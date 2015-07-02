A metalsmith plugin to write the metadata excerpted from the files to the filesystem as json files.

Installation

npm install metalsmith-writemetadata

Usage

var writemetadata = require ( 'metalsmith-writemetadata' ); Metalsmith(__dirname) .use(writemetadata());

Parameter

pattern

Metalsmith(__dirname) .use(writemetadata({ pattern : [ '*.md' , '*.html' ] }));

Accepts as paramater a pattern like in multimatch.

ignorekeys

Metalsmith(__dirname) .use(writemetadata({ ignorekeys : [ 'next' , 'previous' ] }));

Accepts an array of keys to ignore in the output. These keys are ignored regardless of where in the object hierarchy they appear.

childIgnorekeys

Metalsmith(__dirname) .use(writemetadata({ childIgnorekeys : [ 'next' , 'previous' , 'content' ] }));

Accepts an array of keys to ignore in the output if they are not a part of the root object.

bufferencoding

Since: 0.4.3

Default: false

See: Buffer.toString

Resolves: Issue #1

Metalsmith(__dirname) .use(writemetadata({ bufferencoding : 'utf8' }));

If this value is set, the contents field which is internally represented as a Buffer, will be converted to a string by calling the method Buffer.toString with the encoding specified in the options.

collections

If used together with the collections plugin, this plugin can also write collections.

Metalsmith(__dirname) .use(collections({ projects : { pattern : 'content/projects/*.html' } })) .use(writemetadata({ collections : { projects : { output : { path : 'content/projects.json' , asObject : true , metadata : { "type" : "list" } }, ignorekeys : [ 'contents' , 'next' , 'previous' ] } } }))

output is a parameter for collections, determining the desired output. If asObject is false, an array will be output. Otherwise a object in following format (taking example from above):

{ name : 'projects' , total : 9 , type : 'list' , result : [...] }

Complete example

This example is from a real world example:

Metalsmith(__dirname) .source( './resources' ) .destination( './build' ) .use(ignore([ '**/.bower.json' , '**/*.gzip' ])) .use(markdown()) .use(collections({ projects : { pattern : 'content/projects/*.html' } })) .use(writemetadata({ pattern : [ '**/*.html' ], ignorekeys : [ 'next' , 'previous' ], bufferencoding : 'utf8' , collections : { projects : { output : { path : 'content/projects.json' , asObject : true , metadata : { "type" : "list" } }, ignorekeys : [ 'contents' , 'next' , 'previous' ] } } }))

License

MIT