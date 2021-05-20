This is an UglifyJS plugin for Metalsmith and is a successor to the original plugin written by Keith Smith.
Install the package:
npm install metalsmith-uglify
Add the plugin to your Metalsmith build chain:
const metalsmith = require('metalsmith');
const uglify = require('metalsmith-uglify');
metalsmith(__dirname)
.source('./src')
.destination('./public')
.use(uglify());
.build(function (err) {
if (err) {
throw err;
}
console.log('Build complete');
});
The plugin function accepts a configuration object as the first argument.
{boolean}
options.es -
Set to use
terser package instead of
uglify-js.
It will set also set
options.uglify.ecma = 6 by default.
{object}
options.concat -
Set to concatenate to a single bundle file.
{string}
options.concat.file -
Name of the bundle file. Default is
scripts.min.js.
{string}
options.concat.root -
Directory where the bundle file will be placed.
This option overrides
options.root.
{Array[string]}
options.files -
List of files to be processed.
If
options.concat is set, files will be passed to UglifyJS in that order.
This option is only needed for bundling badly written code (e.g. jQuery) that relies on files being processed in a certain order.
This option overrides
options.filter.
{function}
options.filter -
Function to filter the list of JavaScript files.
By default
.min.js files are excluded.
{string}
options.root -
Set to limit the plugin to a specific source directory.
{boolean}
options.removeOriginal -
Set to exclude the original (unminified) file from the output directory.
{boolean}
options.sameName -
Set to keep minified name as is without adding
.min.
This option overrides
options.removeOriginal and is ignored if
options.concat is set.
{object}
options.uglify -
UglifyJS configuration (see UglifyJS docs).
Default is
{ sourceMap: { includeSources: true } }.
{boolean}
options.windows -
Set this if you are using the plugin on Windows.
If you are using any of the
root options, you will need to use
\\ instead of
/ in the path.
Version 2 is a rewrite of the plugin with significant breaking changes to the options object.
Please refer to the upgrade document for more information.
To build the example page run:
make example
Inspect files in
example/ for more information.
Set the
DEBUG variable to see what the plugin is doing.
If you are troubleshooting the plugin itself then the following should be enough:
DEBUG=metalsmith-uglify:info:* node build.js
If you think the problem is actually related to something UglifyJS does then you can get more detail:
DEBUG=metalsmith-uglify:* node build.js