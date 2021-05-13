This package is ESM only: Node 12+ is needed to use it and it must be
imported
instead of
required.
npm:
npm install metaphone
This package exports the following identifiers:
metaphone.
There is no default export.
import {metaphone} from 'metaphone'
metaphone('michael') // => 'MXL'
metaphone('crevalle') // => 'KRFL'
metaphone('Filipowitz') // => 'FLPWTS'
metaphone('Xavier') // => 'SFR'
metaphone('delicious') // => 'TLSS'
metaphone('acceptingness') // => 'AKSPTNKNS'
metaphone('allegrettos') // => 'ALKRTS'
With stemmer:
var metaphone = require('metaphone')
var stemmer = require('stemmer')
metaphone(stemmer('acceptingness')) // => 'AKSPTNK'
metaphone(stemmer('allegrettos')) // => 'ALKRT'
Usage: metaphone [options] <words...>
Metaphone implementation
Options:
-h, --help output usage information
-v, --version output version number
Usage:
# output phonetics
$ metaphone considerations detestable
# KNSTRXNS TTSTBL
# output phonetics from stdin
$ echo 'hiccups vileness' | metaphone
# HKKPS FLNS
# with stemmer
$ echo 'vileness' | stemmer | metaphone
# FL
