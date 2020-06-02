openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
mt

metalsmith-tags

by Toto Tvalavadze
2.1.0 (see all)

A metalsmith plugin to create dedicated pages for tags in posts or pages.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

49

GitHub Stars

47

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

19

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Vanilla JavaScript Meta Tags

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

metalsmith-tags

A metalsmith plugin to create dedicated pages for tags in provided in metalsmith pages.

NOTE: looking for new maintainers of this project. please consult this issue for discussion.

Installation

$ npm install metalsmith-tags

Description in Pages

In your pages:

---
title: This is page with tags
tags: tagged, page, metalsmith, plugin
---

Hello World

You can use different handle for the tags, by configuring the handle option. tags is the default.

CLI Usage

Install the node modules and then add the metalsmith-tags key to your metalsmith.json plugins. The simplest use case just requires tag handle you want to use:

{
  "plugins": {
    "metalsmith-tags": {
      "handle": "tags",
      "path": "topics/:tag.html",
      "layout": "/partials/tag.hbt",
      /* Can also use deprecated template property.
      "template": "/partials/tag.hbt",
      */
      "normalize": true,
      "sortBy": "date",
      "reverse": true,
      "skipMetadata": false,
      "slug": {
        "mode": "rfc3986"
      }
    }
  }
}

JavaScript Usage

Pass the plugin to Metalsmith#use:

var tags = require('metalsmith-tags');

metalsmith
  .use(tags({
    // yaml key for tag list in you pages
    handle: 'tags',
    // path for result pages
    path:'topics/:tag.html',
    // layout to use for tag listing
    layout:'/partials/tag.hbt',
    // Can also use `template` property for use with the (deprecated)
    // metalsmith-templates plugin. The `template` property is deprecated here
    // as well but still available for use.
    // template:'/partials/tag.hbt',
    // ------
    // Normalize special characters like ØçßÜ to their ASCII equivalents ocssü
    // makes use of the value assigned to the 'slug' property below
    normalize: true,
    // provide posts sorted by 'date' (optional)
    sortBy: 'date',
    // sort direction (optional)
    reverse: true,
    // skip updating metalsmith's metadata object.
    // useful for improving performance on large blogs
    // (optional)
    skipMetadata: false,
    // Use a non-default key in the metadata. Useful if you you want to
    // have two sets of tags in different sets with metalsmith-branch.
    metadataKey: "category",
    // Any options you want to pass to the [slug](https://github.com/dodo/node-slug) package.
    // Can also supply a custom slug function.
    // slug: function(tag) { return tag.toLowerCase() }
    slug: {mode: 'rfc3986'}
  }));

Result

This will generate topics/[tagname].html pages in your build directory with array of pagination.files objects on which you can iterate on. You can use tag for tag name in your layouts. (You can refer to tests folder for tags layout.)

The tags property on your pages will remain, but it will be modified to an array of objects containing a name and slug property for each tag.

You can use metalsmith-permalink to customize the permalink of the tag pages as you would do with anything else.

It is possible to use opts.metadataKey for defining the name of the global tag list. By default it is 'tags'.

Normalized characters

Handle with care. This is to be seen rather as a fallback as it heavily depends on your 'slug' settings. If you use the standard setting provided in this readme (rfc3986), you should be good to go. Should fix issue #48.

Pagination

Additionally you can paginate your tag pages. To do so add two additional properties to your configuration object, pathPage and perPage, and modify path to point to the root pagination location:

{
  "handle": "tags",
  "path": "topics/:tag/index.html",
  "pathPage": "topics/:tag/:num/index.html",
  "perPage": 6,
  "layout": "/partials/tag.hbt",
  /* Can also use deprecated template property.
  "template": "/partials/tag.hbt",
  */
  "sortBy": "date",
  "reverse": true,
  "skipMetadata": false,
  "slug": {
    "mode": "rfc3986"
  }
}

This will paginate your array of tags so that 6 appear per page, with additional tag pages being nested underneath the first page of tags. For additional details please look at the tests.

Contribution

Feel free to contribute to this plug-in. Fork, commit, send pull request. Issues, suggestions and bugs are more than welcome.

In case you add functionality, please write corresponding test. Test using npm test.

Thanks!

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

vpt
vue-page-titleVue.js html/page title manager
GitHub Stars
119
Weekly Downloads
3K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
rmt
react-meta-tagsHandle document meta/head tags in isomorphic react with ease.
GitHub Stars
194
Weekly Downloads
33K
hea
headfulSet document title and meta tags with JavaScript
GitHub Stars
45
Weekly Downloads
4K
hmt
html-meta-tagsGenerate HTML meta tags from JSON data.
GitHub Stars
26
Weekly Downloads
34
him
html-inject-metaStream meta tags into html
GitHub Stars
16
Weekly Downloads
2

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial