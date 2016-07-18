A metalsmith plugin to serve the build directory. Best used in development and with metalsmith-watch.
$ npm install metalsmith-serve
var metalsmith = require('metalsmith');
var serve = require('metalsmith-serve');
metalsmith(__dirname)
.use(serve())
.build(function(err) {
if (err) { throw err; }
});
This will serve Metalsmith's build directory on localhost:8080. By default, metalsmith-serve will only log error requests.
var metalsmith = require('metalsmith');
var serve = require('metalsmith-serve');
metalsmith(__dirname)
.use(serve({
port: 8081,
verbose: true,
http_error_files: {
404: "/404.html"
},
redirects: {
'/old_url.php' : '/new_url/',
'/old_url.php?lang=en': '/en/new_url/'
}
}))
.build(function(err) {
if (err) { throw err; }
});
This will serve Metalsmith's build directory on localhost:8081 and will show all served requests.
Requests for missing files will be served with the contents of
/404.html.
/old_url.php and
/old_url.php?lang=en will be redirected with 301 headers.
Type:
String
Default:
localhost
Hostname or IP to listen on.
Type:
Number
Default:
8080
Port to listen on.
Type:
Number
Default:
0
Number of seconds to cache served files
Type:
String
Default:
metalsmith.destination()
Directory which to serve. Given path will be resolved with
path.resolve()
Type:
Boolean
Default:
false
Log all requests
Type:
Object
Default:
undefined
Serves a corresponding file to error codes. The common usage is a 404 file if the requested file isn't located.
e.g.
"http_error_files": {
404: "/404.html"
}
Type:
Object
Default:
{}
Redirects with 301 headers unless the file is located.
e.g.
"redirects": {
'/old_url.php' : '/new_url/',
'/old_url.php?lang=en': '/en/new_url/'
}
Type:
Boolean
Default:
false
Enable
node-static's gzip option. Read more here.
MIT