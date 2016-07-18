openbase logo
metalsmith-serve

by Mayo Jordanov
0.0.7

A metalsmith plugin to serve the build directory.

Readme

Build Status

metalsmith-serve

A metalsmith plugin to serve the build directory. Best used in development and with metalsmith-watch.

Installation

$ npm install metalsmith-serve

Basic Example

var metalsmith = require('metalsmith');
var serve = require('metalsmith-serve');

metalsmith(__dirname)
  .use(serve())
  .build(function(err) {
    if (err) { throw err; }
  });

This will serve Metalsmith's build directory on localhost:8080. By default, metalsmith-serve will only log error requests.

Advanced Example

var metalsmith = require('metalsmith');
var serve = require('metalsmith-serve');

metalsmith(__dirname)
  .use(serve({
    port: 8081,
    verbose: true,
    http_error_files: {
      404: "/404.html"
    },
    redirects: {
      '/old_url.php'        : '/new_url/',
      '/old_url.php?lang=en': '/en/new_url/'
    }
  }))
  .build(function(err) {
    if (err) { throw err; }
  });

This will serve Metalsmith's build directory on localhost:8081 and will show all served requests. Requests for missing files will be served with the contents of /404.html. /old_url.php and /old_url.php?lang=en will be redirected with 301 headers.

Options

host

Type: String Default: localhost

Hostname or IP to listen on.

port

Type: Number Default: 8080

Port to listen on.

cache

Type: Number Default: 0

Number of seconds to cache served files

document_root

Type: String Default: metalsmith.destination()

Directory which to serve. Given path will be resolved with path.resolve()

verbose

Type: Boolean Default: false

Log all requests

http_error_files

Type: Object Default: undefined

Serves a corresponding file to error codes. The common usage is a 404 file if the requested file isn't located.

e.g.

"http_error_files": {
  404: "/404.html"
}

redirects

Type: Object Default: {}

Redirects with 301 headers unless the file is located.

e.g.

"redirects": {
  '/old_url.php'        : '/new_url/',
  '/old_url.php?lang=en': '/en/new_url/'
}

gzip

Type: Boolean Default: false

Enable node-static's gzip option. Read more here.

License

MIT

