offset) {
if (offset < 0 || offset > this.capacity()) {
throw RangeError("Illegal offset");
}
...
}
Some examples are available in the tests folder. While
these are JavaScript examples, MetaScript should fit nicely with any other programming language that uses
// ... and
/* ... */ style comments.
The API is pretty much straight forward:
source, located at
filename, compiled to a meta program.
scope and
returns the final source.
One step compilation / transformation:
source, located at
filename, to a meta program and transforms it using the specified scope in a new VM
context.
Transforming sources on the fly is simple with node:
npm install -g metascript
Usage: metascript sourcefile -SOMEDEFINE="some" -OTHERDEFINE="thing" [> outfile]
And in the case that you have to craft your own runtime, the raw compiler is also available as
metac:
Usage: metac sourcefile [> outfile]
There are a few quite useful utility functions available to every meta program:
/*?= contents */.
//?= __+contents.
absolute defaults to
false (relative)
snip() and
snap().
Additionally, there are a few internal variables. Most notably there is the variable __ (2x underscore) that remembers the current indentation level. This is used for example to indent included sources exactly like the meta block that contains the include call.
In case this isn't obvious: Add the dependency to your package.json and, in MetaScript, use:
//? myutility = require('metascript-myutility')
License: Apache License, Version 2.0 - http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0.html