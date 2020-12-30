Namespace:
api.common in Impress Application Server
$ npm install @metarhia/common
Returns:
<Array> tuple with two parts of the array
Split array into two parts
arr:
<Array>
Returns:
<Array>
Shuffle an array
arr:
<Array>
Returns:
<any>
Random element from array
Returns:
<Array>
Generate int array from given range
Example:
range(1, 5);
Result:
[1, 2, 3, 4, 5];
Returns:
<Array>
Generate int array from sequence syntax
Example:
list: sequence([81, 82, 83]);
Result:
[81, 82, 83];
Example:
range from..to: sequence([81,,83]) = [81, 82, 83];
Result:
[81, 82, 83];
Example:
range from..count: sequence([81, [3]]) = [81, 82, 83];
Result:
[81, 82, 83];
Example:
range from..max-to: sequence([81, [-2]], 5) = [81, 82, 83];
Result:
[81, 82, 83];
arr:
<Array>
Returns:
<any> element
Get last element of array
Returns:
<number> new value of arr.length
Push single value multiple times
login:
<string> login to test
required:
<Array> required tests configs
optional:
<Array> optional tests configs, defalult:
[]
Returns:
<AuthenticationStrength>
Function that tests the login
password:
<string> password to test
required:
<Array> required tests configs
optional:
<Array> optional tests configs, default:
[]
Returns:
<AuthenticationStrength>
Function that tests the password
login:
<string> login to test
password:
<string> password to test
required:
<Array> required tests configs
optional:
<Array> optional tests configs, default:
[]
Returns:
<AuthenticationStrength>
Function that tests the login with password
Returns:
<Cache>
Create Cache, enhanced Map
key:
<string> key
val:
<any> associated value
Add key-value pair to cache
prefix:
<string> to compare with beginning of the key
fn:
<Function> (optional)
key:
<string> key
val:
<any> associative value to be called on each key
Clear cache elements that start with prefix
key:
<string> key
Delete cache element
Returns:
<boolean> always
false
Empty function
Returns:
<boolean> always
true
Empty function
Empty function
callback:
<Function> callback to be called with (null)
Empty asynchronous callback-last single-argument function
empty:
<any> incoming value to be ignored
callback:
<Function> callback to be called with (null, null)
Empty asynchronous callback-last double-argument function
fn:
<Function> (optional)
Returns:
<Function> function(...args) wrapped callback
args:
<Array>
Wrap function: call once, not null
args:
<Array> arguments
Returns:
<Function>|
<null> callback if any
Extract callback function
It's unsafe: may return null, allows multiple calls
args:
<Array> arguments
Returns:
<Function> callback or common.emptiness if there is no
callback
Extract callback
args:
<Array> arguments
Returns:
<Function> extracted callback
Extract callback
Throws:
<TypeError> if there is no callback
args:
<Array> arguments
Returns:
<Function> callback or common.emptiness if there is no
callback
Extract callback and make it safe
Wrap callback with once()
fn:
<Function>
Returns:
<Function> function or
common.emptiness if fn is not
a function
Check function and make it safe
fn:
<Function>
Returns:
<Function>|
<null> function or null if fn is
not a function
Check function
x:
<any> incoming value which will be returned
Returns:
<any> incoming value
Identity function
x:
<any> incoming value which will be returned into the callback
callback:
<Function> callback to be called with first argument
err:
<null>
data:
<any>
Async identity function
value:
<any>
Returns:
<boolean>
Check if value is scalar
ds:
<Object[]> source dataset to be copied
Returns:
<Object[]>
Copy dataset (copy objects to new array)
Clone object or array
Duplicate object or array (properly handles prototype and circular links)
Returns:
<any> value
Read property by dot-separated path
Set property by dot-separated path
Returns:
<boolean>
Delete property by dot-separated path
args:
<Array[]> arrays with elements to be merged
Returns:
<Array>
Distinctly merge multiple arrays
merger:
<Function>
key:
<string> current merging key
...values:
<any[]> values under key
objs:
<Object[]> objects to be merged
Returns:
<Object>
Merge multiple objects with merger
<Symbol> Not an Enum
from:
<EventEmitter> to listen for event
to:
<EventEmitter> to emit event on
events:
<string>|
<Object>|
<string[]>
(optional), events names
Forward events from one EventEmitter to another
Example:
forwardEvents(from, to);
Example:
