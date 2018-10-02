A metalsmith plugin for generating a sitemap

This plugin allows you to generate a sitemap.xml from your source files. By default it looks for any .html files and processes them with sitemap.js.

Installation

$ npm install metalsmith-sitemap

Example

Configuration in metalsmith.json :

{ "plugins" : { "metalsmith-sitemap" : { "hostname" : "http://www.website.com" } } }

Options

You can pass options to metalsmith-sitemap with the Javascript API or CLI. The options are:

hostname

required

The hostname used for generating the urls.

changefreq

optional

default: weekly

Change the default changefreq.

pattern

optional

default: '**/*.html'

A multimatch pattern. Only files that match this pattern will be included in the sitemap. Can be a string or an array of strings.

priority

optional

default: '0.5'

Change the default priority.

output

optional

default: 'sitemap.xml'

Change the output file for the sitemap.

lastmod

optional

Add a lastmodified date to the sitemap. Should be a Date object and can be passed through the Javascript API or the frontmatter.

optional

Allows you to define alternate language pages. This accepts nested properties in dot notation via lodash.get.

omitExtension

optional

default: false

Will remove extensions from the urls in the sitemap. Useful when you're rewriting urls.

omitIndex

optional

default: false

Will replace any paths ending in index.html with '' . Useful when you're using metalsmith-permalinks.

modifiedProperty

optional

default: lastmod

Allows you to choose which property to use as the last modified string. This accepts nested properties in dot notation via lodash.get.

urlProperty

optional

default: canonical

Allows you to choose which property to use as the canonical url in the frontmatter. This accepts nested properties in dot notation via lodash.get.

privateProperty

optional

default: private

Allows you to choose which property to use for ignoring a file in the frontmatter. This accepts nested properties in dot notation via lodash.get.

priorityProperty

optional

default: priority

Allows you to choose which property to use for your sitemap priority in the frontmatter. This accepts nested properties in dot notation via lodash.get.

Frontmatter

Some values can also be set on a file-to-file basis from a file's frontmatter, the options are:

canonical : will override the filename used to generate the url. The path is relative to the hostname.

: will override the filename used to generate the url. The path is relative to the hostname. changefreq : will override any other settings for changefreq for the current file.

: will override any other settings for for the current file. lastmod : will override any other settings for lastmod for the current file.

: will override any other settings for for the current file. priority : will override any other settings for priority for the current file.

: will override any other settings for for the current file. private : will exclude the file from the sitemap when set to true.

For example:

--- canonical: 'different' changefreq: always lastmod: 2014-12-01 priority: 1.0 private: true ---

License

MIT