Metaphone algorithm.

Install

This package is ESM only: Node 12+ is needed to use it and it must be import ed instead of require d.

npm:

npm install metaphone

API

This package exports the following identifiers: metaphone . There is no default export.

import {metaphone} from 'metaphone' metaphone( 'michael' ) metaphone( 'crevalle' ) metaphone( 'Filipowitz' ) metaphone( 'Xavier' ) metaphone( 'delicious' ) metaphone( 'acceptingness' ) metaphone( 'allegrettos' )

With stemmer:

var metaphone = require ( 'metaphone' ) var stemmer = require ( 'stemmer' ) metaphone(stemmer( 'acceptingness' )) metaphone(stemmer( 'allegrettos' ))

CLI

Usage: metaphone [options] <words...> Metaphone implementation Options: -h, --help output usage information -v, --version output version number Usage: # output phonetics $ metaphone considerations detestable # KNSTRXNS TTSTBL # output phonetics from stdin $ echo 'hiccups vileness' | metaphone # HKKPS FLNS # with stemmer $ echo 'vileness' | stemmer | metaphone # FL

