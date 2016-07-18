A metalsmith plugin to serve the build directory. Best used in development and with metalsmith-watch.

Installation

npm install metalsmith-serve

Basic Example

var metalsmith = require ( 'metalsmith' ); var serve = require ( 'metalsmith-serve' ); metalsmith(__dirname) .use(serve()) .build( function ( err ) { if (err) { throw err; } });

This will serve Metalsmith's build directory on localhost:8080. By default, metalsmith-serve will only log error requests.

Advanced Example

var metalsmith = require ( 'metalsmith' ); var serve = require ( 'metalsmith-serve' ); metalsmith(__dirname) .use(serve({ port : 8081 , verbose : true , http_error_files : { 404 : "/404.html" }, redirects : { '/old_url.php' : '/new_url/' , '/old_url.php?lang=en' : '/en/new_url/' } })) .build( function ( err ) { if (err) { throw err; } });

This will serve Metalsmith's build directory on localhost:8081 and will show all served requests. Requests for missing files will be served with the contents of /404.html . /old_url.php and /old_url.php?lang=en will be redirected with 301 headers.

Options

host

Type: String Default: localhost

Hostname or IP to listen on.

port

Type: Number Default: 8080

Port to listen on.

cache

Type: Number Default: 0

Number of seconds to cache served files

Type: String Default: metalsmith.destination()

Directory which to serve. Given path will be resolved with path.resolve()

verbose

Type: Boolean Default: false

Log all requests

Type: Object Default: undefined

Serves a corresponding file to error codes. The common usage is a 404 file if the requested file isn't located.

e.g.

"http_error_files" : { 404 : "/404.html" }

redirects

Type: Object Default: {}

Redirects with 301 headers unless the file is located.

e.g.

"redirects" : { '/old_url.php' : '/new_url/' , '/old_url.php?lang=en' : '/en/new_url/' }

gzip

Type: Boolean Default: false

Enable node-static 's gzip option. Read more here.

License

MIT