forwardEvents(from, to, 'eventName');
Example:
forwardEvents(from, to, { eventName: 'newEventName' });
Example:
forwardEvents(from, to, ['eventName1', 'eventName2']);
Returns:
<EventEmitter>
Create EnhancedEmitter, enhanced EventEmitter
with wildcard and forward method
args:
<Array> arguments to be passed
Call listener with provided arguments
to:
<EventEmitter> to emit event on
events:
<string>|
<Object>|
<string[]>
events names
Forward events from one EventEmitter to another
fn:
<Function>
args:
<Array> arguments to be applied
Returns:
<Function> function(...rest)
rest:
<Array> arguments
Partially apply arguments to function
mapFn:
<Function> to apply to every field value
obj:
<Object> which fields used for mapping
Returns:
<Object> with same reference but with transformed fields
Map object fields with provided function
fns:
<Array> functions to be composed
Returns:
<Function> function(...args), composed
args:
<Array> arguments to be passed to the first function
Compose multiple functions into one
fn:
<Function>
defVal:
<any> default value
value:
<any> (optional), value
Returns:
<any> result of
fn or
defVal
Apply given function to value or default value
arrays:
<Array[]> arrays to be zipped
Returns:
<Array> length is minimal of input arrays length, element
with index i of resulting array is array with elements with index i from input
array
Zip several arrays into one
count:
<number> new array length
elem:
<any> value to replicate
Returns:
<Array> replicated
Create array of replicated values
fn:
<Function> for zipping elements with index i
arrays:
<Array[]> arrays to be zipped
Returns:
<Array> zipped, element with index i of resulting array is
result of fn called with arguments from arrays
Zip arrays using specific function
condition:
<Function> returns:
<boolean>
fn:
<Function> to be curried
args:
<Array> arguments for fn
Returns:
<Function> function(...args), curried
args:
<Array> arguments
Curry function until the condition is met
fn:
<Function> to be curried
count:
<number> of times function should be curried
args:
<Array> arguments for first currying
Returns:
<Function> curried given times count
Curry fn count times, first curry uses args for first currying
fn:
<Function> to be curried
Returns:
<Function> to pass arguments that returns curried fn
Curry function curry with fn
fn:
<Function> to be curried
param:
<Array> arguments to the function
Returns:
<Function> function(...args), curried
Curry function with given arguments
args:
<Array> arguments to save in closure
Returns:
<Function> returns:
<any>, result of
fn(...args)
fn:
<Function> to be applied saved arguments
Apply arguments
fn:
<Function> to be called
Returns:
<Function> function(...args), returns:
<any>, result
of
fn(arg), where
arg - first valid element of
args
args:
<Array> arguments to iterate
Get first not errored result of fn
Throws:
<Error> if
fn throws it
fn:
<Function> function(args, ...namedArgs, callback)
args:
<Array> rest of spreadArgs created by excluding namedArgs
namedArgs:
<Array> first values of spreadArgs, length is based
upon interface of fn
callback:
<Function> callback, last argument of spreadArgs
Returns:
<Function> function(...spreadArgs)
spreadArgs:
<Array> arguments to be added
Rest left, transform function
path:
<string> path to a file or directory to be removed
callback:
<Function> callback
Recursively remove directory
path:
<string> path to a file or directory to be removed
Returns:
<Promise>
Recursively remove directory
Returns:
<string> key
Generate random key
Returns:
<string> GUID
Generate an RFC4122-compliant GUID (UUID v4)
Returns:
<string> token
Generate random Token
Returns:
<string> crc
Calculate Token crc
Returns:
<boolean>
Validate Token
Returns:
<string> hash
Calculate hash with salt
Returns:
<boolean>
Validate hash
Returns:
<string[]> [folder1, folder2, code]
Generate file storage key
id:
<number>
Returns:
<Array> minimal length is 2 which contains hex strings
with length of 4
Convert id to array of hex strings
id:
<number>
Returns:
<string>
Convert id to file path
path:
<string>
Returns:
<number>
Convert file path to id
arr:
<Array> array-like object to create indices from
Returns:
<Iterator>
Create iterator over indices of an array
Returns:
<Iterator>
Create iterator iterating over the range
iterators:
<Array>
Returns:
<Iterator>
Create iterator by zipping multiple provided iterators into one
fn:
<Function>
this:
<Iterator>
Returns: the result of
fn(this) call.
Call a function with
this. Will be equivalent to calling
fn(it).
fn:
<Function>
this:
<Iterator>
Returns:
<Iterator> result of
fn(this) wrapped in an Iterator.
Call a function with
this and wrap the result in an Iterator.
Example:
iter([1, 2])
.chainApply(([a, b]) => [a + b, a - b])
.join(', ');
Result:
'3, -1';
mapper:
<Function> function that maps values and returns
either new value that will be the next value of the new iterator or
filterValue that will be ignored.
value:
<any> iterator element
thisArg:
<any> value to be used as
this when calling
mapper
filterValue:
<any> value to filter out
mapper results.
Creates an iterator that both filters and maps with the passed
mapper.
This iterator will call
mapper on each element and if mapper returns NOT
filterValue it will be returned, otherwise it is ignored.
comparator:
<Function> returns
true if new value should be
accepted
currValue:
<any> current value, starts with undefined
nextValue:
<any> next value
<boolean>
true if next value should be accepted
accessor:
<Function> gets value to compare by, current
iterator value is used by default
value:
<any> current iterator value
<any> value to compare by
thisArg:
<any> value to be used as
this when calling
accessor and
comparator
Returns: last iterator value where
comparator returned
true,
<undefined> by default
Find value in this iterator by comparing every value with
the found one using
comparator
defaultValue:
<any> value to return if this iterator doesn't have
non-nullable values
<defaultValue>
Finds first non-nullable value in this iterator
classifier:
<Function> gets value to group by
value:
<any> current iterator value
<any> value to group by
thisArg:
<any> value to be used as
this when calling
classifier
<Map> map with arrays of iterator values grouped by keys
returned by
classifier
Consumes an iterator grouping values by keys
defaultValue:
<any> value to be used if iterator is empty
Returns:
<any>|
<undefined> last value of this iterator or
<undefined>
Consumes an iterator returning last iterator value
accessor:
<Function> gets value to compare by, current
iterator value is used by default
value:
<any> current iterator value
<any> value to compare by
thisArg:
<any> value to be used as
this when calling
accessor
Returns: element with maximum value or
<undefined> if iterator
is empty
Find the maximum value in this iterator
accessor:
<Function> gets value to compare by, current
iterator value is used by default
value:
<any> current iterator value
<any> value to compare by
thisArg:
<any> value to be used as
this when calling
accessor
Returns: element with minimum value or
<undefined> if iterator
is empty
Find the minimum value in this iterator
predicate:
<Function> function returns a value to partition
this iterator
thisArg:
<any> value to be used as
this when calling
predicate
<Array> array of partitions (arrays), will always have
at least 2 arrays in it
Consumes an iterator, partitioning it into Arrays
Transforms an iterator of key-value pairs into an object.
This is similar to what
Object.fromEntries() would
offer.
bufSize:
<number> size in bytes of the buffer to preallocate
valueSize:
<number> size in bytes of the produced chunks
Create prefetcher to use when crypto.randomBytes is required to generate
multiple same-size values.
bufSize must be a multiple of
valueSize for this
to work.
Returns:
<number>
Generate random integer value in given range
Returns:
<number>
Generate random number in the range from 0 inclusive up to
but not including 1 (same as Math.random), using crypto-secure number generator.
iface:
<Object> to be introspected
Returns:
<string[]> method names
List method names
iface:
<Object> to be introspected
Returns:
<string[]> property names
List property names
ip:
<string> (optional), default: '127.0.0.1', IP address
Returns:
<number>
Convert IP string to number
Returns:
<string[]>
Get local network interfaces
host:
<string> host or empty string, may contain
:port
Returns:
<string> host without port but not empty
Parse host string
obj:
<Object> containing method to override
fn:
<Function> name will be used to find method
Override method: save old to
fn.inherited
Previous function will be accessible by obj.fnName.inherited
Mixin for ES6 classes without overriding existing methods
priority:
<string[]> with priority
s1:
<string> to compare
s2:
<string> to compare
Returns:
<number>
Compare for array.sort with priority
Example:
files.sort(common.sortComparePriority);
Returns:
<number>
Compare for array.sort, directories first
Example:
files.sort(sortCompareDirectories);
Returns:
<number>
Compare for array.sort
Example:
files.sort(sortCompareByName);
sizeLimit:
<number>|
<string> limit of the internal
buffer size specified as number in bytes or as string in format supported by
common.bytesToSize(). Defaults to 8 MB
Returns:
<Promise>
Return a Promise that will be resolved with all the written data once it
becomes available.
tpl:
<string> template body
data:
<Object> hash, data structure to visualize
dataPath:
<string> current position in data structure
escapeHtml:
<boolean> escape html special characters if true
Returns:
<string>
Substitute variables
content:
<string> to escape
Returns:
<string>
Escape html characters
Example:
htmlEscape('5>=5') = '5<=5';
fileName:
<string> file name
Returns:
<string>
Extract file extension in lower case without dot
Example:
fileExt('/dir/file.txt');
Result:
'txt';
fileName:
<string> file name
Returns:
<string>
Remove file extension from file name
Example:
fileExt('file.txt');
Result:
'file';
name:
<string>
Returns:
<string>
Convert spinal case to camel case
s:
<string>
Returns:
<string>
Escape regular expression control characters
Example:
escapeRegExp('/path/to/res?search=this.that');
s:
<string>
Returns:
<RegExp>
Generate escaped regular expression
s:
<string>
Returns:
<string>
Add trailing slash at the end if there isn't one
s:
<string>
Returns:
<string>
Remove trailing slash from string
filePath:
<string>
Returns:
<string>
Get directory name with trailing slash from path
s:
<string>
Returns:
<string>
Capitalize string
Returns:
<string>
Extract substring between prefix and suffix
s:
<string> possibly starts with BOM
Returns:
<string>
Remove UTF-8 BOM
items:
<string[]>
Returns:
<RegExp>
Generate RegExp from array with '*' wildcards
Example:
['/css/*', '/index.html'];
Returns:
<string[]>
Split string by the first occurrence of separator
Example:
rsection('All you need is JavaScript', 'is');
Result:
['All you need ', ' JavaScript'];
Returns:
<string[]>
Split string by the last occurrence of separator
Example:
rsection('All you need is JavaScript', 'a');
Result:
['All you need is Jav', 'Script'];
s:
<string>
separator:
<string> (optional), default: ','
limit:
<number> (optional), default:
-1, max length of result
array
Returns:
<string[]>
Split string by multiple occurrence of separator
Example:
split('a,b,c,d');
Result:
['a', 'b', 'c', 'd'];
Example:
split('a,b,c,d', ',', 2);
Result:
['a', 'b'];
s:
<string>
separator:
<string> (optional), default: ','
limit:
<number> (optional), default:
-1, max length of result
array
Returns:
<string[]>
Split string by multiple occurrences of separator
Example:
split('a,b,c,d', ',', 2);
Result:
['c', 'd'];
email:
<string> email address to normalize
Returns:
<string> normalized email address
Normalize email address according to OWASP recommendations
Returns:
<boolean>
Compare time1 and time2
Example:
isTimeEqual(sinceTime, buffer.stats.mtime);
date:
<Date> (optional), default:
new Date()
Returns:
<string>
Get current date in YYYY-MM-DD format
date:
<Date> (optional), default:
new Date()
Returns:
<string>
Get current date in YYYY-MM-DD hh:mm format
s:
<string> duration syntax
Returns:
<number> milliseconds
Parse duration to seconds
Example:
duration('1d 10h 7m 13s');
n:
<number> duration
Returns:
<string>
Convert integer duration to string
bytes:
<number> size
Returns:
<string>
Convert integer to string, representing data size in Kb, Mb, Gb, and Tb
size:
<string> size
Returns:
<number>
Convert string with data size to integer
fn:
<Function>
Returns:
<Function> function(...args), wrapped with try/catch
interception
args:
<Array> arguments to be passed to wrapped function
Make function raise-safe
depth:
<number>|
<RegExp> initial stack slice or
filter regular expression, 0 by default.
stack:
<string> stack string, optional
Try to detect the filepath of a caller of this function.
