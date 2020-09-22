This plugins enables you to create HTTP redirections in your Metalsmith website. There are several ways to do so:

in the plugin configuration (see options.redirections )

) in your source frontmatters via the redirectFrom and redirectTo keys (see options.frontmatter )

Install

npm install metalsmith-redirect

Usage

CLI

metalsmith.json

{ "plugins" : { "metalsmith-redirect" : { "redirections" : { "/about" : "/about-me" , "/images" : "/search?kind=image" } } } }

const metalsmith = require ( 'metalsmith' ) const metalsmithRedirect = require ( 'metalsmith-redirect' ) metalsmith(__dirname).use( metalsmithRedirect({ redirections : { '/about' : '/about-me' , '/images' : '/search?kind=image' , }, }) )

API

Notes:

Due to restrictions in the client-side implementation, the source must either be an HTML file, or a folder (in which case '/index.html' will be appended)

must either be an HTML file, or a folder (in which case will be appended) The destination can be any kind of path

can be any kind of path A relative path in the source will be resolved based on the site root '/'

will be resolved based on the site root A relative path in the destination will be resolved based on the source directory

will be resolved based on the directory It is best to place this plugin in the latest position, so that the paths it is dealing with have already been altered by the other plugins

options

Type: Object Default: {}

Each key value pair from the object will be used to create a redirection, where each key corresponds to the source url and its associated value to the destination url.

Example In this piece of code we create two redirections: from /about to /about-me from /images to /search?kind=image const metalsmith = require ( 'metalsmith' ) const metalsmithRedirect = require ( 'metalsmith-redirect' ) metalsmith(__dirname).use( metalsmithRedirect({ redirections : { '/about' : '/about-me' , '/images' : '/search?kind=image' , }, }) )

Type: boolean | Object Default: false

By setting this options to true , this plugin will gather redirections from frontmatters. This feature is convenient to keep the redirections close to the code. You can also pass an object instead, see below for the nested options.

Example: redirect from another page Let's consider you have a file /photos/index.html , if you want to create a redirection from /images , you would update its frontmatter in this fashion: /photos/index.html --- redirectFrom: /images ---

Example: redirect from several pages It is also possible to create redirections from several pages by passing a list to redirectFrom : /photos/index.html --- redirectFrom: - /images - /pictures ---

Example: redirect to another page Let's consider you have a file /about.md , if you want to create a redirection to /about-me , you would update its frontmatter in this fashion: /about.md --- redirectTo: /about-me ---

Type: string Default: "redirectFrom"

The redirectFrom path to search for in the frontmatters. It leverages _.get , so you can perform queries like: config.redirectFrom or envs[0].redirectFrom .

Example Let's say I like to keep things tidied up and I want to scope all my plugin configuration under the config key, this is how it is possible to instruct the plugin to do so: const metalsmith = require ( 'metalsmith' ) const metalsmithRedirect = require ( 'metalsmith-redirect' ) metalsmith(__dirname).use( metalsmithRedirect({ frontmatter : { redirectFrom : 'config.redirectFrom' , }, }) ) The plugin will then look for the config.redirectFrom key in any of the frontmatters, like this one: --- config: redirectFrom: /about ---

Type: string Default: "redirectTo"

The redirectTo path to search for in the frontmatters. It leverages _.get , so you can perform queries like: config.redirectTo or envs[0].redirectTo .

Example Let's say I like to keep things tidied up and I want to scope all my plugin configuration under the config key, this is how it is possible to instruct the plugin to do so: const metalsmith = require ( 'metalsmith' ) const metalsmithRedirect = require ( 'metalsmith-redirect' ) metalsmith(__dirname).use( metalsmithRedirect({ frontmatter : { redirectTo : 'config.redirectTo' , }, }) ) The plugin will then look for the config.redirectTo key in any of the frontmatters, like this one: --- config: redirectTo: /about-me ---

Type: boolean | Object Default: false

This option allows to preserve the hash while navigating from the source to the destination url.

For example if you redirect /a to /b , a visitor currently at /a#comments will be redirected to /b#comments .

Note: this feature will optimistically try to leverage JavaScript to redirect the user, as this is the only way to access the location hash. This will work in most cases, but for some users with JavaScript disabled this means they could remain stuck. When this happens it should fallback to the html meta redirection (which cannot preserve the hashes due to its static nature).

Example const metalsmith = require ( 'metalsmith' ) const metalsmithRedirect = require ( 'metalsmith-redirect' ) metalsmith(__dirname).use( metalsmithRedirect({ preserveHash : true , }) )

Type: number Default: 1

The number of second(s) after which the fallback should redirect the user when hash preservation is enabled.

Example const metalsmith = require ( 'metalsmith' ) const metalsmithRedirect = require ( 'metalsmith-redirect' ) metalsmith(__dirname).use( metalsmithRedirect({ preserveHash : { timeout : 2 }, }) )

Type: string[] Default: [".html"]

A list of all file extensions that should be considered HTML files. When files do not end in one of these extensions, it will not be allowed to be used as a redirection source.

Example const metalsmith = require ( 'metalsmith' ) const metalsmithRedirect = require ( 'metalsmith-redirect' ) metalsmith(__dirname).use( metalsmithRedirect({ htmlExtensions : [ ".htm" , ".html" ], }) )

FAQ

Can you give some example of the redirection algorithm?

Let's consider the following configuration:

{ "plugins" : { "metalsmith-redirect" : { "redirections" : { "foo" : "hidden.html" , "/foo/bar.html" : "/baz" , "/github" : "https://github.com/segmentio" } } } }

The following redirections would be created:

source destination /foo/index.html /foo/hidden.html /foo/bar.html /baz /github/index.html https://github.com/segmentio

Is this plugin compatible with metalsmith-broken-link-checker?