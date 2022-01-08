A Sass plugin for Metalsmith.
npm install --save metalsmith-sass node-sass
Note: As of v2.0,
node-sassis listed as a peer dependency, and will need to be installed alongside metalsmith-sass as shown above.
If you haven't checked out Metalsmith before, head over to their website and check out the documentation.
If you are using the command-line version of Metalsmith, you can install via npm, and then add the
metalsmith-sass key to your
metalsmith.json file:
{
"plugins": {
"metalsmith-sass": {
"outputStyle": "expanded"
}
}
}
If you are using the JS Api for Metalsmith, then you can require the module and add it to your
.use() directives:
var sass = require("metalsmith-sass");
metalsmith.use(sass({
outputStyle: "expanded"
}));
See node-sass for a complete list of supported options.
In addition to the options that node-sass provides, metalsmith-sass provides the following options:
Change the base folder path styles are output to. You can use this in combination with
Metalsmith's
destination option to control where styles end up after the build.
The final output directory is equal to
Metalsmith.destination() + outputDirOption. For example,
the following setup output styles to
build/css/ even though the source files are in
src/scss/:
Metalsmith()
.source("src/")
.destination("build/")
.use(sass({
outputDir: "css/" // This changes the output dir to "build/css/" instead of "build/scss/"
}))
.build(function () {
done();
});
As of version v1.1, you can also use a function to dynamically manipulate the output dir.
This is useful if you want to preserve your folder structure, but change just one folder name.
Metalsmith(__dirname)
.source("src/")
.destination("build/")
.use(sass({
outputDir: function(originalPath) {
// this will change scss/some/path to css/some/path
return originalPath.replace("scss", "css");
}
}))
.build(function () {
done();
});
The easiest way to enable source maps in your metalsmith project is to add the following options:
Metalsmith(__dirname)
.source("src/")
.destination("build/")
.use(sass({
sourceMap: true,
sourceMapContents: true // This will embed all the Sass contents in your source maps.
}))
.build(function () {
done();
});
Though the
sourceMapContents is not required, I recommend adding it, otherwise you'll need to
manually serve up your
.scss files along with your compiled
.css files when you publish your
site.
As of version v1.2,
metalsmith-sass automatically handles
.sass files, so you don't need to specify the
indentedSyntax
option. Though you might still need set options for
indentType and
indentWidth if you are
using something other than 2 spaces for indentation.
Thanks to Segment.io for creating and open-sourcing Metalsmith! Also thanks to the whole community behind the node-sass project.