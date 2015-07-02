openbase logo
mw

metalsmith-writemetadata

by Christian Sterzl
0.4.5

A metalsmith plugin to write the metadata excerpted from the files to the filesystem as json files.

Overview

Readme

metalsmith-writemetadata

A metalsmith plugin to write the metadata excerpted from the files to the filesystem as json files.

Installation

$ npm install metalsmith-writemetadata

Usage

var writemetadata = require('metalsmith-writemetadata');

Metalsmith(__dirname)
.use(writemetadata());

Parameter

pattern

Metalsmith(__dirname)
.use(writemetadata({
  pattern: ['*.md', '*.html']
}));

Accepts as paramater a pattern like in multimatch.

ignorekeys

Metalsmith(__dirname)
.use(writemetadata({
  ignorekeys: ['next', 'previous']
}));

Accepts an array of keys to ignore in the output. These keys are ignored regardless of where in the object hierarchy they appear.

childIgnorekeys

Metalsmith(__dirname)
.use(writemetadata({
  childIgnorekeys: ['next', 'previous', 'content']
}));

Accepts an array of keys to ignore in the output if they are not a part of the root object.

bufferencoding

Since: 0.4.3
Default: false
See: Buffer.toString
Resolves: Issue #1 

Metalsmith(__dirname)
.use(writemetadata({
  bufferencoding: 'utf8'
}));

If this value is set, the contents field which is internally represented as a Buffer, will be converted to a string by calling the method Buffer.toString with the encoding specified in the options.

collections

If used together with the collections plugin, this plugin can also write collections.

Metalsmith(__dirname)
.use(collections({
  projects: {
    pattern: 'content/projects/*.html'
  }
}))
.use(writemetadata({
  collections: {
    projects: {
      output: {
        path: 'content/projects.json',
        asObject: true,
        metadata: {
          "type": "list"
        }
      },
      ignorekeys: ['contents', 'next', 'previous']
    }
  }
}))
collections.output

output is a parameter for collections, determining the desired output. If asObject is false, an array will be output. Otherwise a object in following format (taking example from above):

{
  name: 'projects',
  total: 9,
  type: 'list',
  result: [...]
  
}

Complete example

This example is from a real world example:

Metalsmith(__dirname)
.source('./resources')
.destination('./build')
.use(ignore([
  '**/.bower.json',
  '**/*.gzip'
]))
.use(markdown())
.use(collections({
  projects: {
    pattern: 'content/projects/*.html'
  }
}))
.use(writemetadata({
  pattern: ['**/*.html'],
  ignorekeys: ['next', 'previous'],
  bufferencoding: 'utf8',
  collections: {
    projects: {
      output: {
        path: 'content/projects.json',
        asObject: true,
        metadata: {
          "type": "list"
        }
      },
      ignorekeys: ['contents', 'next', 'previous']
    }
  }
}))

License

MIT

