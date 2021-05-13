openbase logo
metaphone

by words
2.0.0 (see all)

Fast Metaphone implementation

metaphone

metaphone

Build Coverage Downloads Size

Metaphone algorithm.

Install

This package is ESM only: Node 12+ is needed to use it and it must be imported instead of required.

npm:

npm install metaphone

API

This package exports the following identifiers: metaphone. There is no default export.

import {metaphone} from 'metaphone'

metaphone('michael') // => 'MXL'
metaphone('crevalle') // => 'KRFL'
metaphone('Filipowitz') // => 'FLPWTS'
metaphone('Xavier') // => 'SFR'
metaphone('delicious') // => 'TLSS'
metaphone('acceptingness') // => 'AKSPTNKNS'
metaphone('allegrettos') // => 'ALKRTS'

With stemmer:

var metaphone = require('metaphone')
var stemmer = require('stemmer')

metaphone(stemmer('acceptingness')) // => 'AKSPTNK'
metaphone(stemmer('allegrettos')) // => 'ALKRT'

CLI

Usage: metaphone [options] <words...>

Metaphone implementation

Options:

  -h, --help           output usage information
  -v, --version        output version number

Usage:

# output phonetics
$ metaphone considerations detestable
# KNSTRXNS TTSTBL

# output phonetics from stdin
$ echo 'hiccups vileness' | metaphone
# HKKPS FLNS

# with stemmer
$ echo 'vileness' | stemmer | metaphone
# FL

License

MIT © Titus Wormer

