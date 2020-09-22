openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
mr

metalsmith-redirect

by Aymeric Beaumet
3.1.0 (see all)

🚏 Metalsmith plugin to create HTTP redirections

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

238

GitHub Stars

27

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

metalsmith-redirect

travis github npm

This plugins enables you to create HTTP redirections in your Metalsmith website. There are several ways to do so:

Install

npm install metalsmith-redirect

Usage

CLI

metalsmith.json

{
  "plugins": {
    "metalsmith-redirect": {
      "redirections": {
        "/about": "/about-me",
        "/images": "/search?kind=image"
      }
    }
  }
}

Node.js

const metalsmith = require('metalsmith')
const metalsmithRedirect = require('metalsmith-redirect')

metalsmith(__dirname).use(
  metalsmithRedirect({
    redirections: {
      '/about': '/about-me',
      '/images': '/search?kind=image',
    },
  })
)

API

Notes:

  • Due to restrictions in the client-side implementation, the source must either be an HTML file, or a folder (in which case '/index.html' will be appended)
  • The destination can be any kind of path
  • A relative path in the source will be resolved based on the site root '/'
  • A relative path in the destination will be resolved based on the source directory
  • It is best to place this plugin in the latest position, so that the paths it is dealing with have already been altered by the other plugins

metalsmithRedirect(options)

options

Type: Object Default: {}

options.redirections

Type: Object Default: {}

Each key value pair from the object will be used to create a redirection, where each key corresponds to the source url and its associated value to the destination url.

Example

In this piece of code we create two redirections:

  1. from /about to /about-me
  2. from /images to /search?kind=image
const metalsmith = require('metalsmith')
const metalsmithRedirect = require('metalsmith-redirect')

metalsmith(__dirname).use(
  metalsmithRedirect({
    redirections: {
      '/about': '/about-me',
      '/images': '/search?kind=image',
    },
  })
)

options.frontmatter

Type: boolean | Object Default: false

By setting this options to true, this plugin will gather redirections from frontmatters. This feature is convenient to keep the redirections close to the code. You can also pass an object instead, see below for the nested options.

Example: redirect from another page

Let's consider you have a file /photos/index.html, if you want to create a redirection from /images, you would update its frontmatter in this fashion:

/photos/index.html

---
redirectFrom: /images
---
Example: redirect from several pages

It is also possible to create redirections from several pages by passing a list to redirectFrom:

/photos/index.html

---
redirectFrom:
  - /images
  - /pictures
---
Example: redirect to another page

Let's consider you have a file /about.md, if you want to create a redirection to /about-me, you would update its frontmatter in this fashion:

/about.md

---
redirectTo: /about-me
---

options.frontmatter.redirectFrom

Type: string Default: "redirectFrom"

The redirectFrom path to search for in the frontmatters. It leverages _.get, so you can perform queries like: config.redirectFrom or envs[0].redirectFrom.

Example

Let's say I like to keep things tidied up and I want to scope all my plugin configuration under the config key, this is how it is possible to instruct the plugin to do so:

const metalsmith = require('metalsmith')
const metalsmithRedirect = require('metalsmith-redirect')

metalsmith(__dirname).use(
  metalsmithRedirect({
    frontmatter: {
      redirectFrom: 'config.redirectFrom',
    },
  })
)

The plugin will then look for the config.redirectFrom key in any of the frontmatters, like this one:

---
config:
  redirectFrom: /about
---

options.frontmatter.redirectTo

Type: string Default: "redirectTo"

The redirectTo path to search for in the frontmatters. It leverages _.get, so you can perform queries like: config.redirectTo or envs[0].redirectTo.

Example

Let's say I like to keep things tidied up and I want to scope all my plugin configuration under the config key, this is how it is possible to instruct the plugin to do so:

const metalsmith = require('metalsmith')
const metalsmithRedirect = require('metalsmith-redirect')

metalsmith(__dirname).use(
  metalsmithRedirect({
    frontmatter: {
      redirectTo: 'config.redirectTo',
    },
  })
)

The plugin will then look for the config.redirectTo key in any of the frontmatters, like this one:

---
config:
  redirectTo: /about-me
---

options.preserveHash

Type: boolean | Object Default: false

This option allows to preserve the hash while navigating from the source to the destination url.

For example if you redirect /a to /b, a visitor currently at /a#comments will be redirected to /b#comments.

Note: this feature will optimistically try to leverage JavaScript to redirect the user, as this is the only way to access the location hash. This will work in most cases, but for some users with JavaScript disabled this means they could remain stuck. When this happens it should fallback to the html meta redirection (which cannot preserve the hashes due to its static nature).

Example 
const metalsmith = require('metalsmith')
const metalsmithRedirect = require('metalsmith-redirect')

metalsmith(__dirname).use(
  metalsmithRedirect({
    preserveHash: true,
  })
)

options.preserveHash.timeout

Type: number Default: 1

The number of second(s) after which the fallback should redirect the user when hash preservation is enabled.

Example 
const metalsmith = require('metalsmith')
const metalsmithRedirect = require('metalsmith-redirect')

metalsmith(__dirname).use(
  metalsmithRedirect({
    preserveHash: { timeout: 2 },
  })
)

options.htmlExtensions

Type: string[] Default: [".html"]

A list of all file extensions that should be considered HTML files. When files do not end in one of these extensions, it will not be allowed to be used as a redirection source.

Example 
const metalsmith = require('metalsmith')
const metalsmithRedirect = require('metalsmith-redirect')

metalsmith(__dirname).use(
  metalsmithRedirect({
    htmlExtensions: [".htm", ".html"],
  })
)

FAQ

Can you give some example of the redirection algorithm?

Let's consider the following configuration:

{
  "plugins": {
    "metalsmith-redirect": {
      "redirections": {
        "foo": "hidden.html",
        "/foo/bar.html": "/baz",
        "/github": "https://github.com/segmentio"
      }
    }
  }
}

The following redirections would be created:

sourcedestination
/foo/index.html/foo/hidden.html
/foo/bar.html/baz
/github/index.htmlhttps://github.com/segmentio

metalsmith-broken-link-checker will try to find dead links in your build. If you .use() it before you create the redirections, some dead links may be detected as the redirections have not been created by metalsmith-redirect yet. But if you .use() it after metalsmith-redirect, it will be able to consider the redirections, thus avoiding false positives. You can have a look at these functional tests to see how the order in which the plugins are registered matters.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial